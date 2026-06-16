ASWA Pays Tribute to Four Journalism Greats; Awards Ceremony Photo Gallery, Videos
The Alabama Sports Writers Association took time out from its annual awards banquet with special in memoriam tributes to four sports journalism titans who died over the previous year. They included legendary writers who had been trailblazers and instrumental in the creation of the organization in the early 1970s.
Also highlighting the evening were the annual writing awards winners, and the announcement of the winners for the final student-athlete honors of the academic school year, Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball.
The following are photos and videos of the various presentations, including the other athlete awards and special ASWA honors. All photos were taken by Vasha Hunt of AL.com, and video shot by Christopher Walsh.
Mike Bolton by former ASWA President Kevin Scarbinsky
Mike Bolton wrote about outdoors, NASCAR and college football for the Birmingham News and AL.com since 1984. He won the 2000 and 2002 Herby Kirby Awards for story of the year and numerous other ASWA honors.
During one 11-year stretch, he won the Associated Press Sweepstakes Award for best sports story of the year eight times. Twenty-plus years ago, Bolton’s four-part series — The Cahaba: A River in Crisis — won numerous awards and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.
His career has also included the Governor’s Conservation Award and two victories in the Buckmaster’s Classic hunting competition.
Rubin Grant by former ASWA President Ray Melick
Rubin E. Grant was the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s 2021 Mel Allen Media Award recipient. He graduated from Carver-Montgomery High and the University of Alabama, where he was the first Black sports editor for the Crimson White student newspaper.
Grant spent 25 years at the Birmingham Post-Herald where he served as prep editor.
In 1981, he won the ASWA’s Herby Kirby Award. He was inducted into the Birmingham Barons Hall of Fame after 25 years of covering the team.
Since 2004, he worked as a freelance journalist. He also co-authored “Tales from Alabama Prep Football.”
Phillip Marshall by James Caldwell
Phillip Marshall was a prominent sports writer in Alabama for more than 50 years, and since 2008 was the “go-to” source for Auburn fans as senior editor and columnist/senior editor emeritus for Auburn247 Sports.
The two-time Alabama Sports Writer of the Year, and winner of more than 20 statewide writing awards, Marshall was one of the most renowned reporters and writers in the Southeast. He worked for the Huntsville News, Birmingham Post-Herald, Tuscaloosa News, Decatur Daily, Montgomery Advertiser and Huntsville Times, serving as sports editor at the latter three.
Marshall served as the ASWA president from 1982-84.
John Pruett, by ASWA Hall of Fame Inductee Mark McCarter
John Pruett first joined The Huntsville Times in 1966, and became the longstanding sports editor in 1974. He was named Alabama's Sportswriter of the Year 17 times by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association.
In 2014, Pruett and George Smith were the first recipients of the Mel Allen Media Award by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
Pruett was the first person in ASWA history to win the Herby Kirby Award for story of year, the Bill Shelton Award, be named to the Hall of Fame, and serve as president. The grand slam of the ASWA has only been accomplished three times.
Presidents' Award
The ASWA Presidents' Award recognizes someone exemplary outside of the ASWA membership, and usually goes to someone who is often outside of the spotlight. However that wasn't the case with this year's recipient, Philip Rivers, the high school football coach who came out of playing retirement to make an inspirational return to the NFL. Story
Pro Athlete of the Year
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix: Story
Amateur Athlete of the Year
Auburn golfer Jackson Koivun: Story
Small College Athlete of the Year
Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body: Story
Community College Athlete of the Year
Northeast Alabama softball player Addie Edward: Story
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral is the online home for the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 26 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral