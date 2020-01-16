Kristian Story Heads 2019 ASWA Football Awards

MONTGOMERY – Lanett High School senior quarterback Kristian Story, who led the Panthers (15-0) to an undefeated finish and the Class 1A state title, was named Alabama’s Mr. Football for the 2019 season by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Story, who signed with the University of Alabama, is the 38th winner of the award, which started in 1982 with Vigor quarterback Tommy Compton.

Story is the first Crimson Tide signee to win the award since Daphne running back T.J. Yeldon in 2011. He's the first player from Lanett to win the state’s top high school football award and the first from a 1A school to claim the honor since running back Thomas Banks of West Jefferson in 1993.

Story finished his senior season 162-of-237 passing for 2,865 yards and 33 touchdowns. Story, who also was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Alabama in 2019, also had 1,151 yards rushing on 116 carries and 17 touchdowns and finished his prep career as the AHSAA record holder in total offense and touchdowns accounted.

Coached by his father, Clifford, the senior quarterback had 110 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns and was 18-of-23 passing for 249 yards and two more scores in the AHSAA Super 7 Class 1A State Championship at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium in December to earn Class 1A State Championship MVP honors.

Story accumulated 13,218 total yards with 9,070 passing, 3,618 rushing and 530 receiving from 2016-19 and accounted for 175 touchdowns (119 passing, 48 rushing and 8 receiving). He broke state records set by Bo Nix of Pinson Valley from 2015-18 (12,497 total yards and 161 touchdowns accounted for).

Story’s 9,070 career passing yards ranks eighth all time and his 119 touchdown passes ranks third. He also quarterbacked Lanett to the Class 2A state football title in 2017 and helped the Panthers win three state basketball titles from 2016-18. He finished with 29 interceptions on defense.



The Mr. Football selection was made by the ASWA’s committee of member prep sportswriters across the state. The top 12 vote-getters regardless of position earned a spot on the ASWA’s prestigious All-State Super 12 Team.

Those 12 included, in order, were: Kristin Story, Lanett QB; Kris Abrams-Draine, Spanish Fort QB; Jalen White, Daleville RB; Roydell Williams, Hueytown RB; Sawyer Pate, Thompson QB; Demouy Kennedy, Theodore, LB; Dee Beckwith, Florence WR; Rontarius Wiggins, Jacksonville RB; Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals LB; Seth Brown, St, John Paul II Catholic QB; Trey Higgins, Oxford QB; Will Breland, UMS-Wright, LB.

ASWA Players of the Year

CLASS 1A

Back of the Year: Kristian Story, Lanett

Lineman of the Year: Mack McCluskey, Mars Hill Bible

CLASS 2A

Back of the Year: Jalen White, Daleville

Lineman of the Year: Arian Gregory, Luverne

CLASS 3A

Back of the Year: Daquan Johnson, Flomaton

Lineman of the Year: Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian

CLASS 4A

Back of the Year: Rontarius Wiggins, Jacksonville

Lineman of the Year: Will Breland, UMS-Wright

CLASS 5A

Back of the Year: Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

Lineman of the Year: Trent Howard, Briarwood Christian

CLASS 6A

Back of the Year: Kris Abrams-Draine, Spanish Fort

Lineman of the Year: Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals

CLASS 7A

Back of the Year: Sawyer Pate, Thompson

Lineman of the Year: Demouy Kennedy, Theodore

AISA

Back of the Year: Cephus Cleveland, Macon-East

Lineman of the Year: Eli Richey, Southern Academy

AWSA MR. FOOTBALL SELECTIONS, 1982-2019

2019: Kristian Story, Lanett, QB

2018: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley, QB

2017: Asa Martin, Austin, RB

2016: La’Damian Webb, Beauregard, RB

2015: Tyler Johnston, Spanish Fort, QB

2014: Kerryon Johnson, Madison Academy, RB

2013: Roc Thomas, Oxford, RB

2012: Jeremy Johnson, Carver-Montgomery, QB

2011: T.J. Yeldon, Daphne, RB

2010: Jamal Golden, Wetumpka, QB

2009: Coty Blanchard, Cherokee County, QB

2008: Clint Moseley, Leroy, QB

2007: Julio Jones, Foley, WR

2006: Larry Smith, Prattville, QB

2005: Andre Smith, Huffman, OL

2004: Jarod Bryant, Hoover, QB

2003: Chris Nickson, Pike County, QB

2002: JaMarcus Russell, Williamson, QB

2001: Brandon Cox, Hewitt-Trussville, QB

2000: Carnell Williams, Etowah, RB



1999: Cory Whisenant, Springville, RB

1998: DeMarco McNeil, Blount, DL

1997: Mac Campbell, Alexandria, RB

1996: Antoneyo Williams, Central-Tuscaloosa, RB

1995: Gorman Thornton, Jeff Davis, DL

1994: Dawud Rasheed, Shades Valley, RB

1993: Thomas Banks, West Jefferson, 1A

1992: Freddie Kitchens, Etowah, QB

1991: Robert Davis, Homewood, RB

1990: David Palmer, Jackson-Olin, RB/QB/WR



1989: Steve Coleman, Pike County, RB

1988: Darrell Williams, Vigor, RB

1987: Robert Jones, Parker, RB

1986: Larry Ware, Lee-Montgomery, RB

1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood, RB

1984: Rod Green, Gardendale, WR

1983: Freddy Weygand, Emma Sansom, WR

1982: Tommy Compton, Vigor, QB