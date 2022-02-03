ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Feb. 3, 2022

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the last of the season. Teams are nominated by their area’s sports writers.

Girls

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (26-3)

2. Vestavia Hills (27-2)

3. Davidson (26-2)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (22-5)

5. Bob Jones (23-3)

6. Sparkman (23-4)

7. Fairhope (20-5)

8. Foley (16-10)

9. Theodore (18-7)

10. Auburn (16-6)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (20-10), Daphne (18-10), Enterprise (19-7).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (28-0)

2. Mortimer Jordan (22-4)

3. Hartselle (21-6)

4. Park Crossing (25-4)

5. Chelsea (21-5)

6. Gulf Shores (21-7)

7. McGill-Toolen (20-7)

8. Pelham (22-5)

9. Mountain Brook (21-6)

10. Minor (22-4)

Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (13-7), Cullman (21-8), Eufaula (19-7), Hueytown (19-8), Northridge (19-7), Oxford (20-4), Pell City (22-6).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (20-6)

2. UMS-Wright (23-6)

3. Pleasant Grove (24-6)

4. Central-Tuscaloosa (20-4)

5. Guntersville (24-5)

6. Selma (13-2)

7. Fairfield (17-7)

8. Sardis (22-8)

9. Ramsay (16-5)

10. Pike Road (17-7)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-7), East Limestone (16-9), Hayden (17-7), West Point (17-6).

CLASS 4A

1. Deshler (27-1)

2. Good Hope (26-3)

3. Jackson (21-3)

4. Williamson (18-2)

5. New Hope (19-5)

6. St. James (20-5)

7. Hamilton (18-5)

8. Priceville (19-6)

9. Rogers (20-9)

10. Fultondale (17-7)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (15-8), Cleburne Co. (21-7), Escambia Co. (19-5), Geneva (21-4), Handley (17-6), St. John Paul II (17-8).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (29-0)

2. Lauderdale Co. (24-3)

3. Susan Moore (23-4)

4. Plainview (21-7)

5. Trinity (23-5)

6. T.R. Miller (16-4)

7. Collinsville (17-9)

8. Montgomery Catholic (15-8)

9. Hokes Bluff (15-8)

10. Montgomery Academy (12-12)

Others nominated: Elkmont (20-10), Greensboro (10-6), Houston Academy (15-6), Southside-Selma (18-5), Sylvania (15-12).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (24-3)

2. Spring Garden (27-1)

3. Midfield (18-5)

4. Sand Rock (24-4)

5. Winston Co. (25-3)

6. G.W. Long (18-4)

7. Francis Marion (19-1)

8. Ider (19-9)

9. St. Luke's (12-8)

10. Abbeville (19-4)

Others nominated: Cottonwood (10-10), Geneva Co. (17-12), Lexington (15-10), Locust Fork (17-6), Mars Hill Bible (11-10), Tanner (18-4), Westbrook Christian (17-8).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (21-8)

2. Marion Co. (17-7)

3. Loachapoka (17-7)

4. Florala (20-6)

5. Talladega Co. Central (26-5)

6. R.A. Hubbard (13-6)

7. Georgiana (13-8)

8. Ragland (21-3)

9. A.L. Johnson (14-2)

10. Linden (14-5)

Others nominated: Covenant Christian (16-7), J.F. Shields (11-6), McIntosh (10-9), Pleasant Home (11-7), Red Level (13-8).

AISA

1. Glenwood (20-4)

2. Lee-Scott (16-4)

3. Fort Dale Academy (14-4)

4. Sparta Academy (21-3)

5. Edgewood Academy (21-7)

6. Clarke Prep (18-5)

7. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-2)

8. Lowndes Academy (14-5)

9. Lakeside (12-7)

10. Chambers Academy (13-6)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-10).

Boys

CLASS 7A

1. Baker (26-3)

2. Grissom (24-5)

3. Hoover (21-8)

4. Vestavia Hills (23-3)

5. Enterprise (19-6)

6. Spain Park (22-7)

7. Oak Mountain (21-5)

8. Huntsville (19-10)

9. Sparkman (22-7)

10. James Clemens (16-9)

Others nominated: Auburn (17-8), Austin (18-8), Jeff Davis (19-8), Thompson (15-14).

CLASS 6A

1. Mountain Brook (25-3)

2. Pinson Valley (21-7)

3. Huffman (23-6)

4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)

5. Eufaula (25-3)

6. Hueytown (21-8)

7. Spanish Fort (20-7)

8. Pelham (24-5)

9. Cullman (21-3)

10. Northridge (21-8)

Others nominated: Blount (21-6), Hartselle (16-13), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-5), Homewood (16-12), Lee-Montgomery (15-8), McAdory (14-11), Muscle Shoals (20-8), Park Crossing (22-4), Scottsboro (22-6), Wetumpka (15-8).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (19-6)

2. Wenonah (19-7)

3. Ramsay (19-9)

4. Charles Henderson (19-5)

5. John Carroll (19-8)

6. Pike Road (17-5)

7. Carroll-Ozark (21-7)

8. Douglas (21-4)

9. Leeds (19-10)

10. Alexandria (12-5)

Others nominated: Guntersville (19-8), Sardis (15-10), UMS-Wright (20-8).

CLASS 4A

1. Westminster-Huntsville (21-5)

2. Jacksonville (22-5)

3. Sumter Central (18-2)

4. Escambia Co. (22-4)

5. Williamson (21-8)

6. Brooks (19-5)

7. Haleyville (19-7)

8. West Morgan (15-10)

9. Indian Springs (14-1)

10. Good Hope (19-9)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (11-13), Dale Co. (19-8), Fultondale (13-8), Holt (18-9), Jackson (14-6), Priceville (19-7), St. James (13-5), Straughn (15-10).

CLASS 3A

1. Cottage Hill (24-5)

2. Plainview (23-6)

3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (13-5)

4. Lauderdale Co. (23-4)

5. Hokes Bluff (17-8)

6. Winfield (24-4)

7. Opp (17-6)

8. Catholic-Montgomery (11-9)

9. Danville (21-7)

10. Piedmont (17-7)

Others nominated: Clements (17-9), Excel (11-8), Houston Academy (16-9), Southside-Selma (19-9).

CLASS 2A

1. Midfield (23-7)

2. Geneva Co. (21-6)

3. Section (21-9)

4. St. Luke's (16-6)

5. Highland Home (22-4)

6. Ariton (20-4)

7. Spring Garden (16-8)

8. North Sand Mountain (16-8)

9. Red Bay (17-12)

10. Falkville (20-9)

Others nominated: Abbeville (12-9), Addison (18-10), Cleveland (17-6), Sand Rock (14-13), Westbrook Christian (17-10).

CLASS 1A

1. Autaugaville (22-2)

2. Belgreen (24-3)

3. Georgiana (19-6)

4. Covenant Christian (21-6)

5. Brantley (18-6)

6. Decatur Heritage (15-7)

7. Skyline (19-7)

8. McIntosh (15-3)

9. J.F. Shields (10-9)

10. Red Level (19-8)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (13-7), Faith-Anniston (18-10), Florala (14-10), Holy Spirit (15-7), Pleasant Home (11-7), R.A. Hubbard (14-6).

AISA

1. Autauga Academy (15-0)

2. Pike Liberal Arts (20-2)

3. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-4)

4. Lee-Scott (17-6)

5. Escambia Academy (12-5)

6. Heritage Christian (22-5)

7. Glenwood (16-7)

8. Macon-East (17-4)

9. Lowndes Academy (16-3)

10. Chambers Academy (11-6)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (9-9), Patrician (16-3).