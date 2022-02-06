After losing back-to-back games to teams ranked in the top 5, things have gone from bad to worse for Alabama basketball.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Alabama basketball.

After picking up a huge win over Baylor on Jan. 30, the Crimson Tide lost its next two games to No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky. While Alabama wasn't favored in either of those games, the Crimson Tide had been established a potential giant-killers capable of downing both teams.

Neither teams suffered losses against Alabama, nor did they even struggle against it. Now with a 14-9 overall record and an SEC record of 4-6, the Crimson Tide will be fighting an uphill battle to finish the regular season with a string of solid wins.

That being said, Alabama will travel to Ole Miss this week before hosting a solid Arkansas team, so the opportunity to improve heading into the final weeks of the season is there. However, it will all depend on what Crimson Tide team shows up.

Here are the biggest winners and losers this week:

Biggest winner: Kentucky — It was a big seven days for the Wildcats. Following a big 80-62 win over then-No. 5 Kansas, Kentucky followed it up with wins over Vanderbilt and Alabama. Auburn might still be above them in this week's rankings, but Kentucky is quickly narrowing the gap between first and second.

Biggest loser: LSU — Things have gone from bad to worse for the Tigers. While Alabama also lost two games last week, it did so to teams ranked in the top 5. LSU, however, not only lost to two unranked teams, but two teams that have no business having the success that they did against the Tigers. Now having lost three in a row to TCU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, LSU falls from seventh to ninth this week.

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 14

1. Auburn (22-1 overall, 10-0 SEC)

2. Kentucky (19-4, 8-2)

3. Arkansas (18-5, 7-3)

4. Tennessee (16-6, 7-3)

5. Mississippi State (14-8, 5-4)

6. Florida (15-8, 5-5)

7. Alabama (14-9, 4-6)

8. Texas A&M (15-8, 4-6)

9. LSU (16-7, 4-6)

10. Vanderbilt (12-10, 4-6)

11. South Carolina (13-9, 4-6)

12. Ole Miss (12-11, 3-7)

13. Missouri (9-13, 3-6)

14. Georgia (6-17, 1-9)

This Week's SEC Schedule: Feb. 6-12, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 6

No Games Scheduled.

Monday, Feb. 7

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

No. 25 LSU at Texas A&M — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 5 Kentucky at South Carolina — 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

No. 1 Auburn at Arkansas — 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Missouri at Vanderbilt — 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Georgia at Florida — 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Alabama at Ole Miss — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 22 Tennessee at Mississippi State — 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Thursday, Feb. 10

No Games Scheduled.

Friday, Feb. 11

No Games Scheduled.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Arkansas at Alabama — 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Texas A&M at No. 1 Auburn — 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

South Carolina at Georgia — Noon CT, SEC Network

Florida at No. 5 Kentucky — 3 p.m. CT, ESPN

Vanderbilt at No. 22 Tennessee — 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Mississippi State at No. 25 LSU — 7 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Ole Miss at Missouri — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network