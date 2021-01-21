All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Jan. 21, 2021

The latest Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings for the 2020-21 season
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.

Girls

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (22-0)

2. Vestavia Hills (23-2)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (21-2)

4. Foley (15-3)

5. Spain Park (18-7)

6. Auburn (12-4)

7. Baker (14-6)

8. Theodore (19-4)

9. Sparkman (15-9)

10. Gadsden City (14-5)

Others nominated: Austin (11-8), Davidson (10-10), Dothan (8-5), Fairhope (12-3), Thompson (15-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (25-1)

2. Eufaula (17-3)

3. McGill-Toolen (13-5)

4. Athens (11-2)

5. Buckhorn (16-2)

6. Hartselle (14-2)

7. Northridge (15-4)

8. Mortimer Jordan (19-3)

9. Oxford (16-4)

10. Chelsea (16-5)

Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Cullman (12-9), Madison Academy (8-9), McAdory (12-11), Muscle Shoals (9-7), Opelika (7-8), Scottsboro (11-4).

CLASS 5A

1. Central-Tuscaloosa (9-3)

2. Pleasant Grove (19-4)

3. Charles Henderson (8-2)

4. Carver-Birmingham (14-4)

5. Mae Jemison (8-6)

6. Selma (4-2)

7. Guntersville (15-5)

8. LeFlore (11-7)

9. Lee-Huntsville (7-9)

10. Lawrence Co. (15-2)

Others nominated: Fairfield (9-6), Headland (9-2), Marbury (10-6), Ramsay (14-11).

CLASS 4A

1. Anniston (11-3)

2. Priceville (16-7)

3. Rogers (17-5)

4. Deshler (14-8)

5. Jackson (15-2)

6. Williamson (11-2)

7. Handley (12-8)

8. St. James (11-5)

9. New Hope (9-5)

10. Cherokee Co. (15-4)

Others nominated: Geneva (10-7), Good Hope (16-7), Hamilton (14-4), North Jackson (9-6), Oneonta (14-6), Straughn (13-4).

CLASS 3A

1. Montgomery Academy (15-2)

2. Susan Moore (22-2)

3. T.R. Miller (9-1)

4. Lauderdale Co. (13-3)

5. Trinity (14-3)

6. Prattville Christian (17-4)

7. Winfield (17-3)

8. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-2)

9. Phil Campbell (17-5)

10. Plainview (20-5)

Others nominated: Collinsville (17-4), Elkmont (13-5), Flomaton (3-3), Ohatchee (7-3), Southside-Selma (8-2), Sylvania (18-5).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (13-5)

2. Spring Garden (20-2)

3. G.W. Long (9-0)

4. Midfield (13-6)

5. Geneva Co. (13-5)

6. Hatton (16-2)

7. Cold Springs (13-5)

8. Ider (17-7)

9. St. Luke's (14-4)

10. Falkville (18-6)

Others nominated: Locust Fork (8-5), Mars Hill Bible (5-2), Sand Rock (12-9), Tanner (11-3), Westminster-Oak Mountain (9-3).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (19-5)

2. Samson (16-2)

3. Winterboro (13-0)

4. Loachapoka (8-7)

5. Coosa Christian (16-3)

6. Marion Co. (18-6)

7. Covenant Christian (10-1)

8. Florala (8-7)

9. Pleasant Home (7-4)

10. R.A. Hubbard (6-4)

Others nominated: Lindsay Lane (12-5).

AISA

1. Glenwood (16-1)

2. Clarke Prep (19-3)

3. Tuscaloosa Academy (14-1)

4. Lee-Scott (8-7)

5. Southern Academy (9-1)

6. Chambers Academy (9-4)

7. Lakeside (8-5)

8. Lowndes Academy (9-0)

9. Fort Dale Academy (8-3)

10. Sparta Academy (5-6)

Others nominated: Monroe Academy (7-6), Patrician Academy (4-11), Pike Liberal Arts (5-4).

