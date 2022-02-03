Skip to main content
ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Feb. 3, 2022

The latest state high school basketball rankings, boys and girls, from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the last of the season. Teams are nominated by their area’s sports writers.

Girls

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (26-3)

2. Vestavia Hills (27-2)

3. Davidson (26-2)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (22-5)

5. Bob Jones (23-3)

6. Sparkman (23-4)

7. Fairhope (20-5)

8. Foley (16-10)

9. Theodore (18-7)

10. Auburn (16-6)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (20-10), Daphne (18-10), Enterprise (19-7).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (28-0)

2. Mortimer Jordan (22-4)

3. Hartselle (21-6)

4. Park Crossing (25-4)

5. Chelsea (21-5)

6. Gulf Shores (21-7)

7. McGill-Toolen (20-7)

8. Pelham (22-5)

9. Mountain Brook (21-6)

10. Minor (22-4)

Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (13-7), Cullman (21-8), Eufaula (19-7), Hueytown (19-8), Northridge (19-7), Oxford (20-4), Pell City (22-6).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (20-6)

2. UMS-Wright (23-6)

3. Pleasant Grove (24-6)

4. Central-Tuscaloosa (20-4)

5. Guntersville (24-5)

6. Selma (13-2)

7. Fairfield (17-7)

8. Sardis (22-8)

9. Ramsay (16-5)

10. Pike Road (17-7)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-7), East Limestone (16-9), Hayden (17-7), West Point (17-6).

CLASS 4A

1. Deshler (27-1)

2. Good Hope (26-3)

3. Jackson (21-3)

4. Williamson (18-2)

5. New Hope (19-5)

6. St. James (20-5)

7. Hamilton (18-5)

8. Priceville (19-6)

9. Rogers (20-9)

10. Fultondale (17-7)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (15-8), Cleburne Co. (21-7), Escambia Co. (19-5), Geneva (21-4), Handley (17-6), St. John Paul II (17-8).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (29-0)

2. Lauderdale Co. (24-3)

3. Susan Moore (23-4)

4. Plainview (21-7)

5. Trinity (23-5)

6. T.R. Miller (16-4)

7. Collinsville (17-9)

8. Montgomery Catholic (15-8)

9. Hokes Bluff (15-8)

10. Montgomery Academy (12-12)

Others nominated: Elkmont (20-10), Greensboro (10-6), Houston Academy (15-6), Southside-Selma (18-5), Sylvania (15-12).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (24-3)

2. Spring Garden (27-1)

3. Midfield (18-5)

4. Sand Rock (24-4)

5. Winston Co. (25-3)

6. G.W. Long (18-4)

7. Francis Marion (19-1)

8. Ider (19-9)

9. St. Luke's (12-8)

10. Abbeville (19-4)

Others nominated: Cottonwood (10-10), Geneva Co. (17-12), Lexington (15-10), Locust Fork (17-6), Mars Hill Bible (11-10), Tanner (18-4), Westbrook Christian (17-8).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (21-8)

2. Marion Co. (17-7)

3. Loachapoka (17-7)

4. Florala (20-6)

5. Talladega Co. Central (26-5)

6. R.A. Hubbard (13-6)

7. Georgiana (13-8)

8. Ragland (21-3)

9. A.L. Johnson (14-2)

10. Linden (14-5)

Others nominated: Covenant Christian (16-7), J.F. Shields (11-6), McIntosh (10-9), Pleasant Home (11-7), Red Level (13-8).

AISA

1. Glenwood (20-4)

2. Lee-Scott (16-4)

3. Fort Dale Academy (14-4)

4. Sparta Academy (21-3)

5. Edgewood Academy (21-7)

6. Clarke Prep (18-5)

7. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-2)

8. Lowndes Academy (14-5)

9. Lakeside (12-7)

10. Chambers Academy (13-6)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-10).

Boys

CLASS 7A

1. Baker (26-3)

2. Grissom (24-5)

3. Hoover (21-8)

4. Vestavia Hills (23-3)

5. Enterprise (19-6)

6. Spain Park (22-7)

7. Oak Mountain (21-5)

8. Huntsville (19-10)

9. Sparkman (22-7)

10. James Clemens (16-9)

Others nominated: Auburn (17-8), Austin (18-8), Jeff Davis (19-8), Thompson (15-14).

