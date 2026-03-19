6 NFL Trades We Still Want to See Happen This Offseason

The NFL offseason is in full swing following the official start of the new league year last week, and while most of the marquee moves have already gone down, there are still plenty of roster-altering changes that could—and likely will—happen before Week 1 of the campaign.

Not only is there still high-end talent available on the free agent market , but a handful of difference makers could be had via trade.

From premier edge rushers to pass catchers, as well as young talents who may need a change of scenery, here are six players we want to see traded—and where they could land—before the 2026 season kicks off.

WR A.J. Brown to Patriots

The Eagles are reportedly listening to trade calls for A.J. Brown. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This one feels like a matter of when , not if, as the Eagles have continued to listen to trade calls for Brown—but the Patriots seem to be the only ones truly interested .

Brown has a longstanding relationship with New England head coach Mike Vrabel from their time together with the Titans, and although the team added Romeo Doubs in free agency , they could still use a true alpha wide receiver to help quarterback Drake Maye continue on his superstar-level trajectory.

If a trade of Brown is going to happen, it’ll likely be after June 1 , for salary cap purposes.

WR Keon Coleman to Saints

Keon Coleman has had an up-and-down start to begin his career. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would make sense for the Bills to go one wide receiver in, one wide receiver out on the trade market this offseason.

After acquiring DJ Moore (and a 2025 fifth-round pick) from the Bears in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick earlier this month, Josh Allen and new head coach Joe Brady—who notably worked with Moore from 2020 to ‘21 while serving as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator—have their first top-tier wide receiver to work with since the days of Stefon Diggs. Meanwhile, Keon Coleman, who Buffalo selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, has failed to make an impact over the past two seasons and may be in need of a reset.

Enter the Saints, who could use a developmental No. 2 target behind Chris Olave for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough to work and grow with. Outside of the aforementioned Olave, New Orleans’ leading receiver last season was tight end Juwan Johnson, followed by Rashid Shaheed—who was traded to Seattle at the deadline.

ED Jonathan Greenard to Jaguars

Jonathan Greenard is reportedly on the trade block. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Vikings are open to trading Johnathan Greenard this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Minnesota would reportedly like to retain the edge rusher, but salary cap “issues” have caused the team to consider moving on.

Greenard, 28, signed a four-year, $76 million contract with Minnesota in the spring of 2024 and after a solid debut season with the club, played in just 12 games in ‘25 while logging only three sacks.

That said, he remains in the prime of his career, and a team like the Jaguars would benefit from bringing him in to play opposite Josh Hines-Allen on defense. Jacksonville would have to do some salary gymnastics to get a deal done, however, as they currently sit just $6.9 million over the cap .

QB Anthony Richardson Sr. to Packers

Anthony Richardson could be on the move this offseason. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts have given Anthony Richardson Sr. permission to seek a trade this offseason, given his “uncertain future” in Indianapolis. The team transition-tagged Daniel Jones earlier this month before signing him to a two-year, $100 million extension last week—making it financially clear that he’ll be their starting quarterback when he returns from Achilles surgery.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder , the Packers are a “team to monitor” in the pursuit of Richardson. Green Bay was in possession of one of the league’s top backups in Malik Willis over the last two seasons before he signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins last week. Perhaps Richardson can be their next reclamation project behind Jordan Love.

WR Brian Thomas Jr. to Panthers

Brian Thomas Jr. had a down season in 2025. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While general manager James Gladstone reiterated that Brian Thomas Jr. is not on the trade block—calling any claims to the contrary “fraudulent”—the 23-year-old is coming off of a down campaign in 2025. Combine that with last season’s deadline acquisition of Jakobi Meyers and the emergence of Parker Washington, and Jacksonville has some wiggle room at the position.

The Jaguars could command quite the draft haul in exchange for Thomas, something Gladstone would certainly welcome , and one team that could use his services is the Panthers. Pair Thomas Jr. with soon-to-be second-year pro Tet McMillan, and the Carolina offense would be cooking with gas for quarterback Bryce Young.

ED Kayvon Thibodeaux to Bears

Kayvon Thibodeaux is a part of a packed edge rusher group in New York. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Kayvon Thibodeaux is a part of a crowded edge rusher group in New York, fighting for snaps alongside fellow first-round picks Abdul Carter and Brian Burns—and while general manager Joe Schoen told reporters at the NFL combine that he expects “big things” from the 25-year-old in 2026, a trade shouldn’t be off the table.

The Bears were in on Maxx Crosby before his situation ultimately ended with him returning to the Raiders, and they've yet to truly address the edge rusher position this offseason. Trading for Thibodeaux, who's still on his rookie contract, would be yet another victory for Ryan Poles & Co. in Chicago.

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