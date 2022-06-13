Hewitt-Trussville’s Riley Quick, Kenleigh Cahalan Named 2022 Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball

BIRMINGHAM –- Hewitt-Trussville stars swept the state’s most prestigious high school baseball and softball awards Sunday.

Riley Quick won Mr. Baseball and Kenleigh Cahalan was named Miss Softball, marking the first time two players from the same school won the awards in the same year.

They were honored Sunday at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s annual convention.

Quick and Cahalan are also the first Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball winners from Hewitt-Trussville.

Pike Road’s Jada Roberts also won the ASWA’s Jimmy Smothers Courage Award, which recognizes an athlete who overcame adversity and starred for their school.

Quick, an Alabama signee, was 13-1 with an 0.92 ERA this season. In 83 2/3 innings, the right-hander gave up 40 hits with 37 walks and 130 strikeouts.

Cahalan, a junior infielder, batted .549 with 13 home runs and 66 RBIs in 54 games. She compiled a .672 on-base percentage and, with 40 extra-base hits, slugged 1.042.

Roberts shined for Pike Road in both girls basketball and soccer while also helping take care of a young nephew who was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening respiratory condition.

She was a multi-year starting point guard in basketball and started this season at goalkeeper in soccer. In basketball, Roberts averaged 10 points and five assists this year for the Patriots, who reached the Class 5A regional semifinals.

The ASWA celebrated its 50th anniversary over the weekend, including the inductions of Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News and Mark McCarter of the Huntsville Times into its Hall of Fame, and Mobile sports media icon Vic Knight into the Hall of Honors.

Miss Softball Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville Mr. Baseball Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville Super All-State Softball Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville* Emily Simon, Athens Rylee Gattis, Alexandria* Karsi Lentz, Hartselle Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones* Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible McKinnon Howard, Central-Phenix City Baseball Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville* Elliott Bray, Hartselle Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts Alex Wade, Madison Academy Zane Stokes, Mobile Christian Jack Hayes, Piedmont Coleman Mizell, Hartselle Josh Bowerman, Mars Hill Bible Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell* John Malone, Bayshore Christian *--Also Super All-State last season. All-Time Miss Softball Winners 2022: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville 2021: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park 2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic 2019: Libby Baker, G.W. Long 2018: Leanna Johnson, Brantley 2017: Annie Willis, Westminster Christian 2016: Ashlee Swindle, Curry 2015: Lacey Sumerlin, Baker 2014: Madi Moore, Winfield 2013: Kasey Cooper, Dothan 2012: Haylie McCleney, Mortimer Jordan 2011: Shelby Holley, Pisgah 2010: Leigh Streetman, Hueytown 2009: Hilary Phillips, Ider 2008: Lindsey Dunlap, Hueytown 2007: Whitney Larsen, Vestavia Hills 2006: Anna Thompson, Grissom 2005: Tara Donaldson, Baker 2004: Anna Thompson, Grissom 2003: Holly Currie, Pisgah All-Time Mr. Baseball Winners 2022: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville 2021: Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright 2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic 2019: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy 2018: Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s 2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur 2016: Owen Lovell, Cullman 2015: Brax Garrett, Florence 2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore 2013: Keegan Thompson, Cullman 2012: Mikey White, Spain Park 2011: Daniel Koger, Huntsville 2010: Daryl Norris, Fairhope 2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle 2008: Tyler Stovall, Hokes Bluff 2007: John David Smelser, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 2006: Del Howell, American Christian 2005: Colby Rasmus, Russell Co. 2004: Patrick White, Daphne 2003: Joey Doan, Baker 2002: Allen Ponder, Lee-Scott 2001: Eric West, Southside-Gadsden 2000: Wade Miller, G.W. Long 1999: Matthew Maniscalco, Oxford Jimmy Smother Courage Award Winners

2022: Jada Roberts, Pike Road (basketball, soccer) 2021: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen (softball, basketball, volleyball) 2020: Isaiah Causey, Prattville (football) 2019: Scott McAlpine, Haleyville (football, baseball) 2018: Anna Bryant, Pleasant Valley (volleyball) 2017: Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian (football) 2016: Alex Wilcox, Brantley (softball)

