Derek Carr Is Reportedly Open to Returning to NFL in Some Capacity

Derek Carr retired from the NFL back in May after he suffered a shoulder surgery that required surgery. He left the league after 11 seasons.

But, a few months later, Carr kept the door open about a potential return to the NFL. “I wouldn’t say never because I’ve learned that when I say never, it usually happens,” Carr said in September.

It sounds like the quarterback is definitely contemplating his options moving forward, especially after witnessing Philip Rivers come back from not playing for five years to join the Colts when they had an unfortunate quarterback situation. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Carr “would consider coming out of retirement” if the situation is right.

Rapoport shared that the Bengals reportedly reached out to Carr after Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury early in the 2025 season. His answer must’ve been no since Carr did not unretire at that point.

The issue for Carr if he chooses to return to the league would be that the Saints own his rights, so there would need to be a trade involved for him to land elsewhere to help out.

Rapoport noted that Carr doesn’t seem to be forcing any situations to return to the football field. It would need to be the right situation for him to come back. But, don’t be surprised if Carr is the next Rivers at some point in the next season or beyond.