CLASS 6A

1. Mountain Brook (25-3)

2. Pinson Valley (21-7)

3. Huffman (23-6)

4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)

5. Eufaula (25-3)

6. Hueytown (21-8)

7. Spanish Fort (20-7)

8. Pelham (24-5)

9. Cullman (21-3)

10. Northridge (21-8)

Others nominated: Blount (21-6), Hartselle (16-13), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-5), Homewood (16-12), Lee-Montgomery (15-8), McAdory (14-11), Muscle Shoals (20-8), Park Crossing (22-4), Scottsboro (22-6), Wetumpka (15-8).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (19-6)

2. Wenonah (19-7)

3. Ramsay (19-9)

4. Charles Henderson (19-5)

5. John Carroll (19-8)

6. Pike Road (17-5)

7. Carroll-Ozark (21-7)

8. Douglas (21-4)

9. Leeds (19-10)

10. Alexandria (12-5)

Others nominated: Guntersville (19-8), Sardis (15-10), UMS-Wright (20-8).

CLASS 4A

1. Westminster-Huntsville (21-5)

2. Jacksonville (22-5)

3. Sumter Central (18-2)

4. Escambia Co. (22-4)

5. Williamson (21-8)

6. Brooks (19-5)

7. Haleyville (19-7)

8. West Morgan (15-10)

9. Indian Springs (14-1)

10. Good Hope (19-9)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (11-13), Dale Co. (19-8), Fultondale (13-8), Holt (18-9), Jackson (14-6), Priceville (19-7), St. James (13-5), Straughn (15-10).

CLASS 3A

1. Cottage Hill (24-5)

2. Plainview (23-6)

3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (13-5)

4. Lauderdale Co. (23-4)

5. Hokes Bluff (17-8)

6. Winfield (24-4)

7. Opp (17-6)

8. Catholic-Montgomery (11-9)

9. Danville (21-7)

10. Piedmont (17-7)

Others nominated: Clements (17-9), Excel (11-8), Houston Academy (16-9), Southside-Selma (19-9).

CLASS 2A

1. Midfield (23-7)

2. Geneva Co. (21-6)

3. Section (21-9)

4. St. Luke's (16-6)

5. Highland Home (22-4)

6. Ariton (20-4)

7. Spring Garden (16-8)

8. North Sand Mountain (16-8)

9. Red Bay (17-12)

10. Falkville (20-9)

Others nominated: Abbeville (12-9), Addison (18-10), Cleveland (17-6), Sand Rock (14-13), Westbrook Christian (17-10).

CLASS 1A

1. Autaugaville (22-2)

2. Belgreen (24-3)

3. Georgiana (19-6)

4. Covenant Christian (21-6)

5. Brantley (18-6)

6. Decatur Heritage (15-7)

7. Skyline (19-7)

8. McIntosh (15-3)

9. J.F. Shields (10-9)

10. Red Level (19-8)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (13-7), Faith-Anniston (18-10), Florala (14-10), Holy Spirit (15-7), Pleasant Home (11-7), R.A. Hubbard (14-6).

AISA

1. Autauga Academy (15-0)

2. Pike Liberal Arts (20-2)

3. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-4)

4. Lee-Scott (17-6)

5. Escambia Academy (12-5)

6. Heritage Christian (22-5)

7. Glenwood (16-7)

8. Macon-East (17-4)

9. Lowndes Academy (16-3)

10. Chambers Academy (11-6)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (9-9), Patrician (16-3).

