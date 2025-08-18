Brian Robinson Jr.'s Commanders Future in Flux: Just a Minute
The Washington Commanders have been one of the teams at the forefront of the rapidly dissipating NFL offseason, predominantly surrounding the possibility of an extension with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Accompanying the possibility of McLaurin staying with a new high-dollar extension or being traded is the fact that if the former outcome ensues, there is likely to be collateral across Washington's roster in order to cover the cost of retaining McLaurin's services.
That's where former Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. comes into the picture. Robinson, a 2022 third-round pick by the Commanders, will sit the team's preseason game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals in what NFL Network's Mike Garafolo termed a mutual decision.
Garafolo added that Robinson could be traded away from Washington prior to cutdown day, when NFL teams must make cuts and finalize their respective rosters at 53 players each. Robinson has 2,319 career rushing yards across three seasons.
Robinson also has no guaranteed contractual future beyond this season as a member of the Commanders, even if he remains with the team through the preseason and spends 2025 in burgundy and gold. This season is year four of his rookie deal. That means the team could decline his fifth-year option, making him a free agent in the spring of 2026.
The performance of seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt also plays a factor in the organization's decision on Robinson. Croskey-Merritt, who began his college career at Alabama State, is the fifth total running back on the squad as of this writing. Obviously, that many will not be carried into the regular season.
While Robinson may be the odd man out in his current situation, which appears to be where things are going based on his planned absence from preseason play Monday, he has set himself up to be traded and have a role on another team rather than outright being released. Robinson had a career-high 799 yards last year, scoring eight rushing touchdowns.
If Washington's front office felt that no trade partner for the former Crimson Tide tailback was feasible, it could have opted to cut ties with him by this point. That has not happened. Robinson is on a rookie contract. Cutting him would not incur a prohibitive cap hit.
At Alabama, Robinson was a two-time national champion and an All-SEC selection during his final collegiate season in 2021. He was named MVP of the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff semifinal win over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.