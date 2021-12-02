2021 AHSAA Super 7 Schedule and Results
Scores complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs (scores will be updated when final):
AHSAA State Championships
(Protective Stadium, Birmingham
CLASS 7A
Thompson (12-1) vs. Central-Phenix City (13-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday (Thompson ahead 24-8 heading into fourth quarter)
CLASS 6A
Clay-Chalkville (14-0) vs. Hueytown (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 5A
Pleasant Grove (12-1) vs. Pike Road (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 4A
Oneonta (13-1) vs. Vigor (13-1), 11 a.m. Friday
CLASS 3A
Piedmont (12-2) vs. Montgomery Aca. (11-3), 11 a.m. Thursday
CLASS 2A
Cleveland (12-2) vs. Clarke Co. (12-2), 3 p.m. Friday
CLASS 1A
Wadley (13-1) vs. Sweet Water (13-0), 3 p.m. Thursday
How They Advanced
Last Week's Scores
CLASS 6A
Clay-Chalkville 24, Mountain Brook 18
Hueytown 44, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 16
CLASS 5A
Pike Road 33, Andalusia 0
Pleasant Grove 47, Fairview 17
CLASS 4A
Oneonta 28, Madison Aca. 24
Vigor 42, Jackson 21
CLASS 3A
Montgomery Aca. 10, Catholic-Montgomery 7
Piedmont 52, Saks 44 (OT)
CLASS 2A
Clarke Co. 42, Highland Home 21
Cleveland 21, Mars Hill Bible 14
CLASS 1A
Sweet Water 21, Brantley 18
Wadley 41, Pickens Co. 36
Nov. 18-19 Scores
CLASS 7A
SEMIFINALS
Central-Phenix City 28, Auburn 17
Thompson 35, Hoover 10
CLASS 6A
QUARTERFINALS
Clay-Chalkville 50, Gardendale 44 (OT)
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24, Saraland 16
Hueytown 46, Opelika 10
Mountain Brook 30, Pinson Valley 0
CLASS 5A
QUARTERFINALS
Andalusia 20, UMS-Wright 14
Fairview 44, Parker 27
Pike Road 42, Faith-Mobile 0
Pleasant Grove 49, Center Point 21
CLASS 4A
QUARTERFINALS
Jackson 24, Handley 23
Madison Aca. 35, Good Hope 28
Oneonta 56, Brooks 28
Vigor 26, American Chr. 10
CLASS 3A
QUARTERFINALS
Catholic-Montgomery 41, Hillcrest-Evergreen 6
Montgomery Aca. 28, T.R. Miller 0
Piedmont 43, Winfield 14
Saks 14, Fyffe 7
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
Clarke Co. 14, B.B. Comer 7
Cleveland 39, Southeastern-Blount 8
Highland Home 15, Lanett 14
Mars Hill Bible 42, Spring Garden 19
CLASS 1A
QUARTERFINALS
Brantley 20, Keith 14
Pickens Co. 60, Decatur Heritage 46
Sweet Water 41, Maplesville 7
Wadley 27, Woodland 0