Bama in the NFL: 2024 Week 4 Crimson Tide Tracker, How to Watch
We don't want to say that Derrick Henry's performance last week at Dallas might have prmarily been from having a little extra motivation, but it certaoinly didn't help.
Henry was an free agent after last season, with his contract with the Tennessee Titans expired, and the former Alabama standout was reaching the age when most running backs usually start to slow down. He lives in Dallas, trains there too, and wanted to sign with the Cowboys. who had an obvious need at the position.
Only the Cowboys didn't make an offer, and Henry landed with the Baltimore Ravens instead. In Week 4, He went for 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In comparison, no one on the Dallas roster has more than 88 this season. The entire team has 221.
Jerry Jones subsequently made the mistake of telling reporters that Dallas didn't go after Henry because it couldn't afford, a claim no one is buying. Either way, it made for an easy choices for our Bama in the NFL player of the week as he was the only former Crimson Tide player to have a 100-yard game rushing or receiving (Jahmyr Gibbs did combined, and Jalen Hurts three for 311 yards).
As for the Cowboys, they benefit from playing Thursday night this week, so Dallas has the chance to quickly turn the page if it can beat the New York Giants (coached by Brian Daboll).
NFL Week 4 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 4 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
Seattle (3-0) at Detroit (2-1): Another surprise game this week, and it's a huge one for both teams with strong playoff aspirations. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed is the lone regular contributor for the Seahawks, although Josh Jobe is on the practice squad, and he'll be one of the keys to trying to slow Gibbs. The running back had103 scrimmage yards last week and scored his second receiving touchdown. Wide receiver Jameson Williams is had back-to-back games with at least five receptions for 75-plus yards. Meanwhile, Lions safety Brian Branch leads the NFL with seven passes defended. He also has a knack for playing well in primetime games.
Biggest Matchup
Jaguars at Texans: Cam Robinson is the starting left tackle for the Jaguars and figures to have his hands full with Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. Robinson is No. 74, and Anderson wears No. 51.
Two other matchups to note, Quinnen Williams will be hunting former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, and Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper will be facing the Raiders for the first time since they traded him to the Cowboys in 2018. Last week he led the Browns with seven receptions and scored two touchdowns.
Bama in the NFL: Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
More on Henry ...
- With 281 rushing yards, he and quarterback Lamar Jackson (254) became the first pair of teammates each with at least 250 rushing yards in their team’s first three games of a season since 1976 (Los Angeles Rams, John Cappelletti with 315 Lawrence McCutcheon 298). The last teammates with 300 in four games were Atlanta’s Warrick Dunn and Michael Vick) in 2006.
- With his next rushing touchdown, Henry will become the fifth player in NFL history with at least five rushing touchdowns in nine consecutive seasons: Marshall Faulk (10 consecutive seasons), LaDainian Tomlinson (10), and Jim Brown and Ricky Watters (both with nine).
- The Ravens rank second in the NFL with 610 rushing yards this season, and as a team have rushed for at least 100 yards in 36 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league. With 100 rushing yards against Buffalo , they can tie the 1973-76 Bills (37 consecutive games) for the fourth-longest such streak by a team in NFL history.
NFL Week 4 Notes
- Packers safety Xavier McKinney continues to thrive in Green Bay. Not only does he lead the NFL with three interceptions, but he became the first player since Cortland Finnegan in 2012 to have a pick in each of his first three games with a team.
- Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the only player in the league with seven-plus catches and 75-plus yards in each of the first three games of the season. The last time he faced Tampa Bay was in the playoffs last season. He had eight receptions for 148 yards.
- Jedrick Wills Jr. returned from a season-ending MCL injury in Week 9 last season only to tweak his knee in the the third quarter against the Giants. The good news for the Browns is that the starting left tackle avoided having a series setback. "Just one play," Wills said about getting reacclimated per Cleveland Browns on SI. "It's real like, you go out there the first play it's gonna be a little, you're just getting back into it. But the first play, you'll see, it wasn't my best and then the rest of the game was completely shutdown." The bad news is that the rest of the line is a mess. Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times and hit 17 times.
- Keep your eye on Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs on Thursday night. In seven career games against the Giants he has three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
- With 30 receiving yards on Sunday at Green Bay (1 p.m. ET, CBS), Justin Jefferson will surpass Julio Jones (6,201 receiving yards) for the fourth-most by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.
NFL Week 4 Schedule
All times CT
Thursday's Game
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
Sunday's Games
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, noon Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers, noon, Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears, noon, Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, noon, CBS, Paramount+
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, noon, Paramount+
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, noon, Paramount+
Denver Broncos at New York Jets, noon, CBS, Paramount+
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noon, Fox
Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals, 3:05 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers, 3:05 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:25 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens, 7:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Monday's Games
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 7:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN+