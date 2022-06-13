Hewitt-Trussville’s Riley Quick, Kenleigh Cahalan Named 2022 Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball
BIRMINGHAM –- Hewitt-Trussville stars swept the state’s most prestigious high school baseball and softball awards Sunday.
Riley Quick won Mr. Baseball and Kenleigh Cahalan was named Miss Softball, marking the first time two players from the same school won the awards in the same year.
They were honored Sunday at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s annual convention.
Quick and Cahalan are also the first Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball winners from Hewitt-Trussville.
Pike Road’s Jada Roberts also won the ASWA’s Jimmy Smothers Courage Award, which recognizes an athlete who overcame adversity and starred for their school.
Quick, an Alabama signee, was 13-1 with an 0.92 ERA this season. In 83 2/3 innings, the right-hander gave up 40 hits with 37 walks and 130 strikeouts.
Cahalan, a junior infielder, batted .549 with 13 home runs and 66 RBIs in 54 games. She compiled a .672 on-base percentage and, with 40 extra-base hits, slugged 1.042.
Roberts shined for Pike Road in both girls basketball and soccer while also helping take care of a young nephew who was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening respiratory condition.
She was a multi-year starting point guard in basketball and started this season at goalkeeper in soccer. In basketball, Roberts averaged 10 points and five assists this year for the Patriots, who reached the Class 5A regional semifinals.
The ASWA celebrated its 50th anniversary over the weekend, including the inductions of Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News and Mark McCarter of the Huntsville Times into its Hall of Fame, and Mobile sports media icon Vic Knight into the Hall of Honors.
Miss Softball
Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
Mr. Baseball
Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville
Super All-State
Softball
Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville*
Emily Simon, Athens
Rylee Gattis, Alexandria*
Karsi Lentz, Hartselle
Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy
Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit
Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside
Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones*
Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible
McKinnon Howard, Central-Phenix City
Baseball
Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville*
Elliott Bray, Hartselle
Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts
Alex Wade, Madison Academy
Zane Stokes, Mobile Christian
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Coleman Mizell, Hartselle
Josh Bowerman, Mars Hill Bible
Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell*
John Malone, Bayshore Christian
*--Also Super All-State last season.
All-Time Miss Softball Winners
2022: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
2021: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park
2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Libby Baker, G.W. Long
2018: Leanna Johnson, Brantley
2017: Annie Willis, Westminster Christian
2016: Ashlee Swindle, Curry
2015: Lacey Sumerlin, Baker
2014: Madi Moore, Winfield
2013: Kasey Cooper, Dothan
2012: Haylie McCleney, Mortimer Jordan
2011: Shelby Holley, Pisgah
2010: Leigh Streetman, Hueytown
2009: Hilary Phillips, Ider
2008: Lindsey Dunlap, Hueytown
2007: Whitney Larsen, Vestavia Hills
2006: Anna Thompson, Grissom
2005: Tara Donaldson, Baker
2004: Anna Thompson, Grissom
2003: Holly Currie, Pisgah
All-Time Mr. Baseball Winners
2022: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville
2021: Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright
2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy
2018: Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s
2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur
2016: Owen Lovell, Cullman
2015: Brax Garrett, Florence
2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore
2013: Keegan Thompson, Cullman
2012: Mikey White, Spain Park
2011: Daniel Koger, Huntsville
2010: Daryl Norris, Fairhope
2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle
2008: Tyler Stovall, Hokes Bluff
2007: John David Smelser, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
2006: Del Howell, American Christian
2005: Colby Rasmus, Russell Co.
2004: Patrick White, Daphne
2003: Joey Doan, Baker
2002: Allen Ponder, Lee-Scott
2001: Eric West, Southside-Gadsden
2000: Wade Miller, G.W. Long
1999: Matthew Maniscalco, Oxford
Jimmy Smother Courage Award Winners
2022: Jada Roberts, Pike Road (basketball, soccer)
2021: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen (softball, basketball, volleyball)
2020: Isaiah Causey, Prattville (football)
2019: Scott McAlpine, Haleyville (football, baseball)
2018: Anna Bryant, Pleasant Valley (volleyball)
2017: Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian (football)
2016: Alex Wilcox, Brantley (softball)
Note: This story will be updated with video from Sunday's awards program.