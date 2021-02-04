All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Final 2020-21 Alabama High School State Basketball Rankings

This final Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings of the 2020-21 season
Author:
Publish date:

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the last of the season. (The final AISA rankings were last week.)

Girls

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (25-1)

2. Vestavia Hills (26-3)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (24-3)

4. Foley (18-3)

5. Spain Park (20-9)

6. Auburn (14-4)

7. Sparkman (18-10)

8. Austin (15-8)

9. Fairhope (16-3)

10. Theodore (22-6)

Others nominated: Baker (15-9), Davidson (13-11), Dothan (9-6), Enterprise (11-7), Gadsden City (14-8).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (29-1)

2. McGill-Toolen (18-5)

3. Hartselle (20-2)

4. Eufaula (21-4)

5. Athens (14-4)

6. Mortimer Jordan (23-4)

7. Northridge (21-4)

8. Buckhorn (18-4)

9. Chelsea (20-5)

10. Madison Academy (12-10)

Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (8-7), Cullman (14-10), McAdory (14-12), Muscle Shoals (13-8), Oxford (20-6), Park Crossing (16-4).

CLASS 5A

1. Central-Tuscaloosa (13-3)

2. Charles Henderson (12-2)

3. Pleasant Grove (24-5)

4. Carver-Birmingham (17-4)

5. Mae Jemison (15-8)

6. Guntersville (19-6)

7. LeFlore (15-7)

8. Ramsay (17-12)

9. Selma (8-2)

10. Lee-Huntsville (9-10)

Others nominated: Fairfield (11-9), Headland (10-3), Lawrence Co. (16-2).

CLASS 4A

1. Anniston (16-3)

2. Priceville (21-8)

3. Jackson (24-2)

4. Rogers (21-7)

5. Deshler (20-9)

6. Williamson (14-2)

7. Handley (17-9)

8. St. James (16-6)

9. Hamilton (19-5)

10. Cherokee Co. (19-5)

Others nominated: Geneva (15-7), Good Hope (20-8), New Hope (14-5), Jacksonville (14-5), Oneonta (19-6).

CLASS 3A

1. Montgomery Academy (21-2)

2. Susan Moore (25-2)

3. Lauderdale Co. (17-4)

4. Collinsville (23-4)

5. Trinity (16-4)

6. Prattville Christian (21-5)

7. Winfield (20-3)

8. T.R. Miller (11-2)

9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-2)

10. Phil Campbell (23-5)

Others nominated: Elkmont (16-6), Ohatchee (11-4), Plainview (21-7), Sylvania (21-7).

CLASS 2A

1. Spring Garden (26-2)

2. Pisgah (17-6)

3. G.W. Long (14-0)

4. Hatton (19-3)

5. Midfield (16-6)

6. Geneva Co. (17-6)

7. St. Luke's (18-4)

8. Cold Springs (16-7)

9. Ider (19-10)

10. Tanner (15-3)

Others nominated: Falkville (20-8), Sand Rock (14-11).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (22-7)

2. Winterboro (20-0)

3. Samson (20-3)

4. Loachapoka (11-7)

5. Coosa Christian (20-3)

6. Marion Co. (23-7)

7. Florala (12-10)

8. R.A. Hubbard (9-4)

9. Pleasant Home (9-8)

10. Georgiana (12-10)

Others nominated: Belgreen (12-11), Covenant Christian (12-3), Lindsay Lane (13-6).

Boys

CLASS 7A

1. Vestavia Hills (24-3)

2. Fairhope (23-1)

3. Oak Mountain (18-8)

4. Spain Park (22-6)

5. Hoover (17-7)

6. Huntsville (19-6)

7. Mary Montgomery (15-4)

8. Albertville (17-6)

9. Baker (15-8)

10. Enterprise (17-6)

Others nominated: Gadsden City (18-11), James Clemens (15-8), Jeff Davis (13-4), Sparkman (12-9), Thompson (13-10).

CLASS 6A

1. Hartselle (23-2)

2. Mountain Brook (22-6)

3. Huffman (17-3)

4. Oxford (25-2)

5. Spanish Fort (20-3)

6. Clay-Chalkville (16-4)

7. Pinson Valley (18-3)

8. Eufaula (23-4)

9. Calera (15-7)

10. Shades Valley (11-8)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (21-8), Cullman (13-7), Hueytown (19-4), Park Crossing (12-4), Saraland (15-5), Scottsboro (20-3), Woodlawn (15-10).

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (21-7)

2. Lee-Huntsville (9-1)

3. Talladega (16-3)

4. Guntersville (19-4)

5. Pleasant Grove (18-7)

6. Sylacauga (16-3)

7. Center Point (8-7)

8. Russellville (16-5)

9. Greenville (16-8)

10. Parker (11-8)

Others nominated: Carroll-Ozark (17-11), Charles Henderson (18-7), Faith-Mobile (13-7), Lawrence Co. (17-6), LeFlore (12-7), Selma (8-3), Sipsey Valley (16-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Williamson (22-2)

2. Anniston (19-5)

3. White Plains (17-6)

4. Dallas Co. (10-4)

5. Brooks (16-7)

6. Good Hope (19-7)

7. St. Michael (15-10)

8. Westminster-Huntsville (15-6)

9. West Morgan (9-8)

10. Jacksonville (13-6)

Others nominated: Central-Florence (18-7), Deshler (19-9), Escambia Co. (10-11), Haleyville (19-8), Hamilton (18-9), West Limestone (10-9).

CLASS 3A

1. Cottage Hill (21-1)

2. Plainview (24-5)

3. Fyffe (19-5)

4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-4)

5. Piedmont (14-6)

6. Geraldine (20-5)

7. Chickasaw (14-5)

8. Mobile Christian (17-8)

9. Lauderdale Co. (18-5)

10. Opp (16-1)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (14-12), Catholic-Montgomery (15-5), Clements (13-9), Danville (15-8), Elkmont (14-7), Pike Co. (8-4), Providence Christian (15-6), Wicksburg (18-6), Winfield (20-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Midfield (20-6)

2. North Sand Mountain (21-5)

3. Clarke Co. (18-3)

4. Sand Rock (19-5)

5. Lanett (13-4)

6. Section (17-11)

7. Calhoun (12-7)

8. Cold Springs (18-5)

9. Spring Garden (17-8)

10. Geneva Co. (17-3)

Others nominated: Addison (17-11), Hatton (13-6), Westbrook Christian (17-5).

CLASS 1A

1. Decatur Heritage (13-7)

2. Autaugaville (23-0)

3. Ragland (18-5)

4. Florala (22-5)

5. Belgreen (19-2)

6. Pickens Co. (12-4)

7. Jacksonville Christian (15-6)

8. Skyline (18-8)

9. Brantley (13-5)

10. Covenant Christian (19-4)

Others nominated: Holy Spirit (10-6), Meek (14-8), Woodville (12-8).

Generic basketball
ASWA

Final 2020-21 Alabama High School State Basketball Rankings

020321_MBB_ShackelfordJa_OatsNa_LSU_JH0288
All Things Bama

Bama Central Courtside: No. 10 Alabama Basketball 78, LSU 60

020321_MBB_OatsNa_LSU_JH0060
All Things Bama

Nick Saban, Nate Oats Address Two-Sport Alabama Signee Terrion Arnold; "He's Tough"

020321_MBB_ShackelfordJa_LSU_JH0029
All Things Bama

No. 10 Alabama Basketball Destroys LSU Again, 78-60

January 19, 2021, Alabama basketball forward Herb Jones drives to the basket against LSU in Baton Rouge, LA.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama Basketball vs LSU

Nick Saban with mask
All Things Bama

COVID-19 Pandemic Couldn't Stop Alabama Football From Winning Recruiting Title in 2021

January 11, 2021, Alabama head coach Nick Saban in CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Discusses Bill O'Brien, New Coaching Hires at Alabama Football

Nick Saban under the Be A Champion logo
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Finalizes 2021 Recruiting Class With Two New Additions on NSD