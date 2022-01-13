ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Jan. 13, 2022

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Teams are nominated by their area’s sports writers.

Girls

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (18-2)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (18-3)

3. Davidson (19-1)

4. Vestavia Hills (20-2)

5. Bob Jones (17-3)

6. Sparkman (17-4)

7. Fairhope (17-5)

8. Theodore (13-5)

9. Auburn (13-5)

10. Foley (14-7)

Others nominated: Albertville (11-5), Central-Phenix City (17-7), Daphne (14-8), Enterprise (15-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (21-0)

2. Park Crossing (18-3)

3. Mortimer Jordan (15-3)

4. Hartselle (14-6)

5. Chelsea (15-5)

6. Hueytown (13-6)

7. Pelham (14-4)

8. Gulf Shores (15-7)

9. Mountain Brook (17-4)

10. Oxford (14-3)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (15-6), Clay-Chalkville (10-3), Cullman (16-6), Eufaula (12-7), Jasper (14-5), McGill-Toolen (12-7), Minor (15-4), Muscle Shoals (12-6), Northridge (16-5), Pell City (16-6), Springville (15-7).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (15-4)

2. Central-Tuscaloosa (13-2)

3. UMS-Wright (17-5)

4. Pleasant Grove (19-5)

5. Fairfield (14-5)

6. Guntersville (17-5)

7. Sardis (18-5)

8. Brewbaker Tech (10-8)

9. Pike Road (13-6)

10. Charles Henderson (7-5)

Others nominated: East Limestone (11-7), Fairview (14-7), Hayden (12-6), Lawrence Co. (7-6), West Point (12-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Deshler (19-1)

2. Good Hope (18-3)

3. Jackson (17-2)

4. Priceville (14-3)

5. New Hope (14-4)

6. Williamson (13-2)

7. Rogers (15-7)

8. St. James (11-5)

9. Hamilton (11-5)

10. Fultondale (13-7)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (11-5), Cleburne Co. (17-4), Escambia Co. (16-2), Geneva (13-4), Handley (12-4), West Limestone (13-8).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (23-0)

2. Lauderdale Co. (16-2)

3. Susan Moore (18-2)

4. Trinity (17-3)

5. Plainview (17-6)

6. T.R. Miller (10-4)

7. Montgomery Academy (8-7)

8. Montgomery Catholic (11-4)

9. Collinsville (11-8)

10. Hokes Bluff (12-5)

Others nominated: Elkmont (16-7), Greensboro (5-3), Southside-Selma (9-2), Sylvania (11-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (17-3)

2. Spring Garden (18-1)

3. Midfield (14-5)

4. Winston Co. (20-0)

5. Sand Rock (18-2)

6. G.W. Long (12-3)

7. Locust Fork (13-3)

8. Cottonwood (10-5)

9. Lanett (9-1)

10. Abbeville (13-2)

Others nominated: Geneva Co. (14-8), Ider (11-8), J.U. Blacksher (11-1), Mars Hill Bible (10-7), St. Luke's (5-7), Tanner (14-3), Washington Co. (7-1).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (14-5)

2. Marion Co. (13-2)

3. Talladega Co. Central (17-3)

4. Loachapoka (11-7)

5. Florala (14-5)

6. R.A. Hubbard (11-1)

7. Georgiana (8-5)

8. J.F. Shields (6-3)

9. Red Level (10-4)

10. Ragland (14-2)

Others nominated: A.L. Johnson (11-1), Decatur Heritage (10-6), Linden (9-4), McIntosh (12-6), Pleasant Home (8-4).

AISA

1. Lee-Scott (16-2)

2. Glenwood (14-4)

3. Fort Dale Academy (8-4)

4. Edgewood Academy (15-5)

5. Sparta Academy (16-3)

6. Clarke Prep (11-4)

7. Tuscaloosa Academy (10-2)

8. Lowndes Academy (8-4)

9. Chambers Academy (10-4)

10. Morgan Academy (8-7)

Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (6-8), Lakeside (8-5), Pike Liberal Arts (6-8).

