Former Alabama Running Back Traded to 49ers
Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been traded from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Running back Brian Robinson is flying to San Francisco to take his physical with the 49ers," Schefter proceeded to write on X (formerly known as Twitter). "If and when he passes the physical, the trade will become official and the 49ers will have a new backup running back."
After three years in Washington, the former third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is being exchanged for a 2026 sixth-round selection. He will now serve as the No. 2 running back in San Francisco, as he stands behind three-time Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey.
Robinson has a fresh start in San Francisco. He becomes the second former Alabama player on the 49ers, joining quarterback Mac Jones. Jones will also serve as a backup this upcoming season.
The Commanders have been one of the teams at the forefront of the rapidly dissipating NFL offseason, predominantly surrounding the possibility of an extension with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Accompanying the possibility of McLaurin staying with a new high-dollar extension or being traded is the fact that if the former outcome ensues, there is likely to be collateral across Washington's roster in order to cover the cost of retaining McLaurin's services.
That's Robinson comes into the picture. It was speculated throughout this past week that Robinson could be traded away from Washington prior to cutdown day, when NFL teams must make cuts and finalize their respective rosters at 53 players each.
Robinson has 2,319 career rushing yards across three seasons, but the Commanders' shopping of him over the last several days resulted in him sitting out Washington's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Robinson also had a no guaranteed contractual future beyond this season as a member of the Commanders. This upcoming season is Year 4 of his rookie deal, meaning the team could've declined his fifth-year option, making him a free agent in the spring of 2026.
At Alabama, Robinson was a two-time national champion and an All-SEC selection during his final collegiate season in 2021. He was named MVP of the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff semifinal win over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.
