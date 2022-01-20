ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Jan. 20, 2022
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Teams are nominated by their area’s sports writers.
Girls
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (21-2)
2. Davidson (21-1)
3. Vestavia Hills (22-2)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (19-4)
5. Bob Jones (19-3)
6. Sparkman (20-4)
7. Fairhope (19-5)
8. Theodore (15-5)
9. Auburn (14-5)
10. Foley (14-8)
Others nominated: Albertville (13-6), Central-Phenix City (17-8), Enterprise (17-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (23-0)
2. Park Crossing (19-3)
3. Mortimer Jordan (17-4)
4. Hartselle (16-6)
5. Chelsea (17-5)
6. Pelham (15-4)
7. Hueytown (15-7)
8. Gulf Shores (17-7)
9. Mountain Brook (18-5)
10. McGill-Toolen (17-7)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (15-6), Clay-Chalkville (11-5), Cullman (18-6), Eufaula (14-7), Jasper (16-6), McAdory (10-13), Minor (17-4), Muscle Shoals (13-7), Northridge (17-6), Oxford (15-3), Pell City (17-6), Springville (15-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (18-5)
2. Central-Tuscaloosa (13-2)
3. UMS-Wright (19-5)
4. Pleasant Grove (19-6)
5. Fairfield (15-5)
6. Guntersville (19-5)
7. Sardis (20-5)
8. Selma (10-2)
9. Brewbaker Tech (11-9)
10. Pike Road (14-7)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (9-5), East Limestone (11-8), Elmore Co. (10-3), Hayden (15-6), Ramsay (11-5), West Point (13-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (22-1)
2. Good Hope (20-3)
3. Jackson (17-3)
4. New Hope (15-4)
5. Williamson (15-2)
6. Priceville (14-4)
7. St. James (14-5)
8. Hamilton (12-5)
9. St. John Paul II (16-6)
10. Fultondale (15-7)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (12-5), Cleburne Co. (17-5), Escambia Co. (17-3), Geneva (16-4), Handley (14-4), Rogers (16-8), Sumter Central (6-3), West Limestone (14-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (25-0)
2. Lauderdale Co. (19-2)
3. Susan Moore (20-3)
4. Trinity (18-4)
5. Plainview (17-6)
6. T.R. Miller (13-4)
7. Montgomery Catholic (12-5)
8. Montgomery Academy (9-9)
9. Collinsville (13-8)
10. Hokes Bluff (12-6)
Others nominated: Elkmont (17-8), Southside-Selma (11-3), Sylvania (12-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (17-3)
2. Spring Garden (21-1)
3. Midfield (16-5)
4. Sand Rock (19-3)
5. Winston Co. (20-1)
6. G.W. Long (14-3)
7. Locust Fork (15-3)
8. Cottonwood (12-5)
9. Francis Marion (13-4)
10. Abbeville (16-2)
Others nominated: Addison (16-6), Geneva Co. (12-10), Ider (13-8), Lanett (9-1), Mars Hill Bible (9-8), St. Luke's (7-7), Tanner (15-3), Washington Co. (10-1), Westbrook Christian (14-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (16-5)
2. Marion Co. (15-3)
3. Talladega Co. Central (20-3)
4. Loachapoka (13-7)
5. Florala (16-5)
6. R.A. Hubbard (11-2)
7. Georgiana (9-5)
8. J.F. Shields (7-3)
9. Red Level (12-5)
10. Ragland (16-2)
Others nominated: A.L. Johnson (11-1), Decatur Heritage (11-6), Linden (10-4), McIntosh (12-7), Pleasant Home (10-4).
AISA
1. Glenwood (18-4)
2. Lee-Scott (16-3)
3. Fort Dale Academy (10-4)
4. Edgewood Academy (17-5)
5. Sparta Academy (18-3)
6. Clarke Prep (13-4)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (12-2)
8. Lowndes Academy (8-4)
9. Chambers Academy (10-4)
10. Morgan Academy (8-8)
Others nominated: Lakeside (8-6).