Boys

CLASS 7A

1. Baker (21-3)

2. Sparkman (19-4)

3. Oak Mountain (18-3)

4. Vestavia Hills (18-2)

5. Enterprise (15-4)

6. Spain Park (19-4)

7. Hoover (17-5)

8. Grissom (17-5)

9. Prattville (11-4)

10. Jeff Davis (17-6)

Others nominated: Auburn (15-5), Austin (13-6), Florence (15-3), Huntsville (15-9), James Clemens (11-8).

CLASS 6A

1. McGill-Toolen (20-3)

2. Mountain Brook (19-2)

3. Huffman (15-5)

4. Pinson Valley (15-6)

5. Spanish Fort (14-6)

6. Park Crossing (17-3)

7. Hueytown (14-7)

8. Blount (16-3)

9. Eufaula (17-3)

10. Cullman (16-2)

Others nominated: Briarwood (11-8), Gardendale (10-5), Hartselle (12-10), Homewood (12-9), Lee-Montgomery (9-8), McAdory (11-7), Muscle Shoals (14-7), Northridge (15-6), Pelham (17-5), Scottsboro (18-4), Springville (19-2), Wetumpka (11-5).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (14-6)

2. Wenonah (15-6)

3. Ramsay (12-8)

4. John Carroll (13-5)

5. Charles Henderson (13-4)

6. Carroll-Ozark (16-4)

7. Alexandria (6-1)

8. Douglas (16-3)

9. Sylacauga (14-6)

10. Leeds (13-7)

Others nominated: Elmore Co. (10-4), Faith-Mobile (12-9), Pike Road (12-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Sumter Central (13-1)

2. Escambia Co. (17-3)

3. Westminster-Huntsville (14-5)

4. Jacksonville (12-4)

5. Williamson (18-5)

6. Hanceville (14-3)

7. Brooks (14-3)

8. Haleyville (13-5)

9. Priceville (15-4)

10. St. James (7-2)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (8-9), Dale Co. (13-6), Fultondale (11-5), West Morgan (12-7).

CLASS 3A

1. Plainview (18-5)

2. Cottage Hill (20-4)

3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-5)

4. Winfield (14-3)

5. Lauderdale Co. (16-3)

6. Hokes Bluff (12-7)

7. Opp (13-4)

8. Danville (15-5)

9. Southside-Selma (13-6)

10. Wicksburg (12-7)

Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (6-7), Childersburg (12-6), Clements (14-7), Excel (11-4), Geraldine (11-5), Houston Academy (11-7).

CLASS 2A

1. Midfield (16-6)

2. Geneva Co. (15-6)

3. Highland Home (16-2)

4. Section (16-7)

5. Spring Garden (10-4)

6. North Sand Mountain (10-6)

7. Abbeville (9-4)

8. St. Luke's (11-5)

9. Red Bay (11-8)

10. Cleveland (11-3)

Others nominated: Falkville (14-8), Sand Rock (11-9), Westbrook Christian (12-8), Zion Chapel (12-6).

CLASS 1A

1. Autaugaville (16-2)

2. Belgreen (16-3)

3. Covenant Christian (15-4)

4. Skyline (13-5)

5. Faith-Anniston (15-5)

6. Brantley (13-2)

7. Decatur Heritage (10-5)

8. Georgiana (11-6)

9. J.F. Shields (6-6)

10. McIntosh (13-1)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (9-5), Holy Spirit (9-6), Red Level (15-5).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (14-1)

2. Autauga Academy (10-0)

3. Heritage Christian (16-3)

4. Lowndes Academy (11-1)

5. Glenwood (13-5)

6. Lee-Scott (13-5)

7. Macon-East (12-4)

8. Tuscaloosa Academy (6-3)

9. Sparta (10-7)

10. Escambia Academy (7-4)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (6-9).