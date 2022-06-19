Sights and Sounds from the ASWA 50th Anniversary Awards Banquet

From Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball to the Hall of Fame inductions and the 50 Legends, every awards presentation from the ASWA's golden celebration.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association celebrated its 50th anniversary during its annual summer convention and awards banquet on June 12th.

Here's a full collection of photos and videos from the awards banquet, including the 50 Legends, at the UAB Hilton Birmingham.

Spring High School Awards

Joey Blackwell Presenter: Ben Thomas, AL.com Joey Blackwell Jimmy Smothers Courage Award: Jada Roberts, Pike Road 2022 Miss Softball Joey Blackwell Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville 2022 Mr. Baseball Joey Blackwell Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

Athletes of the Year

Community College Athlete of the Year Presenter: Katie Windham, BamaCentral Joey Blackwell Winner: Felicity Frame, Wallace State Community College, Softball

Small College Athlete of the Year Joey Blackwell Presenter: Tony Tsoukalas, BamaCentral and ASWA mentor program co-chairman Winner: Micah Morgan, Spring Hill College, baseball

Amateur Athlete of the Year Emily Blackwell Presenter: Joey Blackwell, BamaCentral Alabama Athletics Winner: Bryce Young

Pro Athlete of the Year Joey Blackwell Presenter: Mark McCarter Winner: Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

The ASWA took a moment to recognize Spring Hill College baseball coach Frank Sims, who was in attendance.

When Sims was named the head coach there were roughly three weeks remaining in the 1985 season.

Prince & The Revolution were at their peak.

The top movie at the time was probably Beverly Hills Cop or Police Academy 2, but we were about to get Back to the Future, Rambo First Blood, Part II, and, of course, The Goonies.

The cost of a gallon of regular gas was $1.20.

Ronald Regan was president. The Dow topped 1300 for the first time. The number of Barbie Dolls surpassed the American population.

More than 1,000 wins later, Frank Sims has coached his final college baseball game. We congratulate him on a job well done.

ASWA Honors

One of the ASWA's most prestigious honors, the Bill Shelton Award, is a service honor given to the top journalist in the state who excels in contributions to making the community better through journalism. That pretty much defined this year’s winner to a “T.” Joey Blackwell Presenter: Kevin Scarbinsky Auburn Athletics In honor of Charles Hollis

Presidents' Award The initial Presidents’ Award was presented last year, ironically by Charles Hollis. Voted on by former ASWA presidents, it goes to the individual who displays outstanding community service and overall excellence while exemplifying the spirit of athletics in the state of Alabama. It is the ASWA's equivalent to the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year. Presenter: John Zenor Auburn University Winner: David Housel

Hall of Honor: Vic Knight

The highest accolades that the ASWA bestows is either the Hall of Fame or the Hall of Honor. The latter recognizes individuals who have either been instrumental to the growth and success of ASWA, or to sports journalism in general, and he or she has a strong Alabama tie. When we put this person’s name up for consideration, not a single person voted against his induction. Joey Blackwell Presenter: Tommy Hicks In honor of Vic Knight

Hall of Fame: Cecil Hurt

There had been only one person inducted into the ASWA Hall of Fame since 2013, a streak ended this year with additions. Joey Blackwell Presenter: Chad Mize Alabama Athletics In honor of Cecil Hurt

We’d like to remind everyone that the Cecil Hurt Endowed Support Fund for Excellence in Sports Media was created to prioritize support for students and initiatives related to the sports media field.

It includes the establishment of the Cecil Hurt Award, which will be given to an outstanding rising senior whose studies are focused in the area of sports communication.

To make a gift to the Cecil Hurt Endowed Support Fund for Excellence in Sports Media, click here.

Hall of Fame: Mark McCarter

Mark McCarter joined John Pruett as being named to the Hall of Fame after years of outstanding work at the Huntsville Times. Joey Blackwell Presenter: Patricia McCarter Joey Blackwell Mark McCarter gives his Hall of Fame induction speech.

50 Legends of the ASWA

Each of the 50 Legends was awarded a medal with his or her name on the back, and the media affiliation he or she's best known for in the state of Alabama. Joey Blackwell Presenter: Chris Stewart Joey Blackwell The 50 Legends, including those represented by family members, at the ASWA 50th Anniversary Award Banquet

Annual Writing Contest