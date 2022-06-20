ASWA Post-50th Celebration Newsletter

Byline changes, election results and a big fat thank you from the outgoing president for the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Wrapping everything up from last weekend's 50th anniversary celebration, including bylaw changes that will be made later this week:

• For those who want to check them out, video and photos of the entire banquet were shot by Joey Blackwood and it's all on the ASWA site. In addition to Sights and Sounds from the ASWA 50th Anniversary Awards Banquet, the videos have all been added to the individual stories announcing the various winners. Later this week the videos will also be posted on YouTube.

• Elections: Stacy Long moves up to president, and I hope this helps with the transition. Tony Tsoukalas is the new vice-president. Greg Seitz and Tommy Hicks remain secretary and treasurer, respectively.

• The 50th convention was more expensive than any we've recently had. If you haven’t paid your dues and/or convention fees please forward them to Greg Seitz asap at Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA), Jacksonville State Sports Information, 700 Pelham Road North, Jacksonville, AL 36265.

• Business Meeting: The membership has asked Greg to move forward and register the ASWA as an active non-profit with the IRS if possible. There will be some costs involved, but the hope is that it will aid us in finding future sponsors.

• Clarification: All Athlete of the Year awards are to be for the full academic year. So the awards we just handed out were actually for 2021-22. The writing contest awards are for the previous calendar year, in this case 2021.

• Moving forward, any Hall of Fame/Hall of Honors ballots that go out must include at least two names. With only one name people won't go out of their way not to vote yes.

• Kathy Harker has stepped down from her position handling the writing contest entries. We can't thank her enough. She's been amazingly great.

• Contest change: There was a discussion about absorbing the non-daily categories into the rest of the writing contest. The feeling in the room (as I read it) was it was a good idea if the category wasn't fulfilling its objective of encouraging non-daily outlets to join the organization and/or contest entries. I checked and that hasn't happened as we've only had a couple of entries each year in the non-daily division.

Unless someone has a major objection and speaks up immediately, the non-daily categories (the two non-daily awards are for best column and/or feature, and best game story) will be cancelled and the bylaws language changed so those media outlets can enter the other categories including best feature per sport, etc.

• 50 Legends: Unclaimed medals will be forwarded as best we can. The rest will be sent to their newsrooms/outlets to be displayed or hopefully passed on to family members. Naylor Stone's will be offered to the Bryant Museum if we can't locate any family in the near future. That leaves Bob Phillips from the Birmingham Post-Herald. Any suggestions would be appreciated.

• As announced at the banquet, I'm starting to compile a 50 Legends of the ASWA book, with the proceeds going to the organization and maybe help fund the scholarship program. Each of the 50 entries will have a bio or intro by each person, or I can simply use what was already compiled. I've also asked each of the 50 to submit his or her favorite story.

I could definitely use some help finding the most appropriate stories by those who are no longer alive.

Please send submissions to cjwalsh719@yahoo.com. I'll have to get permission to reprint each story, so the sooner the better.

Also, I'm looking for a book publisher that can handle distribution throughout the state, and region.

So long, but not goodbye

It’s been my honor, and a privilege serving as the president of the Alabama Sports Writers Association these past two years. I’ve learned a lot, and gotten so much out of it.

I have some people I really need to thank again.

The first two are Tommy Hicks and Mark McCarter. They've been absolutely amazing in every way imaginable. For example, Mark did the special awards-banquet program. Tommy, of course, handled all the trophies. They answered every question I had, and there were a lot of them.

I think it’s safe to say that over the last two years I leaned more on the executive council than any previous president. Thank you Stacy Long, Jon Johnson, Kirk McNair, Greg Seitz, Arthur Mack, and our honorary member, Ben Thomas.

I know I drove you all nuts, but it was worth it.

Thank you to John Zenor for overseeing the presidents’ award, Kathy Harker with the writing contest and Chris Stewart for MC-ing the 50 Legends. Also to our presenters last Sunday, including Chad Mize, Patricia McCarter, Kevin Scarbinsky, Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas.

Special thanks goes to my wife, Megan. We’ve been through a lot lately, and I hope you know how much I love you.

On to the next 50 years!

- Christopher Walsh

P.S. To give you a taste of that Sights and Sounds post: