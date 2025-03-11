Report: Former Alabama Defender To Sign New Deal With Minnesota Vikings
Former Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen has taken advantage of the NFL's legal tampering period by agreeing to join the Minnesota Vikings. The two-time Pro Bowler has agreed to a three-year contract worth $60 million to join the NFC North franchise. NFL free agency begins on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT at which point Allen will put pen to paper, making the agreement official.
Allen was drafted in the first round by the Washington Commanders in 2017 and spent eight seasons wrecking shop in the nation's capital. Allen racked up 401 tackles and 42 sacks but the 30-year-old tore his pectoral muscle this past season, prompting the Commanders to release him after being unsuccessful in the trade market.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive end was an impactful defender during his time in Tuscaloosa earning First Team All-SEC three different times, culminating in his 2016 season where he won the Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, Ted Hendricks, Lombardi Awards, and was SEC Defensive Player of the Year while leading the Crimson Tide to a national championship win.
Allen joins edge rusher Dallas Turner, kicker Will Reichard and offensive lineman Cam Robinson as former Crimson Tide athletes on the Vikings. Minnesota finished the 2024 season 14-3 but lost in the NFC's Wildcard round to the Los Angeles Rams to end their season.
The Commanders are left with just defensive lineman Daron Payne and running back Brian Robinson as its Crimson Tide contingent entering the 2025 NFL Draft but have been frequently linked with Alabama draftee Jihaad Campbell.