Former Alabama Standout Linebacker Launches Sports Agency
Former Alabama standout linebacker C.J. Mosley retired from the NFL on June 19, and although it has been less than a month, he's already kicked off the next chapter of his career.
"Former NFL star C.J. Mosley is launching a full-service sports agency, Legacy Trust Sports Group," 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "He’ll lead it with longtime business partner Brandon Wassel, joined by agent Joe Gazza and former Auburn scouting director AK Mogulla."
Mosley's agency is built on a foundation of mentorship, integrity and leadership. Legacy Trust is also focused on fostering personal development and value before, during and after these athletes' playing careers.
"Launching Legacy Trust Sports Group is deeply personal to me," Mosley said in a press release. "Over the course of my 11-year career, I've learned that while performance on the field can open doors, it's who you are off the field that defines your legacy. I've lived the highs and lows of this game. I know what these athletes are going through –– because I've been there.
"Coaching was never my path but guiding, mentoring and doing the right thing has always been in my DNA. Our mission is to help athletes grow not just as players but as people, throughout their careers and beyond."
The 33-year-old was released by the New York Jets in March after he was limited to just four games this past season after injuring his toe in Week 2 and then a neck injury in Week 8 sidelined him for the rest of the year.
Mosley was a tackling machine for the Jets as he logged at least 150 in his three fully healthy seasons in New York––tying him for the most consecutive seasons with at least 150 tackles in NFL history. He only played two games in 2019, opted out during 2020 due to COVID-19 and as previously stated, appeared in four games this past season.
Prior to his time with the Jets, Mosley spent five years with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He earned four of his five Pro Bowl appearances and Second Team All-Pro nods in Baltimore after totaling a combined 579 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.
Mosley finished his NFL career with totals of 1,083 tackles, including 55 for loss, 12 sacks with 40 quarterback hits, 12 interceptions and 53 pass breakups.
Mosley shined at Alabama as well. In fact, he earned most of his awards in Tuscaloosa twice: two-time BCS National Champion, two-time Consensus All-American and two-time First Team All-SEC member (all in 2012 and 2013). Mosley also earned both the Butkus Award (best linebacker) and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2013.
