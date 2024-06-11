Former Alabama Standout Jalen Hurts Leads NFLPA's Annual Player Sales List
Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles standout quarterback Jalen Hurts earned the No. 1 spot on the NFLPA’s Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List on Tuesday.
"The list ranks the top retail performers in the league based on sales of officially licensed NFL player products from March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024," the NFLPA wrote in a press release. "It provides the most up-to-date and comprehensive sales figures available. The Top 50 Player Sales List is a key indicator of the most marketable and influential players, impacting their endorsements and overall earning potential."
"Covering categories such as adult and youth game jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, credit cards, backpacks, Fatheads, drinkware, pet products, and more, the list represents the only verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player products sold through both online and traditional retail outlets, as reported by more than 85 NFLPA licensees," the release said.
Hurts spent three years at Alabama and was the starter in his freshman and sophomore seasons. In those two years, he combined for 4,861 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. Hurts also ran for 1,809 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.
Hurts transferred to Oklahoma ahead of his final collegiate season and he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hurts finished the season as a Heisman Trophy runner-up.
The list includes six other former Alabama standouts as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sits at No. 15, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is a couple of spots behind at No. 17, then Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Baltimore Ravens offseason running back acquisition Derrick Henry are back-to-back at No. 37 and 38 respectfully. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young landed at No. 43 and Jacksonville Jaguars offseason acquisition Mac Jones rounds out the list at No. 50.
NFLPA Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List
- Jalen Hurts
- Jason Kelce
- Patrick Mahomes
- Travis Kelce
- Christian McCaffrey
- Aaron Rodgers
- Joe Burrow
- Brock Purdy
- Micah Parsons
- Justin Jefferson
- Josh Allen
- Jordan Love
- CeeDee Lamb
- Tyreek Hill
- Tua Tagovailoa
- George Kittle
- DeVonta Smith
- Aidan Hutchinson
- Lamar Jackson
- Dak Prescott
- A.J. Brown
- T.J. Watt
- Nick Bosa
- DK Metcalf
- CJ Stroud
- Deebo Samuel
- Trevor Lawrence
- Justin Herbert
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Maxx Crosby
- Justin Fields
- Davante Adams
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Kenny Pickett
- Bobby Wagner
- Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
- Jaylen Waddle
- Derrick Henry
- Cooper Kupp
- Fred Warner
- Isiah Pacheco
- Russell Wilson
- Bryce Young
- Anthony Richardson
- Stefon Diggs
- Terry McLaurin
- Kyler Murray
- Mike Evans
- Tyler Lockett
- Mac Jones