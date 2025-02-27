Alabama TE Robbie Ouzts Isn't Afraid to 'Get His Hands Dirty' for Future NFL Team
INDIANAPOLIS — Every NFL team could use a guy like Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts on their roster.
From his personality to his mentality while on the field, Ouzts operates with a level of professionalism, enthusiasm and toughness that you don't always find in an NFL prospect. He will do anything that's asked of him, but can also play a variety of roles.
Many NFL prospects that play tight end and other skill positions want the ball in their hands as much as they can get it. That's not the case for Ouzts, as he will do anything that he's called to do. He doesn't need to be at the forefront of any offense, an idea that was realized at the 2025 NFL combine.
“I don’t like to be in the spotlight, but I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty either,” Ouzts said. “I just embrace that role and do it to the best of my abilities.”
At the end of the day, Ouzts wants to help his team win. If that means he's catching passes from whichever quarterback, he'll do that. If he needs to line up in the backfield or aid in pass-protection, he'll do that too. There isn't much Ouzts won't do for his team.
“The root of that mindset is just thriving in a team environment,” Ouzts said. “Football is such a team sport and you got to have those guys on your team, whether you like it or not.”
His willingness to help his team and do whatever is needed has a deeper root. To him, the only way to show how physical and tough he is is to block, potentially play full back and more if it is helping his team's success.
The mindset Ouzts plays with appears to be the stem of how he plays the game. He's the type of player that wants to go out and hit his opponents as hard as he can for no reason and he fills himself with that energy.
“I like to think when I’m putting on my helmet and my shoulder pads, [using] the gladiator mindset and using the emotions that are flowing through me to physically dominating my opponent for 60 minutes in a football game, and that’s how I express my physicality,” Ouzts said.
He certainly is a physically imposing player. Listed at 6-foot-4, 270-pounds, he has a clear size advantage and looks the part of a tight end or an extra blocker.
Ouzts' ability to play multiple positions is his selling point to NFL front offices, despite there not being a clear sell as to which position he could stick at for a long period of time. He notably played tight end for the Crimson Tide, but also lined up behind the line of scrimmage as an H-back and an extra blocker behind offensive linemen.
“I’m willing to do anything,” Ouzts said. “I think my versatility is one of my strengths but at the same time, I have a lot of experience being an H-back [and] sniffer so I’m a little bit more confident doing that.”
With his lack of production as a pass-catcher for the tight end position, there is some uncertainty as to where he can lock himself in on an NFL roster. One of those options is at the fullback spot, one that would be an easier transition based on what he did for the Crimson Tide.
“Very eager to work with an NFL staff at the next level that is willing to teach me the fundamentals of the position and learn how to be more natural at it,” Ouzts said. “But I love playing it and it gives me a way to translate my physicality on the field.”
He doesn't have many snaps playing fullback, only ones from earlier in his career. His backfield experience as an added blocker will help with some of that if a switch were to occur and the running portion of the position could come naturally.
“I don’t have too much experience in terms of practicing and getting reps at fullback,” Ouzts said. “Early on in my career I was just thrown into situations where I would line up in the I-formation and I was a natural blocker, so I figured it out on my own.”
That uncertainty of where Ouzts will play in the NFL is part of what makes him draftable. He doesn't quite excel at one specific skillset, but can do so much that one particular skill can be honed in on.
Ouzts can play the role of a receiver, if needed. He racked up 108 receiving yards and two touchdowns this past season, totaling 192 yards and three touchdowns during his four-year career. It might not be the best skill of his, but he certainly can do it.
“I got very reliable hands, I’d like to say,” Ouzts said. “[If] you throw a ball at me, I’m going to catch it.”
Outside of his reliably tough style of play, Ouzts is a caring teammate. In fact, he prioritizes helping them over himself during games. If he can put them in good situations instead of himself, he'll do it.
“Just going back to me, caring for my teammates more than I care for myself,” Ouzts said. “Whatever role I need to do to help my teammates succeed, I’m more than willing to do that.”
You won't find many team-first players like Ouzts. It can't be overstated that he will do anything for his team and if he's drafted, the same should be expected.
Ouzts getting drafted is not a surefire thing, based on some of his athletic limitations. If he tests well, maybe that improves. Regardless of if he's drafted or not, the chances of Ouzts finding himself on an NFL roster and contributing in some way seem likely.