Boys

CLASS 7A

1. Fairhope (21-0)

2. Vestavia Hills (21-2)

3. Spain Park (19-4)

4. Huntsville (16-5)

5. James Clemens (13-6)

6. Hoover (15-6)

7. Thompson (11-8)

8. Albertville (16-4)

9. Oak Mountain (14-8)

10. Enterprise (15-4)

Others nominated: Austin (6-10), Baker (12-7), Gadsden City (16-9), Mary Montgomery (12-4), Sparkman (11-7), Tuscaloosa Co. (14-4).

CLASS 6A

1. Huffman (13-2)

2. Pinson Valley (15-2)

3. Shades Valley (10-5)

4. Hartselle (18-2)

5. Eufaula (18-3)

6. Mountain Brook (17-6)

7. Calera (13-6)

8. Oxford (18-2)

9. Spanish Fort (16-3)

10. Clay-Chalkville (12-4)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (15-7), Cullman (10-6), Decatur (11-12), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-4), Minor (13-7), Muscle Shoals (8-4), Robertsdale (17-7), Scottsboro (15-3), Valley (11-3), Woodlawn (11-9).

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (15-6)

2. Pleasant Grove (14-4)

3. Lee-Huntsville (6-1)

4. Talladega (12-2)

5. Parker (9-5)

6. Center Point (6-5)

7. Sylacauga (12-2)

8. Guntersville (14-3)

9. Russellville (12-4)

10. Selma (5-2)

Others nominated: B.C. Rain (10-6), Carroll-Ozark (15-7), Charles Henderson (15-7), Faith-Mobile (9-7), Greenville (11-8), Lawrence Co. (11-6), LeFlore (8-7), Sipsey Valley (9-4), West Point (13-7).

CLASS 4A

1. Williamson (20-2)

2. Anniston (14-3)

3. Westminster-Huntsville (13-5)

4. Brooks (13-5)

5. Dallas Co. (9-2)

6. Good Hope (15-5)

7. White Plains (14-4)

8. Hamilton (13-7)

9. St. Michael (12-9)

10. West Morgan (7-8)

Others nominated: Central-Florence (12-5), Haleyville (16-6), West Limestone (7-9).

CLASS 3A

1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-3)

2. Fyffe (14-4)

3. Cottage Hill (16-1)

4. Plainview (22-3)

5. Opp (13-0)

6. Chickasaw (12-3)

7. Piedmont (7-5)

8. Mobile Christian (14-6)

9. Elkmont (12-4)

10. Geraldine (15-3)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (12-9), Catholic-Montgomery (8-3), Clements (10-7), Danville (11-6), Lauderdale Co. (14-4), Pike Co. (4-2), Providence Christian (10-5), Wicksburg (15-5), Winfield (15-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Midfield (16-6)

2. Calhoun (10-6)

3. North Sand Mountain (15-5)

4. Clarke Co. (16-3)

5. Geneva Co. (13-2)

6. Section (13-8)

7. Sand Rock (15-4)

8. Hatton (11-4)

9. Lanett (8-3)

10. Spring Garden (14-6)

Others nominated: Addison (13-10), Cold Springs (14-5), Red Bay (8-6), Westbrook Christian (14-5).

CLASS 1A

1. Decatur Heritage (7-7)

2. Florala (18-3)

3. Brantley (11-0)

4. Ragland (15-4)

5. Autaugaville (11-0)

6. Skyline (15-6)

7. Covenant Christian (14-3)

8. Belgreen (16-2)

9. Pickens Co. (7-2)

10. Woodville (9-5)

Others nominated: Jacksonville Christian (10-5), Meek (11-4).

AISA

1. Tuscaloosa Academy (19-0)

2. Pike Liberal Arts (13-2)

3. Chambers Academy (10-1)

4. Glenwood (14-3)

5. Macon-East (8-5)

6. Heritage Christian (14-2)

7. Springwood (11-5)

8. Clarke Prep (13-7)

9. Jackson Academy (11-2)

10. Evangel Christian (3-4)

Others nominated: Monroe Academy (5-7), Morgan Academy (7-7), Sparta (7-7).

