Revamped Atlanta Falcons Looked to Crimson Tide During Rebuild: Bama in the NFL Week 1

Here’s how fast things can change in the National Football League: This time a year ago there was only one former Alabama player on the official 53-man roster of the nearest franchise, the Atlanta Falcons, safety reserve DeMarcco Hellams.

Former Crimson Tide safety Ronnie Harrison was trying to stock with the Falcons as well, albeit as an interior linebacker, only to be one of the final players released at the end of training camp. He subsequently ended up signing with the practice squad and returned to the active roster to play in 10 games, but then found himself a free agent again (he signed with Miami Dolphins for this season).

Exit head coach Raheem Morris, who was not retained, enter Kevin Stefanski, and the Falcons have gone to a very pro-Alabama roster.

At quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa is the Week 1 starter. In 2023, he led the NFL in passing yards with 4,624, but the magic ran out with the Miami Dolphins. He’s still competing with fellow left-handed passer Michael Penix Jr. for the full-time gig, so the season opener at Pittsburgh could be an especially big game for him.

Meanwhile, Da'Shawn Hand is expected to start at defensive tackle, with Christian Harris at interior linebacker. Brian Robinson Jr. is the primary backup to the former Texas running back with the same last name, Bijan. Hallams is still on the depth chart, while guard Kam Dewberry is on the practice squad along with center James Brockermeyer, who transferred from Alabama to Miami.

Some other big-name Alabama players will be making their official debuts with their new teams as well this week. Among them:

Jonathan Allen is with the Cincinnati Bengals after making 68 tackles, including seven for a loss and 3.5 sacks last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Defensive end A’Shawn Robinson will likely make his first start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Dalvin Tomlinson will do likewise with the Los Angeles Chargers at nose tackle

Minkah Fitzpatrick, who grew up in New Jersey, will have a homecoming leading the secondary of the New York Jets after tallying 74 tackles, including four for a loss, and six passes defended last season with the Dolphins.

Denver fans are wondering of the addition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle could be the difference in making the Super Bowl. Over five seasons in Miami the speedster had 373 receptions for 5,039 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Among non-starters, fans may want to keep an eye out for wide receiver John Metchie III at Carolina, and Najee Harris with the New York Giants.

As for players selected in the 2026 draft, only Kadyn Proctor is expected to start, at left guard for the Dolphins, but take note of wide receiver Germie Bernard, as the Pittsburgh’s receiving corps has some injury concerns. LT Overton is listed as Quinnen Williams’ backup with the Dallas Cowboys. Ty Simpson (Rams), Parker Brailsford and Justin Jefferson (Browns), and Josh Cuevas (Ravens), are on the roster but may not be active this week. Domani Jackson is on the Green Bay practice squad. Tim Keenan III and Jam Miller are free agents.

Bama in the NFL Statistical Leaders Normally we’ll list the season leaders, but since this is Week 1 we’re going with the all-time active leaders among former Crimson Tide players (* leads NFL).



Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Tua Tagovailoa 18,166 (Jalen Hurts 17,891)

Passer rating: Tua Tagovailoa 96.4 (Jalen Hurts 94.4)

Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 13,018* (Josh Jacobs 7,803)

Receptions: Calvin Ridely 405 (DeVonta Smith 385)

Receiving yards: Calvin Ridley 5,678 (Jaylen Waddle 5,039)

Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 127* (Josh Jacobs 76)

Interceptions: Marlon Humphrey 23 (Minkah Fitzpatrick 21)

Forced fumbles: Marlon Humphrey 17 (Quinnen Williams 8)

Tackles: Minkah Fitzpatrick 459 (Marlon Humphrey 406)

Tackles for a loss: Jonathan Allen 67 (Quinnen Williams 62)

Sacks: Jonathan Allen 45.5 (Quinnen Williams 41.5)

Bama in the NFL Week 1 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 1 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

Bama in the NFL Week 1 Tracker | Kristi Patrick/BamaCentral

Bama in the NFL Game of the Week Our game of the week often features a game in which there are numerous former Crimson Tide players on both sides, but one really doesn’t stand out this week. Here’s the current breakdown:



6: Eagles

5: Falcons

4: Seahawks

3: Browns, Broncos, Chargers, Cowboys and Ravens



The Lions could have three when safety Brian Branch is activated from PUP list, and the Seahawks could potentially have seven if cornerback Terrion Arnold is activated (commissioner’s exempt list), tight end Robbie Ouzts comes off injured reserve, plus cornerback Trevon Diggs is on the practice squad.



So our pick this week is the Super Bowl rematch on opening night, the Seahawks vs. the Patriots, marking just the third time in NFL history that Week 1 features the teams who played in the previous Super Bowl. However, the with two important differences between the meetings.



