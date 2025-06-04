Derrick Henry Has an Extremely Unique Incentive to Dominate Next Season
Former Alabama legend and current Baltimore Ravens standout running back has sprinted so far in his career that he'll very likely land in Canton, Ohio, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he finally decides to hang the cleats up.
At 31-years-old, Henry is coming off one of his best seasons after rushing for 1,921 yards on 325 attempts (both the second-most in the NFL) and making his fifth Pro Bowl appearance. Henry's 16 rushing touchdowns were a part of a three-way tie for the most in the league, as he joined Buffalo Bills running back James Cook and Detroit Lions/former Alabama standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Henry was on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, and the host (Dan Patrick) was wearing a Happy Gilmore 2 sweatshirt ahead of the film's July 25 release. Renowned actor Adam Sandler was the lead in the original movie roughly 30 years ago, and is Henry's "favorite actor."
Patrick will be in this summer's sequel and is a good friend of Sandler. And when Henry said "I would really love to meet [Sandler] one day," Patrick made a proposal.
"You know what I'm going to do? I'm going to text him today and ask if he'll send a video, and then I'm going to send it to the Ravens" Patrick said. "And if you get to 2,000 yards, I'll get you in a Sandler movie."
The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner didn't even hesitate.
"Alright, say no more," Henry said. "Remember this though...Say no more. Bet is on."
Last season was his first with the Ravens after eight years with the Tennessee Titans. On May 14, Baltimore gave him a two-year, $30 million extension––the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old.
For the past few summers, Henry has been widely labeled as a candidate to slow down due to age. But he seems to be very far from that and this new deal and Adam Sandler incentive only proves it.
Henry currently has 11,423 career rushing yards, ranking 19th all-time. A 1,300-plus yard season could move him into the top 10 all-time.
Bama in the NFL:
Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL