ASWA Baseball and Softball Rankings through March 2021

The latest state rankings for high school baseball and softball

The Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings for baseball and softball through March.

Softball

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (23-1-1)

2. Fairhope (20-1)

3. Bob Jones (13-3)

4. Spain Park (17-4)

5. Central-Phenix City (17-1)

6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)

7. Thompson (22-4)

8. Austin (14-5)

9. Sparkman (10-2)

10. Hoover (18-10)

Others nominated: Albertville (12-8), Alma Bryant (12-5), Auburn (13-7), Baker (8-15), Dothan (23-6), Enterprise (12-12), Oak Mountain (14-6), Theodore (24-6).

CLASS 6A

1. Athens (23-5)

2. Helena (21-4)

3. Spanish Fort (19-3)

4. Buckhorn (17-4)

5. Hazel Green (19-9)

6. Pell City (17-3)

7. Fort Payne (17-2)

8. Springville (14-5)

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (22-5)

10. Muscle Shoals (17-1)

Others nominated: Baldwin County (7-5), Chelsea (13-8), Chilton County (16-11), Cullman (12-7), Gardendale (14-10-1), Hartselle (12-11), Mortimer Jordan (7-14-1), Robertsdale (11-6), Saraland (16-7), Scottsboro (10-10), Wetumpka (18-10).

CLASS 5A

1. Faith Academy (14-1-1)

2. Tallassee (14-7-2)

3. Brewbaker Tech (20-3)

4. Elmore County (22-6)

5. Hayden (18-5-1)

6. Ardmore (12-8)

7. Alexandria (16-8)

8. Satsuma (17-4)

9. Lawrence County (20-10)

10. Corner (10-5)

Others nominated: Andalusia (14-10), Douglas (12-2), East Limestone (11-5-1), John Carroll (15-7), Lincoln (15-12), Rehobeth (10-12), Sylacauga (11-3-1).

CLASS 4A

1. Curry (27-5)

2. Rogers (15-3)

3. Cleburne County (20-5)

4. Northside (24-6)

5. Madison County (19-5)

6. Dale County (16-12)

7. North Jackson (14-9)

8. Etowah (19-5)

9. St. James (14-5)

10. Wilson (11-8)

Others nominated: Alabama Christian (10-12), Cherokee County (11-8), Gordo (13-11), LAMP (14-6), Madison Academy (11-2), Oneonta (11-5), Priceville (11-7-1).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (15-5)

2. Houston Academy (21-3)

3. Plainview (16-2-1)

4. Pleasant Valley (16-7)

5. Mobile Christian (15-5)

6. Opp (20-6-1)

7. Danville (11-5)

8. Wicksburg (20-11)

9. Fyffe (7-5-2)

10. Winfield (14-8-1)

Others nominated: Elkmont (9-3-1), Geraldine (11-5-1), Oakman (7-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (13-4)

2. Sumiton Christian (12-8)

3. Hatton (13-11)

4. G.W. Long (11-2)

5. Leroy (24-3)

6. Mars Hill Bible (16-9)

7. Orange Beach (18-5)

8. Spring Garden (11-4)

9. Sand Rock (10-9-1)

10. Red Bay (10-6)

Others nominated: Cold Springs (9-6), Falkville (9-9), Vincent (12-3), West End (6-0).

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (13-5)

2. Skyline (11-2)

3. Holy Spirit (5-7)

4. South Lamar (11-3)

5. Appalachian (8-2)

6. Ragland (8-8)

7. Sweet Water (11-14)

8. Kinston (9-10)

9. Millry (13-8)

10. Athens Bible (6-7)

Others nominated: Belgreen (7-7), Berry (8-10), Cherokee (12-4), Waterloo (5-11).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (18-7)

2. Macon East (23-9)

3. Clarke Prep (20-5)

4. Bessemer Academy (12-3)

5. Glenwood (18-11-1)

6. Hooper Academy (16-9)

7. Edgewood (14-13)

8. Southern Academy (15-3)

9. Lakeside (11-13)

10. Abbeville Christian (12-10)

Others nominated: Jackson Academy (8-2).

Baseball

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (20-1)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (20-2)

3. Bob Jones (19-12)

4. Vestavia Hills (16-7)

5. James Clemens (18-9)

6. Central-Phenix City (19-3)

7. Florence (14-7)

8. Dothan (15-4)

9. Oak Mountain (15-9)

10. Sparkman (11-7)

Others nominated: Enterprise (14-8), Grissom (14-8), Prattville (15-8), Smiths Station (15-7), Spain Park (15-7).

CLASS 6A

1. Faith Academy (17-2)

2. Oxford (19-4)

3. Helena (18-5)

4. Hartselle (14-5)

5. Cullman (13-8)

6. Saraland (15-7)

7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-8)

8. Chilton County (15-6)

9. Pell City (12-6)

10. Mortimer Jordan (23-3)

Others nominated: Briarwood Christian (9-8), Calera (10-8), Chelsea (14-13), Eufaula (15-7), Gulf Shores (15-8), Hazel Green (13-12), Hueytown (15-9), Jasper (13-7), McGill-Toolen (12-8), Mountain Brook (16-9), Pinson Valley (12-6), Robertsdale (16-7), Southside-Gadsden (17-6), Stanhope Elmore (17-5).

CLASS 5A

1. Russellville (19-4)

2. Andalusia (14-5)

3. Leeds (18-4)

4. Rehobeth (11-3)

5. Madison Academy (14-8)

6. Alexandria (12-5)

7. St. Paul’s (11-5)

8. UMS-Wright (12-7)

9. Holtville (15-6)

10. Shelby County (11-7)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (9-10), Headland (10-6), Lawrence County (11-7), Pike Road (13-7).

CLASS 4A

1. Mobile Christian (18-1)

2. American Christian (18-7)

3. West Limestone (17-5)

4. Gordo (13-3)

5. Bibb County (14-5)

6. Straughn (11-2)

7. North Jackson (18-5)

8. Northside (16-4)

9. Brooks (9-8)

10. Deshler (12-7)

Others nominated: Cherokee County (11-9), Curry (13-6), Dale County (10-8-1), Priceville (11-9), St. James (14-8).

CLASS 3A

1. T.R. Miller (18-0)

2. Piedmont (16-4)

3. Fyffe (16-0)

4. Phil Campbell (18-2)

5. Hokes Bluff (11-4)

6. Bayside Academy (14-4)

7. Houston Academy (15-4)

8. Opp (15-3)

9. Ohatchee (12-5)

10. Childersburg (16-6)

Others nominated: Collinsville (11-8), Danville (8-6), East Lawrence (10-12), Elkmont (9-4), Lauderdale County (10-6), Wicksburg (10-4).

CLASS 2A

1. St. Luke’s (14-3)

2. Westbrook Christian (13-6)

3. G.W. Long (11-7)

4. Spring Garden (14-8)

5. Mars Hill (13-10)

6. Decatur Heritage (16-4)

7. Ariton (11-7)

8. North Sand Mountain (8-1)

9. Ider (16-6)

10. Colbert County (20-5)

Others nominated: Cold Springs (10-2), Falkville (11-7), Leroy (15-9), Ranburne (14-4), Sand Rock (9-4).

CLASS 1A

1. Sweet Water (14-5)

2. Lindsay Lane (12-5)

3. Lynn (11-2)

4. Brantley (7-6)

5. Bayshore Christian (12-5)

6. Red Level (7-5)

7. Maplesville (8-4)

8. Florala (4-3)

9. Hackleburg (10-6)

10. Donoho (9-6)

Others nominated: Appalachian (9-3), Athens Bible (5-8), Covenant Christian (9-9), Faith Christian (12-5).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (12-4-1)

2. Glenwood (23-7)

3. Bessemer Academy (19-5)

4. Lowndes Academy (13-6)

5. Macon East (17-6)

6. Patrician (11-4)

7. Autauga (10-4)

8. Wilcox Academy (11-5)

9. Jackson Academy (11-1)

10. Chambers (10-4)

Others nominated: Clarke Prep (12-11), Escambia Academy (15-6-1), Morgan (12-5).