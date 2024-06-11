Bama Central

Former Alabama Standout Jalen Hurts Leads NFLPA's Annual Player Sales List

Six other Crimson Tide products join Hurts in the NFLPA's year-end top 50 list of merchandise sales.

Hunter De Siver

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles standout quarterback Jalen Hurts earned the No. 1 spot on the NFLPA’s Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List on Tuesday.

"The list ranks the top retail performers in the league based on sales of officially licensed NFL player products from March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024," the NFLPA wrote in a press release. "It provides the most up-to-date and comprehensive sales figures available. The Top 50 Player Sales List is a key indicator of the most marketable and influential players, impacting their endorsements and overall earning potential."

"Covering categories such as adult and youth game jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, credit cards, backpacks, Fatheads, drinkware, pet products, and more, the list represents the only verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player products sold through both online and traditional retail outlets, as reported by more than 85 NFLPA licensees," the release said.

Hurts spent three years at Alabama and was the starter in his freshman and sophomore seasons. In those two years, he combined for 4,861 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. Hurts also ran for 1,809 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma ahead of his final collegiate season and he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hurts finished the season as a Heisman Trophy runner-up.

The list includes six other former Alabama standouts as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sits at No. 15, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is a couple of spots behind at No. 17, then Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Baltimore Ravens offseason running back acquisition Derrick Henry are back-to-back at No. 37 and 38 respectfully. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young landed at No. 43 and Jacksonville Jaguars offseason acquisition Mac Jones rounds out the list at No. 50.

NFLPA Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List

  1. Jalen Hurts
  2. Jason Kelce
  3. Patrick Mahomes
  4. Travis Kelce
  5. Christian McCaffrey
  6. Aaron Rodgers
  7. Joe Burrow
  8. Brock Purdy
  9. Micah Parsons
  10. Justin Jefferson
  11. Josh Allen
  12. Jordan Love
  13. CeeDee Lamb
  14. Tyreek Hill
  15. Tua Tagovailoa
  16. George Kittle
  17. DeVonta Smith
  18. Aidan Hutchinson
  19. Lamar Jackson
  20. Dak Prescott
  21. A.J. Brown
  22. T.J. Watt
  23. Nick Bosa
  24. DK Metcalf
  25. CJ Stroud
  26. Deebo Samuel
  27. Trevor Lawrence
  28. Justin Herbert
  29. Ja'Marr Chase
  30. Maxx Crosby
  31. Justin Fields
  32. Davante Adams
  33. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  34. Kenny Pickett
  35. Bobby Wagner
  36. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
  37. Jaylen Waddle
  38. Derrick Henry
  39. Cooper Kupp
  40. Fred Warner
  41. Isiah Pacheco
  42. Russell Wilson
  43. Bryce Young
  44. Anthony Richardson
  45. Stefon Diggs
  46. Terry McLaurin
  47. Kyler Murray
  48. Mike Evans
  49. Tyler Lockett
  50. Mac Jones
Published
Hunter De Siver

HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Bama/NFL