Commanders GM Speaks on Former Alabama Lineman Jonathan Allen’s Trade Request
INDIANAPOLIS— Former Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was permitted by the Washington Commanders organization to seek and discuss a trade on the morning of February 25, per Jordan Schultz.
Commanders general manager Adam Peters was available to speak to the media on the first day of the NFL scouting combine, just hours after the news about Allen was released. Though it’s still early in the process as Allen starts to evaluate his options, there are still questions about what will happen to him next.
“Really, everything’s still on the table, whether it’s a trade or staying here or whatever,” Peters said. “We’re still going through that, it’s still early in the stages. We haven’t done a lot of exploring yet and that’s where we’re at right now.”
The idea of letting Allen walk might not make sense, but he is headed into the final year of his contract in Washington. Him requesting the trade does not mean he is certainly going to leave, but it gives him the option to look elsewhere.
“He’s going into the last year of his deal and wanted to give him and his representation, Blake Boratz, who’s a really good agent, who’s talked about it and said they wanted to be able to explore opportunities,” Peters said. “We let them do that and we’re staying in contact with them every day, just texting with them this morning.”
Arguably the most important thing a front office can do for a player loyal to an organization, like Allen, is respect his wishes when it comes to a potential moving of teams. That appears to be the same exact plan that Peters and the Commanders front office will follow when navigating the future of the former Alabama star.
“We’re always going to do what’s best for our organization and do right by John too, so those things are important to us,” Peters said.
The former standout lineman has been nothing but successful in the NFL in his eight professional seasons. Most recently, he posted 19 tackles and three sacks in the 2024-2025 season. A torn pectoral hindered his production this season missing large chunks of time due to the injury.
Despite battling injuries for all of his NFL career, Allen has still put together a solid NFL career. He was named to the Pro Bowl roster for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, highlighting the best of his career accolades so far. He’s recorded 401 total tackles and 42 career sacks so far.
Allen was a productive member of the Crimson Tide defensive line from 2013-2016, totaling 153 career tackles, 28.5 sacks and 46 tackles for loss in his four-year career with Alabama. Allen won a national title with Alabama in the 2015-2016 season, defeating the Clemson Tigers 45-40. He was then selected with the No. 17 pick by the Commanders in the 2017 NFL draft.
Whether Allen ends up on a different team before the start of next season or not remains a mystery, as of now. His trade talks are in preliminary discussions at the moment and likely will not see significant progression for a while.