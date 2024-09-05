Bama in the NFL: 2024 Week 1 Crimson Tide Tracker and How to Watch
There are so many storylines for Alabama Crimson Tide fans as the NFL kicks off another season. New faces in new places, a slew of high-profile players having signed big-time contract, and the continuing domination of having the most former players in the league.
Per the Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database, heading into opening weekend the Crimson Tide has 62 active players, which should again top all colleges. The distinction is important because this is the only time during the year that the rosters are frozen, so its when the NFL does its annual breakdown of players. There also three players on various injury lists, six on practice squads and roughly a dozen free agents hiping to get calls soon. All in all, before the end of the there will probably be between 75-80 who will be a roster at some point of this season.
Before getting into this week's matchups, check out the team-by-team listing of active Crimson Tide players in the NFL, which will continually updated throughout the season, and the status of each individual player including contract details.
NFL Week 1 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 1 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
There are numerous contenders this week, but we're going with Jacksonville at Miami (Sunday, noon CT, CBS) as it it's an Alabama-Clemson rematch that harkens back to the national championship meetings due to the quarterbacks. In Week 1 last season, the Dolphins defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 36-34, as Tyreek Hill recorded the third-most receiving yards (215) in a season-opening game in NFL history and Tua Tagovailoa registered the fourth-most passing yards (466) in a season-opening game all-time.
Tagovailoa led the NFL with 4,624 pass yards last season, and finished ranked fifth in passer rating
at 101.1. He was 7-2 with 107.6 rating in nine home starts last season, with 90+ rating in 8 of 9 games, and had 466 passing yards in Week 1 last season, the fourth-most pass yards in season-opening game all-time.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars are led by Trevor Lawrence, with Mac Jones as his backup.
Best Matchup
Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy with the Cleveland Browns. The cornerback tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee about a year ago, so you know the Browns will want to test him.
Cooper led the Browns with 1,250 receiving yards and had five receiving touchdowns in 2023 and is just one of three 1 of 3 players all-time with five-plus receciing touchdowns in each of his first nine season. He finished strong last season with451 receiving yards (150.3 per game) over his final three regular season games. Jeudy, meanwhile, is making his Cleveland debut after spending his first four seasons with Denver, topping 50 catches and 750 yards three times.
Week 1 Notes
- The hype with Baltimore at Kansas City will obviously be on it being a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship Game, and the quarterbacks. It'll be the first time in NFL history that a Week 1 matchup has featured opposing players each with multiple Most Valuable Player awards: Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (2019 and 2023 Most Valuable Player) and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (2018 and 2022). However, it will also be the debut of Derrick Henry with the Ravens.
- Speaking of running back debuts, Josh Jacobs will make his with the Green Bay Packers. He had 6,993 scrimmage yards (5,545 rush, 1,448 receiving) and 46 rush TDs in five seasons (2019-23) with Las Vegas. Jacobs is one of two running backs (Alvin Kamara) with 1,100+ scrimmage yards in each of past five seasons.
- Alabama still has a strong presence on the team the team the Packers will visit, the Eagles. Jalen Hurts had career-high 3,858 pass yards and 23 TD passes with 605 rush yards and15 rushing TDs last season, which tied for most rush TDs by quarterback in a single season ever. He only needs three rushing TDs to surpass Steve Young (43) for the third-most rush touchdowns by a quarterback all-time.
- Don't be surprised if the most entertaining game this weekend is the Rams at Lions. It screams potential shootout, which would work to the advantage of Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Jameson Williams.
- The Jets at 49ers is just a great opening matchup, with Aaron Rodgers returning from a knee injury, and the Jets trying to stop running back Christian McCaffrey. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams had career-high 62 tackles with 11 TFL and 5.5 sacks last season. Linebacker C.J. Mosley is one of three players in the league with 150-plus tackles in each of the past three season.s.
NFL Week 1 Schedule
Thursday's Game (All times CT)
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock
Friday's Game
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m., Peacock
Sundays Games
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, noon, Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills, noon, CBS
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, noon, Fox
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, noon, CBS
Houston Texas at Indianapolis Colts, noon, CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, noon, CBS
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, noon, Fox
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, noon, Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 3:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, 3:25 p.m., Fox
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 7:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock
Monday's Game
New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m., ABC, ESPN and ESPN+
