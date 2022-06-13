Skip to main content
Hewitt-Trussville’s Riley Quick, Kenleigh Cahalan Named 2022 Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball

For the first time in Alabama Sports Writers Association history both players of the year hailed from the same high school.

BIRMINGHAM –- Hewitt-Trussville stars swept the state’s most prestigious high school baseball and softball awards Sunday.

Riley Quick won Mr. Baseball and Kenleigh Cahalan was named Miss Softball, marking the first time two players from the same school won the awards in the same year.

They were honored Sunday at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s annual convention.

Quick and Cahalan are also the first Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball winners from Hewitt-Trussville.

Pike Road’s Jada Roberts also won the ASWA’s Jimmy Smothers Courage Award, which recognizes an athlete who overcame adversity and starred for their school.

Quick, an Alabama signee, was 13-1 with an 0.92 ERA this season. In 83 2/3 innings, the right-hander gave up 40 hits with 37 walks and 130 strikeouts.

Cahalan, a junior infielder, batted .549 with 13 home runs and 66 RBIs in 54 games. She compiled a .672 on-base percentage and, with 40 extra-base hits, slugged 1.042.

Roberts shined for Pike Road in both girls basketball and soccer while also helping take care of a young nephew who was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening respiratory condition.

She was a multi-year starting point guard in basketball and started this season at goalkeeper in soccer. In basketball, Roberts averaged 10 points and five assists this year for the Patriots, who reached the Class 5A regional semifinals.

The ASWA celebrated its 50th anniversary over the weekend, including the inductions of Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News and Mark McCarter of the Huntsville Times into its Hall of Fame, and Mobile sports media icon Vic Knight into the Hall of Honors.   

Miss Softball

2022 Miss Softball Award: Kenleigh Cahalan

Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville

Mr. Baseball

2022 Mr. Baseball Award: Riley Quick

Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

Super All-State

ASWA logo

Softball

Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville*

Emily Simon, Athens

Rylee Gattis, Alexandria*

Karsi Lentz, Hartselle

Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy

Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit

Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside

Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones*

Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible

McKinnon Howard, Central-Phenix City

Baseball

Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville*

Elliott Bray, Hartselle

Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts

Alex Wade, Madison Academy

Zane Stokes, Mobile Christian

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Coleman Mizell, Hartselle

Josh Bowerman, Mars Hill Bible

Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell*

John Malone, Bayshore Christian

*--Also Super All-State last season.

All-Time Miss Softball Winners

ASWA logo (red)

2022: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville

2021: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park

2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Libby Baker, G.W. Long

2018: Leanna Johnson, Brantley

2017: Annie Willis, Westminster Christian

2016: Ashlee Swindle, Curry

2015: Lacey Sumerlin, Baker

2014: Madi Moore, Winfield

2013: Kasey Cooper, Dothan

2012: Haylie McCleney, Mortimer Jordan

2011: Shelby Holley, Pisgah

2010: Leigh Streetman, Hueytown

2009: Hilary Phillips, Ider

2008: Lindsey Dunlap, Hueytown

2007: Whitney Larsen, Vestavia Hills

2006: Anna Thompson, Grissom

2005: Tara Donaldson, Baker

2004: Anna Thompson, Grissom

2003: Holly Currie, Pisgah

All-Time Mr. Baseball Winners

ASWA logo, black (vintage)

2022: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

2021: Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright

2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy

2018: Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s

2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur

2016: Owen Lovell, Cullman

2015: Brax Garrett, Florence

2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore

2013: Keegan Thompson, Cullman

2012: Mikey White, Spain Park

2011: Daniel Koger, Huntsville

2010: Daryl Norris, Fairhope

2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle

2008: Tyler Stovall, Hokes Bluff

2007: John David Smelser, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

2006: Del Howell, American Christian

2005: Colby Rasmus, Russell Co.

2004: Patrick White, Daphne

2003: Joey Doan, Baker

2002: Allen Ponder, Lee-Scott

2001: Eric West, Southside-Gadsden

2000: Wade Miller, G.W. Long

1999: Matthew Maniscalco, Oxford

Jimmy Smother Courage Award Winners

2021 ASWA Jimmy Smothers Courage Award


2022: Jada Roberts, Pike Road (basketball, soccer)

2021: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen (softball, basketball, volleyball)

2020: Isaiah Causey, Prattville (football)

2019: Scott McAlpine, Haleyville (football, baseball)

2018: Anna Bryant, Pleasant Valley (volleyball)

2017: Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian (football)

2016: Alex Wilcox, Brantley (softball)

Note: This story will be updated with video from Sunday's awards program. 

