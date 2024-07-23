Report: Crimson Tide Product Amari Cooper Agrees to Restructured Contract with Browns
Former Alabama standout Amari Cooper received some good news on Tuesday as he is restructuring his contract with the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Source: Browns WR Amari Cooper is getting a $5 million raise while the team also is guaranteeing him the $20 million currently left on his contract," Schefter wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Cooper still will be entering the final year of his deal. It also means $80 million of the $100 million will have been guaranteed...Browns are giving Amari Cooper half of the $20 million guarantee in the form of a signing bonus."
Cooper held out from mandatory minicamp earlier in the offseason in anticipation of a new deal. But now he'll likely end the holdout once training camp begins for Cleveland.
The fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, just wrapped up one the best seasons of his illustrious career as he earned his fifth trip to the Pro Bowl. On Dec. 24 against the Houston Texans, he set a franchise record 265 receiving yards while recording 11 receptions and two touchdowns.
There's a bit more excitement in the Browns receiving room as on March 9, Cleveland traded for Denver Broncos and former Alabama standout wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
The Browns have five Crimson Tide products, including defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. offseason free agent cornerback Tony Brown and the aforementioned Jeudy and Cooper.
Jeudy, the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is still looking to break out and become one of the premier pass-catchers in the league. This past season, he logged 54 receptions for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He had high expectations this past season as in 2022 he had career-bests in every stat category despite missing two games.
Cooper, who is still in his prime and now much happier that he has a new deal, could provide more chemistry and mentorship for Jeudy to improve and eventually shine.