Sights and Sounds from the ASWA 50th Anniversary Awards Banquet
The Alabama Sports Writers Association celebrated its 50th anniversary during its annual summer convention and awards banquet on June 12th.
Here's a full collection of photos and videos from the awards banquet, including the 50 Legends, at the UAB Hilton Birmingham.
Spring High School Awards
Presenter: Ben Thomas, AL.com
Jimmy Smothers Courage Award: Jada Roberts, Pike Road
2022 Miss Softball
Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
2022 Mr. Baseball
Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville
Athletes of the Year
Community College Athlete of the Year
Presenter: Katie Windham, BamaCentral
Winner: Felicity Frame, Wallace State Community College, Softball
Small College Athlete of the Year
Presenter: Tony Tsoukalas, BamaCentral and ASWA mentor program co-chairman
Winner: Micah Morgan, Spring Hill College, baseball
Amateur Athlete of the Year
Presenter: Joey Blackwell, BamaCentral
Winner: Bryce Young
Pro Athlete of the Year
Presenter: Mark McCarter
Winner: Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
The ASWA took a moment to recognize Spring Hill College baseball coach Frank Sims, who was in attendance.
When Sims was named the head coach there were roughly three weeks remaining in the 1985 season.
Prince & The Revolution were at their peak.
The top movie at the time was probably Beverly Hills Cop or Police Academy 2, but we were about to get Back to the Future, Rambo First Blood, Part II, and, of course, The Goonies.
The cost of a gallon of regular gas was $1.20.
Read More
Ronald Regan was president. The Dow topped 1300 for the first time. The number of Barbie Dolls surpassed the American population.
More than 1,000 wins later, Frank Sims has coached his final college baseball game. We congratulate him on a job well done.
ASWA Honors
One of the ASWA's most prestigious honors, the Bill Shelton Award, is a service honor given to the top journalist in the state who excels in contributions to making the community better through journalism.
That pretty much defined this year’s winner to a “T.”
Presenter: Kevin Scarbinsky
In honor of Charles Hollis
Presidents' Award
The initial Presidents’ Award was presented last year, ironically by Charles Hollis.
Voted on by former ASWA presidents, it goes to the individual who displays outstanding community service and overall excellence while exemplifying the spirit of athletics in the state of Alabama. It is the ASWA's equivalent to the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Presenter: John Zenor
Winner: David Housel
Hall of Honor: Vic Knight
The highest accolades that the ASWA bestows is either the Hall of Fame or the Hall of Honor.
The latter recognizes individuals who have either been instrumental to the growth and success of ASWA, or to sports journalism in general, and he or she has a strong Alabama tie.
When we put this person’s name up for consideration, not a single person voted against his induction.
Presenter: Tommy Hicks
In honor of Vic Knight
Hall of Fame: Cecil Hurt
There had been only one person inducted into the ASWA Hall of Fame since 2013, a streak ended this year with additions.
Presenter: Chad Mize
In honor of Cecil Hurt
We’d like to remind everyone that the Cecil Hurt Endowed Support Fund for Excellence in Sports Media was created to prioritize support for students and initiatives related to the sports media field.
It includes the establishment of the Cecil Hurt Award, which will be given to an outstanding rising senior whose studies are focused in the area of sports communication.
To make a gift to the Cecil Hurt Endowed Support Fund for Excellence in Sports Media, click here.
Hall of Fame: Mark McCarter
Mark McCarter joined John Pruett as being named to the Hall of Fame after years of outstanding work at the Huntsville Times.
Presenter: Patricia McCarter
Mark McCarter gives his Hall of Fame induction speech.
50 Legends of the ASWA
Each of the 50 Legends was awarded a medal with his or her name on the back, and the media affiliation he or she's best known for in the state of Alabama.
Presenter: Chris Stewart
The 50 Legends, including those represented by family members, at the ASWA 50th Anniversary Award Banquet