Boys
CLASS 7A
1. Baker (23-3)
2. Oak Mountain (19-3)
3. Vestavia Hills (20-2)
4. Sparkman (19-5)
5. Grissom (19-5)
6. Hoover (18-7)
7. Spain Park (19-6)
8. Enterprise (16-5)
9. Prattville (11-4)
10. James Clemens (13-8)
Others nominated: Austin (14-7), Florence (17-4), Huntsville (16-9), Jeff Davis (17-7).
CLASS 6A
1. McGill-Toolen (22-3)
2. Huffman (19-5)
3. Spanish Fort (17-6)
4. Pinson Valley (18-7)
5. Mountain Brook (20-3)
6. Park Crossing (18-3)
7. Hueytown (17-7)
8. Eufaula (19-3)
9. Cullman (17-2)
10. Blount (18-4)
Others nominated: Briarwood (13-10), Gardendale (10-8), Hartselle (15-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (16-4), Homewood (13-10), Lee-Montgomery (10-8), McAdory (12-9), Muscle Shoals (15-8), Northridge (16-7), Paul Bryant (15-5), Pelham (20-5), Scottsboro (21-4), Stanhope Elmore (9-7), Wetumpka (11-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (15-6)
2. Wenonah (16-6)
3. Ramsay (15-8)
4. Charles Henderson (15-5)
5. Alexandria (7-1)
6. Carroll-Ozark (16-5)
7. Douglas (17-3)
8. John Carroll (14-7)
9. Pike Road (14-5)
10. Leeds (15-8)
Others nominated: Elmore Co. (10-5), Faith-Mobile (14-10), Holtville (10-5), Sardis (12-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Sumter Central (14-1)
2. Escambia Co. (19-3)
3. Westminster-Huntsville (15-5)
4. Jacksonville (15-4)
5. Priceville (15-4)
6. Williamson (18-7)
7. Indian Springs (12-1)
8. West Morgan (13-7)
9. Brooks (15-4)
10. Haleyville (15-6)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (9-9), Dale Co. (15-6), Fultondale (12-7), Hanceville (14-5), Holt (12-8), St. James (9-3), Straughn (12-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (20-5)
2. Cottage Hill (22-5)
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-5)
4. Winfield (17-3)
5. Lauderdale Co. (19-3)
6. Hokes Bluff (13-7)
7. Danville (16-5)
8. Catholic-Montgomery (8-7)
9. Southside-Selma (13-7)
10. Opp (14-5)
Others nominated: Clements (14-7), Elkmont (13-8), Excel (11-6), Geraldine (12-6), Houston Academy (13-7), Wicksburg (13-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (18-7)
2. Geneva Co. (17-6)
3. Highland Home (19-2)
4. Section (17-8)
5. St. Luke's (14-6)
6. Red Bay (13-9)
7. Cleveland (13-4)
8. Sand Rock (12-10)
9. Spring Garden (11-6)
10. North Sand Mountain (10-6)
Others nominated: Abbeville (11-5), Falkville (16-8), Westbrook Christian (14-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Autaugaville (16-2)
2. Belgreen (19-3)
3. Covenant Christian (17-4)
4. Skyline (14-5)
5. Georgiana (13-6)
6. Decatur Heritage (11-5)
7. McIntosh (14-1)
8. Red Level (17-6)
9. Faith-Anniston (16-7)
10. Brantley (14-4)
Others nominated: Florala (11-7), Holy Spirit (11-6), J.F. Shields (6-7), Pleasant Home (9-5).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (15-1)
2. Autauga Academy (11-0)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (13-3)
4. Glenwood (13-5)
5. Escambia Academy (10-4)
6. Heritage Christian (19-4)
7. Lee-Scott (13-6)
8. Lowndes Academy (12-2)
9. Macon-East (12-4)
10. Sparta (10-9)
Others nominated: Chambers Academy (8-5), Morgan Academy (7-9).