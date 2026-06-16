ASWA Pays Tribute to Four Journalism Greats; Awards Ceremony Photo Gallery, Videos

The Alabama Sports Writers Association took time out from its annual awards banquet with special in memoriam tributes to four sports journalism titans who died over the previous year. They included legendary writers who had been trailblazers and instrumental in the creation of the organization in the early 1970s.

Also highlighting the evening were the annual writing awards winners, and the announcement of the winners for the final student-athlete honors of the academic school year, Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball.

The following are photos and videos of the various presentations, including the other athlete awards and special ASWA honors. All photos were taken by Vasha Hunt of AL.com, and video shot by Christopher Walsh.

Mike Bolton by former ASWA President Kevin Scarbinsky

Mike Bolton wrote about outdoors, NASCAR and college football for the Birmingham News and AL.com since 1984. He won the 2000 and 2002 Herby Kirby Awards for story of the year and numerous other ASWA honors.

During one 11-year stretch, he won the Associated Press Sweepstakes Award for best sports story of the year eight times. Twenty-plus years ago, Bolton’s four-part series — The Cahaba: A River in Crisis — won numerous awards and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

His career has also included the Governor’s Conservation Award and two victories in the Buckmaster’s Classic hunting competition.

Former ASWA President Kevin Scarbinsky pays tribute to Mike Bolton at the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet on June 14, 2026 at Jacksonville State. | Vasha Hunt

Rubin Grant by former ASWA President Ray Melick

Rubin E. Grant was the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s 2021 Mel Allen Media Award recipient. He graduated from Carver-Montgomery High and the University of Alabama, where he was the first Black sports editor for the Crimson White student newspaper.

Grant spent 25 years at the Birmingham Post-Herald where he served as prep editor.

In 1981, he won the ASWA’s Herby Kirby Award. He was inducted into the Birmingham Barons Hall of Fame after 25 years of covering the team.

Since 2004, he worked as a freelance journalist. He also co-authored “Tales from Alabama Prep Football.”

Former ASWA President Ray Melick pays tribute to Rubin Grant at the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet on June 14, 2026 at Jacksonville State. | Vasha Hunt

Phillip Marshall by James Caldwell

Phillip Marshall was a prominent sports writer in Alabama for more than 50 years, and since 2008 was the “go-to” source for Auburn fans as senior editor and columnist/senior editor emeritus for Auburn247 Sports.

The two-time Alabama Sports Writer of the Year, and winner of more than 20 statewide writing awards, Marshall was one of the most renowned reporters and writers in the Southeast. He worked for the Huntsville News, Birmingham Post-Herald, Tuscaloosa News, Decatur Daily, Montgomery Advertiser and Huntsville Times, serving as sports editor at the latter three.

Marshall served as the ASWA president from 1982-84.

Jason Caldwell pays tribute to his former colleague Phillip Marshall at the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet on June 14, 2026 at Jacksonville State. | Vasha Hunt

John Pruett, by ASWA Hall of Fame Inductee Mark McCarter

John Pruett first joined The Huntsville Times in 1966, and became the longstanding sports editor in 1974. He was named Alabama's Sportswriter of the Year 17 times by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association.

In 2014, Pruett and George Smith were the first recipients of the Mel Allen Media Award by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Pruett was the first person in ASWA history to win the Herby Kirby Award for story of year, the Bill Shelton Award, be named to the Hall of Fame, and serve as president. The grand slam of the ASWA has only been accomplished three times.

Mark McCarter pays tribute to his former colleague ASWA Hall of Fame inductee John Pruett at the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet on June 14, 2026 at Jacksonville State. | Vasha Hunt

Presidents' Award

The ASWA Presidents' Award recognizes someone exemplary outside of the ASWA membership, and usually goes to someone who is often outside of the spotlight. However that wasn't the case with this year's recipient, Philip Rivers, the high school football coach who came out of playing retirement to make an inspirational return to the NFL. Story

Pro Athlete of the Year

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix: Story

Amateur Athlete of the Year

Auburn golfer Jackson Koivun: Story

Small College Athlete of the Year

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body: Story

Quarterback Andrew Body is presented with the Alabama Small College Athlete of the Year at the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet on June 14, 2026 at Jacksonville State. | Vasha Hunt

Community College Athlete of the Year

Northeast Alabama softball player Addie Edward: Story

New ASWA President Katie Windham presents the Alabama Community College Athlete of the Year award to Northeast Alabama softball player Addie Edward at the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet on June 14, 2026 at Jacksonville State. | Vasha Hunt

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral is the online home for the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news