ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Jan. 13, 2022

ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Jan. 3, 2022

The latest state basketball rankings following the holiday break and tournaments, from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Courtesy of PinClipart.com

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Teams are nominated by their area’s sports writers.

Girls

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (18-2)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (18-3)

3. Davidson (19-1)

4. Vestavia Hills (20-2)

5. Bob Jones (17-3)

6. Sparkman (17-4)

7. Fairhope (17-5)

8. Theodore (13-5)

9. Auburn (13-5)

10. Foley (14-7)

Others nominated: Albertville (11-5), Central-Phenix City (17-7), Daphne (14-8), Enterprise (15-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (21-0)

2. Park Crossing (18-3)

3. Mortimer Jordan (15-3)

4. Hartselle (14-6)

5. Chelsea (15-5)

6. Hueytown (13-6)

7. Pelham (14-4)

8. Gulf Shores (15-7)

9. Mountain Brook (17-4)

10. Oxford (14-3)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (15-6), Clay-Chalkville (10-3), Cullman (16-6), Eufaula (12-7), Jasper (14-5), McGill-Toolen (12-7), Minor (15-4), Muscle Shoals (12-6), Northridge (16-5), Pell City (16-6), Springville (15-7).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (15-4)

2. Central-Tuscaloosa (13-2)

3. UMS-Wright (17-5)

4. Pleasant Grove (19-5)

5. Fairfield (14-5)

6. Guntersville (17-5)

7. Sardis (18-5)

8. Brewbaker Tech (10-8)

9. Pike Road (13-6)

10. Charles Henderson (7-5)

Others nominated: East Limestone (11-7), Fairview (14-7), Hayden (12-6), Lawrence Co. (7-6), West Point (12-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Deshler (19-1)

2. Good Hope (18-3)

3. Jackson (17-2)

4. Priceville (14-3)

5. New Hope (14-4)

6. Williamson (13-2)

7. Rogers (15-7)

8. St. James (11-5)

9. Hamilton (11-5)

10. Fultondale (13-7)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (11-5), Cleburne Co. (17-4), Escambia Co. (16-2), Geneva (13-4), Handley (12-4), West Limestone (13-8).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (23-0)

2. Lauderdale Co. (16-2)

3. Susan Moore (18-2)

4. Trinity (17-3)

5. Plainview (17-6)

6. T.R. Miller (10-4)

7. Montgomery Academy (8-7)

8. Montgomery Catholic (11-4)

9. Collinsville (11-8)

10. Hokes Bluff (12-5)

Others nominated: Elkmont (16-7), Greensboro (5-3), Southside-Selma (9-2), Sylvania (11-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (17-3)

2. Spring Garden (18-1)

3. Midfield (14-5)

4. Winston Co. (20-0)

5. Sand Rock (18-2)

6. G.W. Long (12-3)

7. Locust Fork (13-3)

8. Cottonwood (10-5)

9. Lanett (9-1)

10. Abbeville (13-2)

Others nominated: Geneva Co. (14-8), Ider (11-8), J.U. Blacksher (11-1), Mars Hill Bible (10-7), St. Luke's (5-7), Tanner (14-3), Washington Co. (7-1).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (14-5)

2. Marion Co. (13-2)

3. Talladega Co. Central (17-3)

4. Loachapoka (11-7)

5. Florala (14-5)

6. R.A. Hubbard (11-1)

7. Georgiana (8-5)

8. J.F. Shields (6-3)

9. Red Level (10-4)

10. Ragland (14-2)

Others nominated: A.L. Johnson (11-1), Decatur Heritage (10-6), Linden (9-4), McIntosh (12-6), Pleasant Home (8-4).

AISA

1. Lee-Scott (16-2)

2. Glenwood (14-4)

3. Fort Dale Academy (8-4)

4. Edgewood Academy (15-5)

5. Sparta Academy (16-3)

6. Clarke Prep (11-4)

7. Tuscaloosa Academy (10-2)

8. Lowndes Academy (8-4)

9. Chambers Academy (10-4)

10. Morgan Academy (8-7)

Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (6-8), Lakeside (8-5), Pike Liberal Arts (6-8).

