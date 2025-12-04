Will Anderson Reveals What's Helped Texans' Midseason Resurgence

Small margins and the small details make all the difference, especially in a league where even the teams with bad records still have world-class athletes at their disposal

On the subject of supreme talents, Houston Texans superstar edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. can boast 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles thus far this season. The statistical return to date is impressive, but it's Anderson Jr.'s stoic determination to follow the repeated preachings of his head coach DeMeco Ryans to execute diligently and work hard, which undoubtedly stands out.

“I think for us, it’s just all about us,” Anderson said, via D.J. Siddiqi.“It’s just how we’re going out and executing. How are we going on and playing? Is everybody on the details of their job? Is everybody locked into their job? We can go as far as we want to go if everybody’s doing that.”

Having already won Defensive Rookie of the Year back in 2023, Anderson knows how to turn potential into cold hard currency, but this year he's only grown into a vital leadership role for coach Ryans.

“Just to be honest, it’s really just being a great leader and being a great captain and to be able to connect with my teammates more,” Anderson said. "They chose me to be a leader, and that’s one thing I really hold my head on high, man. They give me so much confidence just to be myself."

"Coming into the season, being able to be a captain again, that’s one thing I really want to work on was really knowing my teammates, to be able to enjoy playing with them even more on a deeper level of understanding, why they play. It’s just been great knowing why the man beside me is doing what he does, and we get to go out and rock out and have fun."

Will Anderson Sticking to the Details Through Texans' Growth

Getting to know where his core strengths can leverage vital advantages is the mark of a young player who's now rapidly morphing into a gold standard veteran.

Alongside outstanding fellow edge Danielle Hunter, it's been sticking out like a sore thumb that the Texans' recent revival of fortunes owes a great deal to what probably is the premium pass rush duo in the league right now.

Focusing in on the bigger goals seemed more than a little futile when the Texans dropped a heartbreaker to the Denver Broncos only a few weeks ago that nearly sunk their season. But the bullish recovery bounce back the Texans have mounted since has been based on the foundation of sticking to the details.

“I think we’ve been doing a really great job of that,” Anderson said about details. “Everybody's been coming up to work with great energy, great vibes, and we’re just going to gel and play complimentary football, and that’s what you got to have in this last push.”

With a pair of wolves like Anderson and Hunter firmly locked on the scent, it might even be said that the imperious Patrick Mahomes better watch out this weekend.

Another vital win for Houston would once again change the playoff landscape of the entire conference and provide even more compelling proof that all the smaller details really do matter at the same time.