First, this time the game will be played in Seattle instead of Levi’s Stadium just outside of San Francisco (the Seahawks won 39-13). Second, Anfernee Jennings is no longer with the Patriots. Instead, he’s a reserve weakside linebacker with the Saints. Christian Barmore and Cameron Latu are on the New England roster, with Josh Jobe, Jalen Milroe and Jarran Reed with Seattle. Barmore, Jobe and Reed are considered starters.



Bama in the NFL Week 1 Key Matchup

The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans both went 3-14 last season, so whichever team loses this game is going cause its fans to do some serious grumbling. In the middle of that, though, we could see Fitzpatrick in coverage against wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

How to Watch: Bama in the NFL Week 1 Streaming options include CBS on Paramount+, NBC on Peacock, NFL+



Wednesday’s Game

Patriots at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Thursday’s Game

49ers vs. Rams at Melbourne, Australia, 8:35 p.m. ET (Netflix)



Sunday’s Games

Bears at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Buccaneers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Ravens at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS

Bills at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Saints at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jets at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Falcons at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Browns at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cardinals at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dolphins at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Commanders at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Cowboys at Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Monday’s Game

Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Players are listed by team on both the Week 1 tracker and our active player listing. Both are updated on a regular basis.

Bama In the NFL Week 1 Notes

• Crimson Tide fans are looking forward to seeing DeVonta Smith as the primary receiver in Philadelphia. They remember what he was like when stepping into a similar role at Alabama and went on to win the Heisman Trophy. Last season he had 77 catches to notch his third career 1,000-yard milestone, but only had four touchdowns.

• Strange, but true: The only Alabama players on the 49ers vs. Rams rosters for the game in Australia are reserve quarterbacks Mac Jones and Simpson.

• The Bears at Panthers isn’t just a game between two playoff teams last season, it’s the third ever Week 1 matchup between quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall and both are still age 25 or younger. Bryce Young, who is 25, did it last season as well, facing Trevor Lawrence (the Jaguars won 26-10).

• The other game between 2025 playoff teams is the Bills at Texans and head coach DeMeco Ryans. This is the third straight season the teams are playing in Houston, the first two both narrowly won by the home team,

• Players entering contract years: Branch and Jones. There was a lot of talk about Young, but the Panthers exercised his fifth-year option and he’s now signed through the 2027 season. Tagovailoa’s contract with the Falcons is only for one season, as is Harris’ deal with the Giants.

Enjoy 3 minutes of uninterrupted Derrick Henry stiff arms 🤧pic.twitter.com/8vXB08FjQX — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) July 26, 2026

Bama a in the NFL Week 1 Records Watch

• With a rushing touchdown at Indianapolis on Sunday, Derrick Henry will tie Marcus Allen (123 rushing touchdowns) for the third-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history, trailing only Emmitt Smith (164) and LaDainian Tomlinson (145).

• Jalen Hurts can become the fifth quarterback all-time with both a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown in at least 30 career games, joining Josh Allen (50 games, entering Week 1), Cam Newton(45), Aaron Rodgers (32, entering Week 1) and Steve Young (31).

• This week will be the 50th career game for Jahmyr Gibbs. He needs two touchdowns to tie Marcus Allen (51) for the third-most scrimmage touchdowns by a player in their first 50 career games in NFL history. Only Chuck Foreman (55), Jim Brown (53) and Larry Johnson (52) have more. He also needs just one rushing touchdown to become the fourth player all-time with at least 40 rushing touchdowns and 10 touchdown receptions in his first four career seasons, joining Allen, Todd Gurley and Alvin Kamara.

Contact Kristi at KristiPatrick@Travelmation.net or visit www.EscapewithKristi.com | www.EscapeWithKristi.com

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

• The database includes the complete breakdown of every former Crimson Tide player in the NFL’s contract information and status, including teams, positions, jersey numbers and draft information.

• Can’t remember what team a player is on this season? Our listing of active Alabama players in the NFL is by team, status designation and position.

• Check out the unque All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL and each Alabama draft selection by year, team and position, along with AFL, expansion and supplemental picks. Plus every Crimson Tide player who has participated in a Super Bowl, those who were on a Super Bowl roster, and Alabama’s impressive collection of Super Bowl MVPs.

• A thorough look at where Alabama was considered Position U during the Nick Saban era, both on offense and defense, and how his former Crimson Tide players are closing in on $4 billion made in the NFL.

• The Crimson Tide's influence on the NFL has been immense. A full listing of Alabama's All-Pros and impact on every franchise. Also, check out Alabama's history on the annual NFL Top 100 list as voted by the players.

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