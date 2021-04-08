All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
ASWA Baseball and Softball Rankings: April 7, 2021

The latest state high school baseball and softball rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association
The latest Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings in baseball and softball. 

Softball 

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (31-1-1)

2. Fairhope (22-2)

3. Bob Jones (23-3)

4. Spain Park (23-5)

5. Vestavia Hills (18-10)

6. Thompson (28-5)

7. Austin (20-7)

8. Sparkman (17-4)

9. Auburn (16-7)

10. Central-Phenix City (19-5)

Others nominated: Albertville (13-10), Alma Bryant (12-6), Baker (9-17), Daphne (14-15), Dothan (25-7), Enterprise (13-13), Hoover (18-11), Theodore (24-6), Tuscaloosa County (18-11).

CLASS 6A

1. Athens (27-6)

2. Helena (27-7)

3. Spanish Fort (25-3)

4. Buckhorn (22-8)

5. Hazel Green (22-10)

6. Pell City (20-3)

7. Springville (19-8)

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (27-7)

9. Muscle Shoals (19-1)

10. Mortimer Jordan (9-13-2)

Others nominated: Baldwin County (8-5), Chelsea (16-10), Chilton County (20-12), Cullman (16-8), Fort Payne (19-6), Gardendale (14-11-1), Hartselle (16-12), Saraland (18-9), Scottsboro (12-10).

CLASS 5A

1. Faith Academy (15-1-1)

2. Tallassee (16-7-2)

3. Brewbaker Tech (21-5)

4. Elmore County (24-7)

5. Hayden (20-5-1)

6. Ardmore (17-12)

7. Corner (15-8)

8. Alexandria (17-9)

9. Satsuma (21-6)

10. Lawrence County (21-13)

Others nominated: Andalusia (15-11-1), Douglas (14-2), East Limestone (13-8-1), John Carroll (16-7), Lincoln (18-17), Rehobeth (12-13).

CLASS 4A

1. Rogers (21-5)

2. Curry (27-7)

3. Cleburne County (20-9)

4. Northside (25-6)

5. Madison County (21-6)

6. Dale County (16-13)

7. North Jackson (19-11)

8. Etowah (21-6)

9. LAMP (17-7)

10. St. James (15-6)

Others nominated: Alabama Christian (11-13), Brooks (12-12), Cherokee County (12-9), Gordo (16-13), Madison Academy (12-2), Priceville (12-7-1), West Morgan (7-17), Wilson (13-10).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (17-6)

2. Houston Academy (23-3)

3. Plainview (22-3-1)

4. Pleasant Valley (19-10)

5. Mobile Christian (17-6)

6. Wicksburg (21-13)

7. Opp (24-8-1)

8. Winfield (19-9-1)

9. Danville (12-9)

10. Fyffe (7-5-2)

Others nominated: Beulah (15-11), Elkmont (10-7-1), Geraldine (11-6-1), Lauderdale County (13-13), Oakman (8-8), Ohatchee (17-9-1), T.R. Miller (21-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (16-5)

2. Sumiton Christian (16-9)

3. Hatton (17-12)

4. G.W. Long (11-2)

5. Mars Hill Bible (19-9)

6. Leroy (29-4)

7. Orange Beach (21-7)

8. Spring Garden (13-5)

9. Sand Rock (13-12-1)

10. Red Bay (11-7)

Others nominated: Falkville (10-9), Locust Fork (8-2), Vincent (16-5), West End (6-2), Winston County (7-9).

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (14-6)

2. Skyline (15-4)

3. Holy Spirit (6-8)

4. Kinston (10-10)

5. South Lamar (15-7)

6. Appalachian (9-3)

7. Sweet Water (13-15)

8. Athens Bible (9-7)

9. Belgreen (8-12)

10. Woodland (11-14-2)

Others nominated: Berry (12-12), Cherokee (16-6), Millry (16-8), Ragland (10-14), Waterloo (11-13).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (19-7)

2. Macon East (25-10)

3. Clarke Prep (23-5)

4. Bessemer Academy (14-5)

5. Glenwood (14-7-1)

6. Hooper Academy (23-10)

7. Edgewood (17-13)

8. Southern Academy (20-4)

9. Lakeside (11-13)

10. Abbeville Christian (12-11)

Others nominated: None.

