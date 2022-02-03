ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Feb. 3, 2022
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the last of the season. Teams are nominated by their area’s sports writers.
Girls
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (26-3)
2. Vestavia Hills (27-2)
3. Davidson (26-2)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (22-5)
5. Bob Jones (23-3)
6. Sparkman (23-4)
7. Fairhope (20-5)
8. Foley (16-10)
9. Theodore (18-7)
10. Auburn (16-6)
Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (20-10), Daphne (18-10), Enterprise (19-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (28-0)
2. Mortimer Jordan (22-4)
3. Hartselle (21-6)
4. Park Crossing (25-4)
5. Chelsea (21-5)
6. Gulf Shores (21-7)
7. McGill-Toolen (20-7)
8. Pelham (22-5)
9. Mountain Brook (21-6)
10. Minor (22-4)
Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (13-7), Cullman (21-8), Eufaula (19-7), Hueytown (19-8), Northridge (19-7), Oxford (20-4), Pell City (22-6).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (20-6)
2. UMS-Wright (23-6)
3. Pleasant Grove (24-6)
4. Central-Tuscaloosa (20-4)
5. Guntersville (24-5)
6. Selma (13-2)
7. Fairfield (17-7)
8. Sardis (22-8)
9. Ramsay (16-5)
10. Pike Road (17-7)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-7), East Limestone (16-9), Hayden (17-7), West Point (17-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (27-1)
2. Good Hope (26-3)
3. Jackson (21-3)
4. Williamson (18-2)
5. New Hope (19-5)
6. St. James (20-5)
7. Hamilton (18-5)
8. Priceville (19-6)
9. Rogers (20-9)
10. Fultondale (17-7)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (15-8), Cleburne Co. (21-7), Escambia Co. (19-5), Geneva (21-4), Handley (17-6), St. John Paul II (17-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (29-0)
2. Lauderdale Co. (24-3)
3. Susan Moore (23-4)
4. Plainview (21-7)
5. Trinity (23-5)
6. T.R. Miller (16-4)
7. Collinsville (17-9)
8. Montgomery Catholic (15-8)
9. Hokes Bluff (15-8)
10. Montgomery Academy (12-12)
Others nominated: Elkmont (20-10), Greensboro (10-6), Houston Academy (15-6), Southside-Selma (18-5), Sylvania (15-12).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (24-3)
2. Spring Garden (27-1)
3. Midfield (18-5)
4. Sand Rock (24-4)
5. Winston Co. (25-3)
6. G.W. Long (18-4)
7. Francis Marion (19-1)
8. Ider (19-9)
9. St. Luke's (12-8)
10. Abbeville (19-4)
Others nominated: Cottonwood (10-10), Geneva Co. (17-12), Lexington (15-10), Locust Fork (17-6), Mars Hill Bible (11-10), Tanner (18-4), Westbrook Christian (17-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (21-8)
2. Marion Co. (17-7)
3. Loachapoka (17-7)
4. Florala (20-6)
5. Talladega Co. Central (26-5)
6. R.A. Hubbard (13-6)
7. Georgiana (13-8)
8. Ragland (21-3)
9. A.L. Johnson (14-2)
10. Linden (14-5)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (16-7), J.F. Shields (11-6), McIntosh (10-9), Pleasant Home (11-7), Red Level (13-8).
AISA
1. Glenwood (20-4)
2. Lee-Scott (16-4)
3. Fort Dale Academy (14-4)
4. Sparta Academy (21-3)
5. Edgewood Academy (21-7)
6. Clarke Prep (18-5)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-2)
8. Lowndes Academy (14-5)
9. Lakeside (12-7)
10. Chambers Academy (13-6)
Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-10).
Boys
CLASS 7A
1. Baker (26-3)
2. Grissom (24-5)
3. Hoover (21-8)
4. Vestavia Hills (23-3)
5. Enterprise (19-6)
6. Spain Park (22-7)
7. Oak Mountain (21-5)
8. Huntsville (19-10)
9. Sparkman (22-7)
10. James Clemens (16-9)
Others nominated: Auburn (17-8), Austin (18-8), Jeff Davis (19-8), Thompson (15-14).
CLASS 6A
1. Mountain Brook (25-3)
2. Pinson Valley (21-7)
3. Huffman (23-6)
4. McGill-Toolen (24-4)
5. Eufaula (25-3)
6. Hueytown (21-8)
7. Spanish Fort (20-7)
8. Pelham (24-5)
9. Cullman (21-3)
10. Northridge (21-8)
Others nominated: Blount (21-6), Hartselle (16-13), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-5), Homewood (16-12), Lee-Montgomery (15-8), McAdory (14-11), Muscle Shoals (20-8), Park Crossing (22-4), Scottsboro (22-6), Wetumpka (15-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (19-6)
2. Wenonah (19-7)
3. Ramsay (19-9)
4. Charles Henderson (19-5)
5. John Carroll (19-8)
6. Pike Road (17-5)
7. Carroll-Ozark (21-7)
8. Douglas (21-4)
9. Leeds (19-10)
10. Alexandria (12-5)
Others nominated: Guntersville (19-8), Sardis (15-10), UMS-Wright (20-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Westminster-Huntsville (21-5)
2. Jacksonville (22-5)
3. Sumter Central (18-2)
4. Escambia Co. (22-4)
5. Williamson (21-8)
6. Brooks (19-5)
7. Haleyville (19-7)
8. West Morgan (15-10)
9. Indian Springs (14-1)
10. Good Hope (19-9)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (11-13), Dale Co. (19-8), Fultondale (13-8), Holt (18-9), Jackson (14-6), Priceville (19-7), St. James (13-5), Straughn (15-10).
CLASS 3A
1. Cottage Hill (24-5)
2. Plainview (23-6)
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (13-5)
4. Lauderdale Co. (23-4)
5. Hokes Bluff (17-8)
6. Winfield (24-4)
7. Opp (17-6)
8. Catholic-Montgomery (11-9)
9. Danville (21-7)
10. Piedmont (17-7)
Others nominated: Clements (17-9), Excel (11-8), Houston Academy (16-9), Southside-Selma (19-9).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (23-7)
2. Geneva Co. (21-6)
3. Section (21-9)
4. St. Luke's (16-6)
5. Highland Home (22-4)
6. Ariton (20-4)
7. Spring Garden (16-8)
8. North Sand Mountain (16-8)
9. Red Bay (17-12)
10. Falkville (20-9)
Others nominated: Abbeville (12-9), Addison (18-10), Cleveland (17-6), Sand Rock (14-13), Westbrook Christian (17-10).
CLASS 1A
1. Autaugaville (22-2)
2. Belgreen (24-3)
3. Georgiana (19-6)
4. Covenant Christian (21-6)
5. Brantley (18-6)
6. Decatur Heritage (15-7)
7. Skyline (19-7)
8. McIntosh (15-3)
9. J.F. Shields (10-9)
10. Red Level (19-8)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (13-7), Faith-Anniston (18-10), Florala (14-10), Holy Spirit (15-7), Pleasant Home (11-7), R.A. Hubbard (14-6).
AISA
1. Autauga Academy (15-0)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (20-2)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-4)
4. Lee-Scott (17-6)
5. Escambia Academy (12-5)
6. Heritage Christian (22-5)
7. Glenwood (16-7)
8. Macon-East (17-4)
9. Lowndes Academy (16-3)
10. Chambers Academy (11-6)
Others nominated: Morgan Academy (9-9), Patrician (16-3).