Boys

CLASS 7A

1. Baker (21-3)

2. Sparkman (19-4)

3. Oak Mountain (18-3)

4. Vestavia Hills (18-2)

5. Enterprise (15-4)

6. Spain Park (19-4)

7. Hoover (17-5)

8. Grissom (17-5)

9. Prattville (11-4)

10. Jeff Davis (17-6)

Others nominated: Auburn (15-5), Austin (13-6), Florence (15-3), Huntsville (15-9), James Clemens (11-8).

CLASS 6A

1. McGill-Toolen (20-3)

2. Mountain Brook (19-2)

3. Huffman (15-5)

4. Pinson Valley (15-6)

5. Spanish Fort (14-6)

6. Park Crossing (17-3)

7. Hueytown (14-7)

8. Blount (16-3)

9. Eufaula (17-3)

10. Cullman (16-2)

Others nominated: Briarwood (11-8), Gardendale (10-5), Hartselle (12-10), Homewood (12-9), Lee-Montgomery (9-8), McAdory (11-7), Muscle Shoals (14-7), Northridge (15-6), Pelham (17-5), Scottsboro (18-4), Springville (19-2), Wetumpka (11-5).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (14-6)

2. Wenonah (15-6)

3. Ramsay (12-8)

4. John Carroll (13-5)

5. Charles Henderson (13-4)

6. Carroll-Ozark (16-4)

7. Alexandria (6-1)

8. Douglas (16-3)

9. Sylacauga (14-6)

10. Leeds (13-7)

Others nominated: Elmore Co. (10-4), Faith-Mobile (12-9), Pike Road (12-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Sumter Central (13-1)

2. Escambia Co. (17-3)

3. Westminster-Huntsville (14-5)

4. Jacksonville (12-4)

5. Williamson (18-5)

6. Hanceville (14-3)

7. Brooks (14-3)

8. Haleyville (13-5)

9. Priceville (15-4)

10. St. James (7-2)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (8-9), Dale Co. (13-6), Fultondale (11-5), West Morgan (12-7).

CLASS 3A

1. Plainview (18-5)

2. Cottage Hill (20-4)

3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-5)

4. Winfield (14-3)

5. Lauderdale Co. (16-3)

6. Hokes Bluff (12-7)

7. Opp (13-4)

8. Danville (15-5)

9. Southside-Selma (13-6)

10. Wicksburg (12-7)

Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (6-7), Childersburg (12-6), Clements (14-7), Excel (11-4), Geraldine (11-5), Houston Academy (11-7).

CLASS 2A

1. Midfield (16-6)

2. Geneva Co. (15-6)

3. Highland Home (16-2)

4. Section (16-7)

5. Spring Garden (10-4)

6. North Sand Mountain (10-6)

7. Abbeville (9-4)

8. St. Luke's (11-5)

9. Red Bay (11-8)

10. Cleveland (11-3)

Others nominated: Falkville (14-8), Sand Rock (11-9), Westbrook Christian (12-8), Zion Chapel (12-6).

CLASS 1A

1. Autaugaville (16-2)

2. Belgreen (16-3)

3. Covenant Christian (15-4)

4. Skyline (13-5)

5. Faith-Anniston (15-5)

6. Brantley (13-2)

7. Decatur Heritage (10-5)

8. Georgiana (11-6)

9. J.F. Shields (6-6)

10. McIntosh (13-1)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (9-5), Holy Spirit (9-6), Red Level (15-5).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (14-1)

2. Autauga Academy (10-0)

3. Heritage Christian (16-3)

4. Lowndes Academy (11-1)

5. Glenwood (13-5)

6. Lee-Scott (13-5)

7. Macon-East (12-4)

8. Tuscaloosa Academy (6-3)

9. Sparta (10-7)

10. Escambia Academy (7-4)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (6-9).

