Mobile Sports Media Icon Vic Knight Passes Away

The pride of Mobile sports media, and a Hall of Honors selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, lost his lengthy battle to cancer .

Vic Knight, the legendary sports media and management figure in the Mobile area, died in his sleep Saturday morning. He was 62.

A native of Stoughton, Wisc., Knight was a 1982 graduate of Ole Miss. Following his college graduation he served as editor of a sports memorabilia magazine prior to moving to Mobile as media relations director for the Senior Bowl. He remained with the annual college football all-star game for 20 years.

Following his time at the Senior Bowl, Knight was the director of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic football in Mobile for two seasons. He followed that as general manager of Ladd-Peebles Stadium through the Mishkin Group in 2011, which oversees the operation of the stadium.

"Everybody’s buddy," as Ben Thomas, high school writer for AL.com, wrote.

Knight was recently selected as an Alabama Sports Writers Association Hall of Honor recipient, and was lookin forward to the presenting at the ASWA’s annual awards banquet on June 12 in the ballroom of the UAB Hilton Hotel in Birmingham.

The award is the highest honor presented by the ASWA to a non-sportswriter in honor of contributions to the association and professionalism.

“I’m shocked and humbled,” Knight said of being named a Hall of Honor recipient. “It’s such a great honor because of who it comes from and who have previously won the award. I’m just so thankful for the people who voted for me.

“It’s recognition of the job you did and it’s so satisfying to get recognition for that. I’m thrilled. It’s unbelievable and a fantastic thing. I can’t wait for the banquet and the ceremony in June. It’s just fantastic. This means a lot to me.”

Knight becomes just the seventh person to receive the award in the 50 years of the organization. Previous winners include Auburn’s David Housel, Alabama’s Charles Thornton and Talladega Superspeedway’s Don Naman (2007), Alabama’s Larry White (2009), Jacksonville State’s Greg Seitz (2018) and national sportswriter Ivan Maisel (2021).

"When we brought up Vic's name for consideration there wasn't a single objection raised," Christopher Walsh, president of the Alabama Sports Writers Association, said after Knight's selection. "That alone tells you what kind of person he is, and how well he's regarded across the state.

"Nevertheless, let me share some of the things that were said in support."

"Vic Knight was always professional to me. He stands for honor, class and integrity." — James Jones, of the Selma Times-Journal.

"There is no one more deserving of this award as a professional and a person than Vic Knight," — Jimmy Creed.

"Vic is one of the best guys in the business," — John Zenor, ASWA president 2017-18.

"For the last 20 years plus, Vic has quite often gone above and beyond the call to assist members of the ASWA, whether they cover high school, college or the pros. He’s been a great friend to the organization." — Creg Stephenson, ASWA president 2019-20.

Knight had a lengthy battle with cancer. Over the last couple of years he had made countless trips to MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston for treatments.

Knight is survived by his wife Katie (31 years married), and children Ellie, Sam and Jack.