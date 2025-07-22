Two Alabama Legends Make Sports Illustrated's All-Quarter Century NFL Team
Alabama's eight former players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the seventh-most of any school in the country, and based on recent years, more could be coming to Canton, Ohio, in the future.
Year after year, Alabama—the school that's produced the most NFL players for the last eight consecutive seasons—has dominated on the sport's highest stage. The Crimson Tide has had dozens and dozens of Pro Bowlers since 2000, including 10 from last season alone.
Some of these Pro Bowlers have shined as bright as some of the best football players the game has seen in this century. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's MMQB staff created the All-Quarter Century NFL Team and four Alabama legends were mentioned.
2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry made the All-Quarter Century Second Team. The former Tennessee Titans and current Baltimore Ravens running back currently has 11,423 career rushing yards, ranking 19th all-time. A 1,300-plus yard season could move him into the top 10 all-time. On May 14, Baltimore gave the five-time Pro Bowler a two-year, $30 million extension––the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old.
Recently retired wide receiver Julio Jones, who joins Henry on the Second Team, quickly emerged as one of the best players in the NFL at his position, as he was named to his first Pro Bowl in his second season. He succumbed to a season-ending injury early in his third season, but he picked himself up and proceeded to make six-straight Pro Bowl appearances and two First Team All-Pro lists, leading the league in yards per game three times and was the NFL's receiving yards leader twice.
Jones, who played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2011-20, joined forces with Henry in Tennessee in 2021. The then-32-year-old missed seven games due to injury and served as a mentor to a Titans team that logged 12 wins for the first time since 2008. Jones is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame starting in 2029 and Henry also has a very realistic shot five years after he retires.
Fellow 2024-25 offseason retiree C.J. Mosley didn't make one of the three teams, but he did receive one vote. Mosley logged at least 150 tackles in his three fully healthy seasons with the New York Jets—tying the record for the most consecutive seasons with at least 150 tackles. Before that, he earned four of his five Pro Bowl appearances and Second Team All-Pro nods with the Baltimore Ravens after totaling a combined 579 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.
Shaun Alexander also received one and just missed the cut. The 2005 NFL MVP holds Seattle Seahawks franchise career records in rushing attempts (2,176), rushing yards (9,429), rushing touchdowns (100), and yards per game (79.2). Overall, he finished his career with 9,453 yards and 117 touchdowns, which are 17th all-time and he’s one of just 10 players, including Derrick Henry, with 100 rushing touchdowns. Should the three-time Pro Bowler be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
