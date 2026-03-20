The NFL’s Most Fascinating QB Room Now Belongs to the Vikings

The Vikings’ quarterback room could be mistaken for a former first-round pick convention these days.

After Minnesota’s executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski told reporters at the NFL combine that the team is prepared to “ explore every opportunity ” under center, they’ve done exactly that to begin the new league year.

Not only did they come to an agreement with former No. 1 pick Kyler Murray on a one-year deal following his release from the Cardinals, but they’re also bringing back Carson Wentz for 2026 after he went 2–3 in five starts last season, throwing six touchdowns to five interceptions.

As a result, the Vikings are now employing three signal-callers who were all selected within the top 10 of the draft—as Murray and Wentz will join J.J. McCarthy in what has quickly become one of the NFL’s most intriguing position groups.

It’s an interesting trio for coach Kevin O’Connell to work with, to say the least. The team traded up to the No. 10 pick to select McCarthy in 2024, but after missing his entire rookie season with a knee injury, he made just 10 starts in ‘25, going 6–4 while throwing 11 touchdowns and turning the ball over 14 times.

Needless to say, his future in Minnesota is murky at best.

This is especially true given the Murray acquisition. The No. 1 pick in 2019 spent his first seven seasons with Arizona and although he compiled a lowly 38–48–1 record and led them to just one postseason appearance in 2021, the 5’10” dual-threat also threw 121 touchdowns and ran for 32 more while also logging 3,193 rushing yards.

He’s an intriguing project for O’Connell’s de facto quarterback school in Eagan, Minn.

Then there’s Wentz, who has quite the career arc since being selected with the No. 2 pick by the Eagles in 2016. He’s gone from MVP candidate, to bust, to a veteran journeyman who’s made starts for the Colts, Commanders, Rams, Chiefs, and Vikings in each of the last five seasons. Though volatile, Wentz is ultimately a (relatively) dependable spot-starter that can win you a game in a moment’s notice.

All this to be said, while there may not be a clear answer under center, one thing feels all-but certain: They each could see the field at some point in 2026.

Kevin O’Connell is no stranger to playing multiple quarterbacks in the same season

Kevin O'Connell's had a revolving door at quarterback since taking the Vikings job in 2022. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

For one reason or another, the Vikings have had to manage quite a fluctuating quarterback room since O’Connell took over, trotting out eight (!) different starting quarterbacks since his hiring in 2022. Here's a look:

Year Quarterback (Games Started) 2022 Kirk Cousins (17) 2023 Kirk Cousins (8) / Joshua Dobbs (4) / Nick Mullens (3), Jaren Hall (2) 2024 Sam Darnold (17) 2025 J. J. McCarthy (10) / Carson Wentz (5) / Max Brosmer (2)

What a bunch.

While it's not a glowing list of stars, O’Connell’s West Coast-adjacent offensive system can be a quarterback’s best friend, using play-action, half-field reads, and presnap motion to both understand coverage and dictate matchups against opposing defenses. It's allowed a handful of signal callers to have career-altering—or at least career-continuing—success.

That said, while Minnesota has done its best to weather the storm at the position, it’s clear that consistency is what’s best for them under center. The two times they've reached the playoffs in the O'Connell era? 2022 and '24, when Cousins and Darnold, respectively, started all 17 games.

Murray will likely have the inside track to the starting job in 2026 given his pedigree, but like McCarthy and Wentz, he's also dealt with various injuries throughout his career. Should he stay on the field, perhaps he can revive his career with the Vikings.

If he can’t, however, it’ll be the McCarthy and Wentz show—and if history repeats itself, a playoff-less season once again for Minnesota.

A fascinating crew, nonetheless.

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