Final 2020-21 Alabama High School State Basketball Rankings
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the last of the season. (The final AISA rankings were last week.)
Girls
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (25-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (26-3)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (24-3)
4. Foley (18-3)
5. Spain Park (20-9)
6. Auburn (14-4)
7. Sparkman (18-10)
8. Austin (15-8)
9. Fairhope (16-3)
10. Theodore (22-6)
Others nominated: Baker (15-9), Davidson (13-11), Dothan (9-6), Enterprise (11-7), Gadsden City (14-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (29-1)
2. McGill-Toolen (18-5)
3. Hartselle (20-2)
4. Eufaula (21-4)
5. Athens (14-4)
6. Mortimer Jordan (23-4)
7. Northridge (21-4)
8. Buckhorn (18-4)
9. Chelsea (20-5)
10. Madison Academy (12-10)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (8-7), Cullman (14-10), McAdory (14-12), Muscle Shoals (13-8), Oxford (20-6), Park Crossing (16-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (13-3)
2. Charles Henderson (12-2)
3. Pleasant Grove (24-5)
4. Carver-Birmingham (17-4)
5. Mae Jemison (15-8)
6. Guntersville (19-6)
7. LeFlore (15-7)
8. Ramsay (17-12)
9. Selma (8-2)
10. Lee-Huntsville (9-10)
Others nominated: Fairfield (11-9), Headland (10-3), Lawrence Co. (16-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Anniston (16-3)
2. Priceville (21-8)
3. Jackson (24-2)
4. Rogers (21-7)
5. Deshler (20-9)
6. Williamson (14-2)
7. Handley (17-9)
8. St. James (16-6)
9. Hamilton (19-5)
10. Cherokee Co. (19-5)
Others nominated: Geneva (15-7), Good Hope (20-8), New Hope (14-5), Jacksonville (14-5), Oneonta (19-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (21-2)
2. Susan Moore (25-2)
3. Lauderdale Co. (17-4)
4. Collinsville (23-4)
5. Trinity (16-4)
6. Prattville Christian (21-5)
7. Winfield (20-3)
8. T.R. Miller (11-2)
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-2)
10. Phil Campbell (23-5)
Others nominated: Elkmont (16-6), Ohatchee (11-4), Plainview (21-7), Sylvania (21-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Spring Garden (26-2)
2. Pisgah (17-6)
3. G.W. Long (14-0)
4. Hatton (19-3)
5. Midfield (16-6)
6. Geneva Co. (17-6)
7. St. Luke's (18-4)
8. Cold Springs (16-7)
9. Ider (19-10)
10. Tanner (15-3)
Others nominated: Falkville (20-8), Sand Rock (14-11).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (22-7)
2. Winterboro (20-0)
3. Samson (20-3)
4. Loachapoka (11-7)
5. Coosa Christian (20-3)
6. Marion Co. (23-7)
7. Florala (12-10)
8. R.A. Hubbard (9-4)
9. Pleasant Home (9-8)
10. Georgiana (12-10)
Others nominated: Belgreen (12-11), Covenant Christian (12-3), Lindsay Lane (13-6).
Boys
CLASS 7A
1. Vestavia Hills (24-3)
2. Fairhope (23-1)
3. Oak Mountain (18-8)
4. Spain Park (22-6)
5. Hoover (17-7)
6. Huntsville (19-6)
7. Mary Montgomery (15-4)
8. Albertville (17-6)
9. Baker (15-8)
10. Enterprise (17-6)
Others nominated: Gadsden City (18-11), James Clemens (15-8), Jeff Davis (13-4), Sparkman (12-9), Thompson (13-10).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (23-2)
2. Mountain Brook (22-6)
3. Huffman (17-3)
4. Oxford (25-2)
5. Spanish Fort (20-3)
6. Clay-Chalkville (16-4)
7. Pinson Valley (18-3)
8. Eufaula (23-4)
9. Calera (15-7)
10. Shades Valley (11-8)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (21-8), Cullman (13-7), Hueytown (19-4), Park Crossing (12-4), Saraland (15-5), Scottsboro (20-3), Woodlawn (15-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (21-7)
2. Lee-Huntsville (9-1)
3. Talladega (16-3)
4. Guntersville (19-4)
5. Pleasant Grove (18-7)
6. Sylacauga (16-3)
7. Center Point (8-7)
8. Russellville (16-5)
9. Greenville (16-8)
10. Parker (11-8)
Others nominated: Carroll-Ozark (17-11), Charles Henderson (18-7), Faith-Mobile (13-7), Lawrence Co. (17-6), LeFlore (12-7), Selma (8-3), Sipsey Valley (16-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (22-2)
2. Anniston (19-5)
3. White Plains (17-6)
4. Dallas Co. (10-4)
5. Brooks (16-7)
6. Good Hope (19-7)
7. St. Michael (15-10)
8. Westminster-Huntsville (15-6)
9. West Morgan (9-8)
10. Jacksonville (13-6)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (18-7), Deshler (19-9), Escambia Co. (10-11), Haleyville (19-8), Hamilton (18-9), West Limestone (10-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Cottage Hill (21-1)
2. Plainview (24-5)
3. Fyffe (19-5)
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-4)
5. Piedmont (14-6)
6. Geraldine (20-5)
7. Chickasaw (14-5)
8. Mobile Christian (17-8)
9. Lauderdale Co. (18-5)
10. Opp (16-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (14-12), Catholic-Montgomery (15-5), Clements (13-9), Danville (15-8), Elkmont (14-7), Pike Co. (8-4), Providence Christian (15-6), Wicksburg (18-6), Winfield (20-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (20-6)
2. North Sand Mountain (21-5)
3. Clarke Co. (18-3)
4. Sand Rock (19-5)
5. Lanett (13-4)
6. Section (17-11)
7. Calhoun (12-7)
8. Cold Springs (18-5)
9. Spring Garden (17-8)
10. Geneva Co. (17-3)
Others nominated: Addison (17-11), Hatton (13-6), Westbrook Christian (17-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (13-7)
2. Autaugaville (23-0)
3. Ragland (18-5)
4. Florala (22-5)
5. Belgreen (19-2)
6. Pickens Co. (12-4)
7. Jacksonville Christian (15-6)
8. Skyline (18-8)
9. Brantley (13-5)
10. Covenant Christian (19-4)
Others nominated: Holy Spirit (10-6), Meek (14-8), Woodville (12-8).