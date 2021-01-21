ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Jan. 21, 2021
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.
Girls
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (22-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (23-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (21-2)
4. Foley (15-3)
5. Spain Park (18-7)
6. Auburn (12-4)
7. Baker (14-6)
8. Theodore (19-4)
9. Sparkman (15-9)
10. Gadsden City (14-5)
Others nominated: Austin (11-8), Davidson (10-10), Dothan (8-5), Fairhope (12-3), Thompson (15-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (25-1)
2. Eufaula (17-3)
3. McGill-Toolen (13-5)
4. Athens (11-2)
5. Buckhorn (16-2)
6. Hartselle (14-2)
7. Northridge (15-4)
8. Mortimer Jordan (19-3)
9. Oxford (16-4)
10. Chelsea (16-5)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Cullman (12-9), Madison Academy (8-9), McAdory (12-11), Muscle Shoals (9-7), Opelika (7-8), Scottsboro (11-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (9-3)
2. Pleasant Grove (19-4)
3. Charles Henderson (8-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (14-4)
5. Mae Jemison (8-6)
6. Selma (4-2)
7. Guntersville (15-5)
8. LeFlore (11-7)
9. Lee-Huntsville (7-9)
10. Lawrence Co. (15-2)
Others nominated: Fairfield (9-6), Headland (9-2), Marbury (10-6), Ramsay (14-11).
CLASS 4A
1. Anniston (11-3)
2. Priceville (16-7)
3. Rogers (17-5)
4. Deshler (14-8)
5. Jackson (15-2)
6. Williamson (11-2)
7. Handley (12-8)
8. St. James (11-5)
9. New Hope (9-5)
10. Cherokee Co. (15-4)
Others nominated: Geneva (10-7), Good Hope (16-7), Hamilton (14-4), North Jackson (9-6), Oneonta (14-6), Straughn (13-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (15-2)
2. Susan Moore (22-2)
3. T.R. Miller (9-1)
4. Lauderdale Co. (13-3)
5. Trinity (14-3)
6. Prattville Christian (17-4)
7. Winfield (17-3)
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-2)
9. Phil Campbell (17-5)
10. Plainview (20-5)
Others nominated: Collinsville (17-4), Elkmont (13-5), Flomaton (3-3), Ohatchee (7-3), Southside-Selma (8-2), Sylvania (18-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (13-5)
2. Spring Garden (20-2)
3. G.W. Long (9-0)
4. Midfield (13-6)
5. Geneva Co. (13-5)
6. Hatton (16-2)
7. Cold Springs (13-5)
8. Ider (17-7)
9. St. Luke's (14-4)
10. Falkville (18-6)
Others nominated: Locust Fork (8-5), Mars Hill Bible (5-2), Sand Rock (12-9), Tanner (11-3), Westminster-Oak Mountain (9-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (19-5)
2. Samson (16-2)
3. Winterboro (13-0)
4. Loachapoka (8-7)
5. Coosa Christian (16-3)
6. Marion Co. (18-6)
7. Covenant Christian (10-1)
8. Florala (8-7)
9. Pleasant Home (7-4)
10. R.A. Hubbard (6-4)
Others nominated: Lindsay Lane (12-5).
AISA
1. Glenwood (16-1)
2. Clarke Prep (19-3)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (14-1)
4. Lee-Scott (8-7)
5. Southern Academy (9-1)
6. Chambers Academy (9-4)
7. Lakeside (8-5)
8. Lowndes Academy (9-0)
9. Fort Dale Academy (8-3)
10. Sparta Academy (5-6)
Others nominated: Monroe Academy (7-6), Patrician Academy (4-11), Pike Liberal Arts (5-4).
Boys
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (21-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (21-2)
3. Spain Park (19-4)
4. Huntsville (16-5)
5. James Clemens (13-6)
6. Hoover (15-6)
7. Thompson (11-8)
8. Albertville (16-4)
9. Oak Mountain (14-8)
10. Enterprise (15-4)
Others nominated: Austin (6-10), Baker (12-7), Gadsden City (16-9), Mary Montgomery (12-4), Sparkman (11-7), Tuscaloosa Co. (14-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Huffman (13-2)
2. Pinson Valley (15-2)
3. Shades Valley (10-5)
4. Hartselle (18-2)
5. Eufaula (18-3)
6. Mountain Brook (17-6)
7. Calera (13-6)
8. Oxford (18-2)
9. Spanish Fort (16-3)
10. Clay-Chalkville (12-4)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (15-7), Cullman (10-6), Decatur (11-12), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-4), Minor (13-7), Muscle Shoals (8-4), Robertsdale (17-7), Scottsboro (15-3), Valley (11-3), Woodlawn (11-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (15-6)
2. Pleasant Grove (14-4)
3. Lee-Huntsville (6-1)
4. Talladega (12-2)
5. Parker (9-5)
6. Center Point (6-5)
7. Sylacauga (12-2)
8. Guntersville (14-3)
9. Russellville (12-4)
10. Selma (5-2)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (10-6), Carroll-Ozark (15-7), Charles Henderson (15-7), Faith-Mobile (9-7), Greenville (11-8), Lawrence Co. (11-6), LeFlore (8-7), Sipsey Valley (9-4), West Point (13-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (20-2)
2. Anniston (14-3)
3. Westminster-Huntsville (13-5)
4. Brooks (13-5)
5. Dallas Co. (9-2)
6. Good Hope (15-5)
7. White Plains (14-4)
8. Hamilton (13-7)
9. St. Michael (12-9)
10. West Morgan (7-8)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (12-5), Haleyville (16-6), West Limestone (7-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-3)
2. Fyffe (14-4)
3. Cottage Hill (16-1)
4. Plainview (22-3)
5. Opp (13-0)
6. Chickasaw (12-3)
7. Piedmont (7-5)
8. Mobile Christian (14-6)
9. Elkmont (12-4)
10. Geraldine (15-3)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (12-9), Catholic-Montgomery (8-3), Clements (10-7), Danville (11-6), Lauderdale Co. (14-4), Pike Co. (4-2), Providence Christian (10-5), Wicksburg (15-5), Winfield (15-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (16-6)
2. Calhoun (10-6)
3. North Sand Mountain (15-5)
4. Clarke Co. (16-3)
5. Geneva Co. (13-2)
6. Section (13-8)
7. Sand Rock (15-4)
8. Hatton (11-4)
9. Lanett (8-3)
10. Spring Garden (14-6)
Others nominated: Addison (13-10), Cold Springs (14-5), Red Bay (8-6), Westbrook Christian (14-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (7-7)
2. Florala (18-3)
3. Brantley (11-0)
4. Ragland (15-4)
5. Autaugaville (11-0)
6. Skyline (15-6)
7. Covenant Christian (14-3)
8. Belgreen (16-2)
9. Pickens Co. (7-2)
10. Woodville (9-5)
Others nominated: Jacksonville Christian (10-5), Meek (11-4).
AISA
1. Tuscaloosa Academy (19-0)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (13-2)
3. Chambers Academy (10-1)
4. Glenwood (14-3)
5. Macon-East (8-5)
6. Heritage Christian (14-2)
7. Springwood (11-5)
8. Clarke Prep (13-7)
9. Jackson Academy (11-2)
10. Evangel Christian (3-4)
Others nominated: Monroe Academy (5-7), Morgan Academy (7-7), Sparta (7-7).