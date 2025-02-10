Who Will Be the Next Alabama Player to Score in Super Bowl?
With DeVonta Smith becoming the first player drafted out of Alabama to score in the Super Bowl, this is a look into who has the highest chances to be the next Alabama player to score in the big game.
1. Brian Robinson Jr.
The Washington Commanders made it to the NFC Championship in Jayden Daniels’ first season in the league. With the NFC East not having back-to-back division champions since the Eagles in 2001-04, the Commanders would love to keep that streak alive. Robinson should remain as Washington’s starting running back in 2025, and with eight rushing touchdowns in 2024, he has a great chance to score the first rushing touchdown by an Alabama player in the Super Bowl.
2. Jahmyr Gibbs
The Detroit Lions have one of, if not the best, running back tandems in the NFL. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, self-proclaimed Sonic and Knuckles for their respective speed and strength, put up a combined 32 all-purpose touchdowns. Gibbs accounted for 20 of those touchdowns, which is well over a touchdown a game. The Lions were the No. 1 seed in the NFC in 2024, and look to build upon a tremendous season.
3. Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams had a career best season in 2024, amassing over 1,000 yards receiving and eight all-purpose touchdowns to boot. Detroit’s passing attack is arguably just as good as its run game, and Jameson Williams was a big part of that. The main reason he is slated below Gibbs on this list is due to the sheer amount of weapons that Jared Goff has at his disposal, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta.
4. Derrick Henry
The Baltimore Ravens had a letdown of a game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. In 2023, the Ravens lost by a touchdown to the Chiefs in the conference championship and by two in this past divisional game. Derrick Henry’s first season in Baltimore was a huge success for him, though. He recorded over 1,900 yards on the ground and rushed for 16 touchdowns. Henry has been vocal about wanting to continue his career with the Ravens, and if the team can get over the AFC hump, Derrick Henry scoring in a Super Bowl would be almost guaranteed.
5. DeVonta Smith
Making consecutive Super Bowls is not an easy feat, but the Philadelphia Eagles proved their worth on Sunday night, and it is more than possible for DeVonta Smith to get another crack at it. The run game, backed by Saquon Barkley, was one of the biggest reasons Philadelphia reached the big game, but when the team needs to, there are weapons galore for Jalen Hurts. Smith does have to split receptions with A.J. Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert, so due to that and the immense difficulty to make consecutive Super Bowls, Smith places fifth on this list.
6. Josh Jacobs
The Green Bay Packers finished the regular season at 11-6 and lost to the Eagles in one of the rowdiest home environments in the league. Jacobs had one of the most successful seasons in his six year career. He scored 15 touchdowns on the ground and finally got his long awaited first career reception touchdown. The Packers competed in what was by far the best division in the NFL in 2024, so the Packers, as good as they are, have a hard road to the top. Jacobs was a touchdown machine in 2024, so if the future is anything like it was this past season, he would be a major threat to score in the Super Bowl if the Packers were to make it.
7. Najee Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not had a losing season since 2003. The biggest problem with the Steelers is that they just have not been able to get deep in the playoffs as of recent. Najee Harris has run for over 1,000 yards each year he has been in the league and has put up very consistent numbers. If the Steelers were to make it to the Super Bowl, they would most likely rely on Harris a good bit and a touchdown would be very possible. This season specifically, Harris confidently sealed his spot as the Steelers’ true No. 1 running back.
8. Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle has everything a team would want in a wide receiver. He has the speed and the big play ability. If Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy, the Dolphins can compete for a playoff spot and maybe surprise some teams in the postseason in the process. Tyreek Hill is the team’s leading receiver, but with most of the attention on him, Waddle could see himself in that end zone. The Dolphins finished 2024 with a disappointing record of 8-9 and have a big challenge in having to compete with Buffalo for the division. It is not likely to see Miami in the Super Bowl next year, but anything is possible.
9. John Metchie III
John Metchie has been an inspiration for so many. Coming back into football after his cancer diagnosis in 2022, his role on the Houston Texans’ offense has only improved. He scored his first career touchdown in 2024 and looks to build upon it. The Texans play in one of the weaker divisions in the NFL and have the best chance to make the playoffs among the entire AFC South teams. C.J. Stroud has been phenomenal in his two years in Houston and has plenty of targets to throw to, but with Stefon Diggs’ role with the team in 2025 up in the air, Metchie looks to grow his role as a pass catcher and become a staple in that offense. The Texans have what it takes to make the Super Bowl in the near future, and with it, a possible Metchie touchdown.
10. Marlon Humphrey
Defensive touchdowns are not at all common, as there have only been 22 in 59 Super Bowls. The Ravens have made the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons, and just cannot seem to make it back to the Super Bowl. They made the conference championship in the 2023 season and lost in a close one to Buffalo in the divisional round in 2024, but they should continue to be major contenders for the foreseeable future. Humphrey has one career pick six, and if there is any former Alabama defender to score in the Super Bowl, Humphrey is at the top of that list at this point.