Baseball 

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (23-2)

2. Auburn (24-2)

3. Vestavia Hills (19-7)

4. Central-Phenix City (22-3)

5. Bob Jones (20-13)

6. James Clemens (21-10)

7. Florence (17-7)

8. Sparkman (16-7)

9. Dothan (18-5)

10. Smiths Station (20-8)

Others nominated: Enterprise (15-10), Grissom (16-7), Huntsville (13-11), Oak Mountain (15-12), Prattville (16-9), Spain Park (17-9)

CLASS 6A

1. Faith Academy (20-4)

2. Oxford (22-5)

3. Helena (20-6)

4. Cullman (19-10)

5. Hartselle (18-8)

6. Saraland (17-7)

7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-8)

8. Mortimer Jordan (26-3)

9. Chelsea (17-13)

10. Gulf Shores (19-8)

Others nominated: Briarwood Christian (10-10), Calera (13-9), Chilton County (15-8), Eufaula (17-7), Hueytown (20-9), Jasper (17-8), Mountain Brook (16-11), Pell City (15-8), Southside-Gadsden (17-7), Spanish Fort (16-12), Wetumpka (17-7)

CLASS 5A

1. Russellville (25-4)

2. Andalusia (17-5)

3. Leeds (20-5)

4. Rehobeth (17-3)

5. Shelby County (16-7)

6. Alexandria (15-6)

7. Madison Academy (17-9)

8. St. Paul’s (12-6)

9. UMS-Wright (14-8)

10. Lawrence County (15-8)

Other nominated: Charles Henderson (11-11), Elmore County (12-7), Headland (12-6), Holtville (17-7), Pike Road (15-7)

CLASS 4A

1. Gordo (18-3)

2. American Christian (19-8)

3. Mobile Christian (18-3)

4. West Limestone (20-5)

5. Bibb County (16-5)

6. Straughn (13-3)

7. North Jackson (20-8)

8. Deshler (14-7)

9. Curry (15-7)

10. St. James (17-7)

Others nominated: Brooks (9-9), Cherokee County (12-11), Dale County (11-8-1), Northside (16-5), Oak Grove (14-10), Priceville (15-11)

CLASS 3A

1. T.R. Miller (22-0)

2. Piedmont (20-4)

3. Fyffe (16-0)

4. Phil Campbell (20-3)

5. Hokes Bluff (13-4)

6. Bayside Academy (16-4)

7. Houston Academy (17-5)

8. Opp (15-5)

9. Childersburg (20-6)

10. Ohatchee (13-7)

Others nominated: Collinsville (11-12), Danville (10-6), Lauderdale County (13-6), Wicksburg (11-6), Winfield (17-10).

CLASS 2A

1. St. Luke’s (17-3)

2. Westbrook Christian (16-6)

3. G.W. Long (11-8)

4. Spring Garden (15-9)

5. Mars Hill (16-11)

6. Decatur Heritage (19-5)

7. Ariton (14-7)

8. North Sand Mountain (10-2)

9. Ider (18-7)

10. Colbert County (23-6)

Others nominated: Falkville (15-8), Leroy (17-12), Ranburne (14-5), Sand Rock (10-6).

CLASS 1A

1. Lynn (15-2)

2. Sweet Water (14-8)

3. Brantley (12-6)

4. Lindsay Lane (14-7)

5. Bayshore Christian (16-6)

6. Red Level (9-7)

7. Maplesville (8-5)

8. Hackleburg (13-7)

9. Donoho (11-7)

10. Florala (4-5)

Others nominated: Covenant Christian (13-9), Faith-Anniston (14-6), Sumiton Christian (9-14).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (16-4-1)

2. Glenwood (25-7)

3. Bessemer Academy (23-5)

4. Lowndes Academy (16-6)

5. Macon East (19-8)

6. Patrician (14-5)

7. Wilcox Academy (14-5)

8. Chambers (16-6)

9. Clarke Prep (15-11)

10. Escambia Academy (17-8-1)

Others nominated: Autauga (11-7), Jackson Academy (11-4-1), Morgan (14-5).

Baseball and softball logo
ASWA

