December 2, 2021
2021 AHSAA  Super 7 Schedule and Results
Publish date:

The Super 7 state championships in high school football are being played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham this week.
Author:

Scores complied by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 Alabama High School Athletic Association state football playoffs (scores will be updated when final):

AHSAA State Championships

(Protective Stadium, Birmingham

CLASS 7A

Thompson (12-1) vs. Central-Phenix City (13-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday (Thompson ahead 24-8 heading into fourth quarter)

CLASS 6A

Clay-Chalkville (14-0) vs. Hueytown (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5A

Pleasant Grove (12-1) vs. Pike Road (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 4A

Oneonta (13-1) vs. Vigor (13-1), 11 a.m. Friday

CLASS 3A

Piedmont (12-2) vs. Montgomery Aca. (11-3), 11 a.m. Thursday

CLASS 2A

Cleveland (12-2) vs. Clarke Co. (12-2), 3 p.m. Friday

CLASS 1A

Wadley (13-1) vs. Sweet Water (13-0), 3 p.m. Thursday

How They Advanced

Last Week's Scores

CLASS 6A

Clay-Chalkville 24, Mountain Brook 18

Hueytown 44, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 16

CLASS 5A

Pike Road 33, Andalusia 0

Pleasant Grove 47, Fairview 17

CLASS 4A

Oneonta 28, Madison Aca. 24

Vigor 42, Jackson 21

CLASS 3A

Montgomery Aca. 10, Catholic-Montgomery 7

Piedmont 52, Saks 44 (OT)

CLASS 2A

Clarke Co. 42, Highland Home 21

Cleveland 21, Mars Hill Bible 14

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water 21, Brantley 18

Wadley 41, Pickens Co. 36

Nov. 18-19 Scores

CLASS 7A

SEMIFINALS

Central-Phenix City 28, Auburn 17

Thompson 35, Hoover 10

CLASS 6A

QUARTERFINALS

Clay-Chalkville 50, Gardendale 44 (OT)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24, Saraland 16

Hueytown 46, Opelika 10

Mountain Brook 30, Pinson Valley 0

CLASS 5A

QUARTERFINALS

Andalusia 20, UMS-Wright 14

Fairview 44, Parker 27

Pike Road 42, Faith-Mobile 0

Pleasant Grove 49, Center Point 21

CLASS 4A

QUARTERFINALS

Jackson 24, Handley 23

Madison Aca. 35, Good Hope 28

Oneonta 56, Brooks 28

Vigor 26, American Chr. 10

CLASS 3A

QUARTERFINALS

Catholic-Montgomery 41, Hillcrest-Evergreen 6

Montgomery Aca. 28, T.R. Miller 0

Piedmont 43, Winfield 14

Saks 14, Fyffe 7

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

Clarke Co. 14, B.B. Comer 7

Cleveland 39, Southeastern-Blount 8

Highland Home 15, Lanett 14

Mars Hill Bible 42, Spring Garden 19

CLASS 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Brantley 20, Keith 14

Pickens Co. 60, Decatur Heritage 46

Sweet Water 41, Maplesville 7

Wadley 27, Woodland 0

AHSAA Super 7 logo
