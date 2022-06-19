Skip to main content

Sights and Sounds from the ASWA 50th Anniversary Awards Banquet

From Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball to the Hall of Fame inductions and the 50 Legends, every awards presentation from the ASWA's golden celebration.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association celebrated its 50th anniversary during its annual summer convention and awards banquet on June 12th. 

Here's a full collection of photos and videos from the awards banquet, including  the 50 Legends, at the UAB Hilton Birmingham. 

Spring High School Awards

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: Ben Thomas presents the high school awards

Presenter: Ben Thomas, AL.com 

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet, Jimmy Smothers Courage Award: Jada Roberts

Jimmy Smothers Courage Award: Jada Roberts, Pike Road 

2022 Miss Softball Award: Kenleigh Cahalan

2022 Miss Softball 

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: Miss Softball, Kenleigh Cahalan

Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville 

2022 Mr. Baseball Award: Riley Quick

2022 Mr. Baseball

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: Mr. Baseball, Pierce Quick

Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

Athletes of the Year 

9FAFC63C-4C5C-46DD-B7BB-DE37CC586D9B

Community College Athlete of the Year 

ASWA 2022 Community College Athlete of the Year Felicity Frame

Presenter: Katie Windham, BamaCentral 

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: Community College of the Year, Felicity Frame

Winner: Felicity Frame, Wallace State Community College, Softball

0FBFA443-CBFA-40B3-BBD9-0CC8B98700D2

Small College Athlete of the Year 

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: Tony Tsoukalas presents Small College Athlete of the Year, Micah Morgan

Presenter: Tony Tsoukalas, BamaCentral and ASWA mentor program co-chairman 

IMG_8964

Winner: Micah Morgan, Spring Hill College, baseball 

C43334B1-44CD-4652-B1F3-F216E7BBDF7E

Amateur Athlete of the Year 

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: Joey Blackwell presents the Amateur Athlete of the Year, Bryce Young

Presenter: Joey Blackwell, BamaCentral 

Bryce Young

Winner: Bryce Young 

8BB3F90E-A0FA-49DE-B156-DDBDA6D3C8DB

Pro Athlete of the Year

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: Mark McCarter announces Trevon Diggs as Pro Athlete of the Year

Presenter: Mark McCarter

Trevon Diggs seventh pick: "Nothing was stopping me"

Winner: Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

The ASWA took a moment to recognize Spring Hill College baseball coach Frank Sims, who was in attendance.  

When Sims was named the head coach there were roughly three weeks remaining in the 1985 season.

Prince & The Revolution were at their peak.

The top movie at the time was probably Beverly Hills Cop or Police Academy 2, but we were about to get Back to the Future, Rambo First Blood, Part II, and, of course, The Goonies.

The cost of a gallon of regular gas was $1.20.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ronald Regan was president. The Dow topped 1300 for the first time. The number of Barbie Dolls surpassed the American population.

More than 1,000 wins later, Frank Sims has coached his final college baseball game. We congratulate him on a job well done. 

ASWA Honors

2022 Bill Shelton Award: Charles Hollis

One of the ASWA's most prestigious honors, the Bill Shelton Award, is a service honor given to the top journalist in the state who excels in contributions to making the community better through journalism.

That pretty much defined this year’s winner to a “T.” 

Kevin Scarbinsky gives an impassioned speech as Charles Hollis wins the Bill Shelton Award

Presenter: Kevin Scarbinsky 

Charles Hollis seat at Iron Bowl

In honor of Charles Hollis

Presidents' Award

2022 Presidents’ Award

The initial Presidents’ Award was presented last year, ironically by Charles Hollis.

Voted on by former ASWA presidents, it goes to the individual who displays outstanding community service and overall excellence while exemplifying the spirit of athletics in the state of Alabama. It is the ASWA's equivalent to the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year.

IMG_9030

Presenter: John Zenor

David Housel

Winner: David Housel 

Hall of Honor: Vic Knight

D98E33E3-DCAB-4B1C-BB7E-B926F427F942

The highest accolades that the ASWA bestows is either the Hall of Fame or the Hall of Honor.

The latter recognizes individuals who have either been instrumental to the growth and success of ASWA, or to sports journalism in general, and he or she has a strong Alabama tie.

When we put this person’s name up for consideration, not a single person voted against his induction. 

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: Tommy Hicks inducts Vic Knight into the Hall of Honors

Presenter: Tommy Hicks

Vic Knight: ASWA Hall of Honor

In honor of Vic Knight

Hall of Fame: Cecil Hurt 

Cecil Hurt Hall of Fame plaque

There had been only one person inducted into the ASWA Hall of Fame since 2013, a streak ended this year with additions.

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: Chad Mize inducts Cecil Hurt into the Hall of Fame

Presenter: Chad Mize 

Cecil Hurt tribute at Alabama basketball

In honor of Cecil Hurt

We’d like to remind everyone that the Cecil Hurt Endowed Support Fund for Excellence in Sports Media was created to prioritize support for students and initiatives related to the sports media field.

It includes the establishment of the Cecil Hurt Award, which will be given to an outstanding rising senior whose studies are focused in the area of sports communication.

To make a gift to the Cecil Hurt Endowed Support Fund for Excellence in Sports Media, click here.

Hall of Fame: Mark McCarter

Mark McCarter Hall of Fame plaque

Mark McCarter joined John Pruett as being named to the Hall of Fame after years of outstanding work at the Huntsville Times. 

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: Patricia McCarter inducts Mark McCarter into the Hall of Fame

Presenter: Patricia McCarter

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: Mark McCarter inducted into the Hall of Fame

Mark McCarter gives his Hall of Fame induction speech. 

50 Legends of the ASWA

ASWA Awards Banquet: 50 Legends medal

Each of the 50 Legends was awarded a medal with his or her name on the back, and the media affiliation he or she's best known for in the state of Alabama.

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: Chris Stewart announces the 50 Legends

Presenter: Chris Stewart

2022 ASWA Awards Banquet: The 50 Legends

The 50 Legends, including those represented by family members, at the ASWA 50th Anniversary Award Banquet  

Annual Writing Contest 

78. DELIVERING FORCE
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Force Deliverer

By Anthony Sisco1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Included in Sports Illustrated's Latest Preseason Top 25

By Tony Tsoukalas13 hours ago
Cecil Hurt Hall of Fame plaque
ASWA

ASWA Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor

By Christopher Walsh18 hours ago
Herby Kirby Award
ASWA

ASWA Honors: Presidents Award, Bill Shelton Award, Herby Kirby Award For Story of the Year

By Christopher Walsh18 hours ago
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

All Things CW: 10 Things to Wonder About Alabama Athletics Heading into 2022-23

By Christopher Walsh23 hours ago
1982 Liberty Bowl - Paul Bear Bryant's Final Game
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, June 18, 2022

By Joey BlackwellJun 18, 2022
C.J. Mosley
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, June 19, 2022

By Tony TsoukalasJun 18, 2022
Southeast Polk's Kadyn Proctor (74) tries to keep Linn-Mar defenders away from his quarterback Friday in Pleasant Hill.
Recruiting

Alabama Makes Final Cut for Five-Star OT Kadyn Proctor

By Tony TsoukalasJun 17, 2022