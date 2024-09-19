Bama in the NFL: 2024 Week 3 Crimson Tide Tracker, How to Watch
Last week was horrible for Alabama quarterbacks as Tua Tagovaolia suffered another concussion with Miami, and Bryce Young was benched in Charlotte. But that doesn't mean Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season was a complete disaster for former Crimson Tide players.
Among wide receivers, Jameson Williams had the most yards with 79, just ahead of Calvin Ridley (77), DeVonta Smith (76), and Jerry Jeudy 73), but Ridley and Smith had only receiving touchdowns.
Rookie Will Reichard also had three field goals to help the Minnesota Vikings pull off the upset against the San Francisco 49ers.
On the defensive side, three players who need to be mentioned are Will Anderson Jr. (1.5 sacks), Henry To'oTo'o (13 tackles and first career sack), and Marlon Humphrey. The cornerback had 10 tackles (eight solo), including one for a loss, an interception and a pass defensed against the Raiders. That's a full day for any defender, never mind by one usually lining up on the fringes.
But our player of the week has to be at running back, where Josh Jacobs had another big game with his new team, the Green Bay Packers, finishing with 151 rushing yards on 32 carries. He edged Brian Robinson Jr.'s 133 yards on 17 carries for the Commanders (despite the 7.8 average), and Derrick Henry had 84 yards on 18 attempts and a touchdown for the Ravens.
NFL Week 3 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 3 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
Texans at Vikings: Who would have thought that this could be a matchup of undefeated teams (especially the Vikings), with the winner in a commanding spot to reach the postseason? There are 10 interconference matchups this week, something that's only happened twice before in league history (Week 1 2016, Week 8 2023), but this is the only one between 2-0 teams.
Since 1990, more than 60 percent of teams to begin the season 2-0 have qualified for the postseason (63.9 percent; 177 of 277) while 42 percent of teams beginning 1-1 have reached the playoffs (207 of 493). Over the past 34 seasons (1990-2023), 32 teams have qualified for the postseason after starting 0-2, including nine teams over the past 10 seasons (2014-23). Last season, the Texans rallied from an 0-2 start to win the AFC South, becoming the first team to win its division in the Super Bowl era with a rookie head coach (DeMeco Ryans) and rookie quarterback (C.J. Stroud).
There are numerous Alabama players on both sides including first-round raft pick Dallas Turner. He has only has one so far, but the Vikings lead the NFL with 11 sacks this season, with five in Week 1 and six more in Week 2. With five more against Houston they can become just the third team since 1990 with at least five sacks in each of their first three games of a season, joining the 2001 New Orleans Saints and 2000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bama in the NFL: Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
Best Matchup
We're going with something different this week, Lions defensive back Brian Branch against the Cardinals offense. Last week he had two passes defended, give him five for the season to lead the league. The safety also grabbed his fourth career interception.
It'll be interesting to see how the Lions use him against Kyler Murray, who last week became just the second player ever (Ken Anderson) with 250+ pass yards (266), 50+ rush yards (59) & 158.3 rating in single game. Marvin Harrison Jr. led the Cardinals with 130 receiving yards and caught his first two touchdown passes.
Also keep an eye on Eagles at Saints, which has the potential to turn into a shootout. You just might see Kool-Aid McKinstry line up against Smith, who is clearly the preferred target of Jalen Hurts with A.J. Brown out.
Week 3 Notes
- Alabama obviously doesn't claim Alvin Kamara after his brief stay in Tuscaloosa, but he was able to match a Crimson Tide legend with his performance against the Dallas Cowboys last week (180 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns). HIs fourth four-touchdown game tied Shaun Alexander (four games), Marshall Faulk, Chuck Foreman and Brian Westbrook for the most by a player in his first eight seasons in NFL history.
- Packers safety Xavier McKinney is the only player in the league with an interception in both Week 1 and 2 this season. He's notched 11 career picks. Meanwhile, A’Shawn Robinson of the Panthers leads all defensive linemen with 15 tackles this season.
- Hurts has 42 career regular-season rushing touchdowns and can tie Steve Young (43) for the third-most by a quarterback in NFL history.
- • Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams had two sacks in last meeting with the Patriots, and has sack in six of his seven career games against New England.
NFL Week 3 Schedule
Thursday's Game
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets, 7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video
Sunday's Games
New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns, noon, Fox
Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts, noon, CBS
Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings, noon, CBS
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints, noon, Fox
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, noon, CBS
Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noon, Fox
Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans, noon, Fox
Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks, 3:05 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals, 3:25 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons, 7:20 p.m., NBC, Universo, Peacock
Monday's Games
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals, 7:15 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+