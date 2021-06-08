Sports Illustrated home
Derrick Henry Repeats As ASWA Pro Athlete of the Year

In 49th year of the Alabama Sports Writers Association, the former Crimson Tide running back is the first football player to ever repeat as the state's pro athlete of the year
Derrick Henry continues to win awards in the state where he captured both the Heisman Trophy and a national championship, and for the second straight year is the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Professional Athlete of the Year. 

The Tennessee Titans running back won his second straight rushing title and became just the eighth player in NFL history to total 2,000 yards in a single season.

Specifically, Henry finished the 2020 regular season with 2,027 rushing yards, the fifth-most in a single season in NFL history, and more than 23 teams managed to tally. He's the first player to defend his rushing title since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07.

The NFL Offensive Player of the Year also led the league in attempts (378), yards (2,027) and touchdowns (17). His 250 yards in the regular-season finale marked his third 200-yard game of the season, topped only in NFL history by Earl Campbell's four in 1980.

In the process, the former Crimson Tide standout helped lead the Titans to their first division title since 2008.

Henry is just the third athlete to win the award in consecutive years, joining Frank Thomas (1993-94) and Tim Hudson (1999-2000), but the first football player. He's also just the third NFL player to win the honor more than once, joining Shaun Alexander and Cam Newton. 

The 49th annual ASWA awards banquet will be held Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.

ASWA Professional Athlete of the Year

2020 Derrick Henry 

2019 Derrick Henry

2018 Philip Rivers

2017 Justin Thomas

2016 Julio Jones

2015 Cam Newton

2014 Deontay Wilder

2013 Jason Dufner

2012 Craig Kimbrel

2011 Cam Newton

2010 Graeme McDowell

2009 Stewart Cink

2008 Mo Williams

2007 Jake Peavy

2006 DeMeco Ryans

2005 Shaun Alexander

2004 Ben Wallace

2003 Shaun Alexander

2002 Ben Wallace 

2001 Shaun Alexander

2000 Tim Hudson

1999 Tim Hudson

1998 Ronald McKinnon

1997 Frank Thomas

1996 Kevin Greene 

1995 Robert Horry

1994 Frank Thomas

1993 Frank Thomas

1992 Davey Allison 

1991 Frank Thomas

1990 Charles Barkley

1989 Bo Jackson

1988 Cornelius Bennett

1987 Jimmy Key

1986 Charles Barkley 

1985 John Hannah 

1984 Ozzie Newsome

1983 Bobby Allison

1982 Andrew Toney 

1981 Dieter Brock

1980 William Andrews

1979 John Stallworth

1978 Bobby Allison

1977 Hubert Green

1976 Jerry Pate

1975 Kenny Stabler 

1974 Henry Aaron 

