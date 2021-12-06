Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
2021 Alabama Football Awards Week Tracker

Like usual, numerous Crimson Tide players are up for national honors this season. Check out who, and when the winners will be announced.
Author:

It's awards week in college football, which means it's time to hand out some hardware and honors for the 2021 season. 

The two main things Crimson Tide fans need to know is that the Home Depot Awards Show is Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN). The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).

Monday 

Bronko Nagurski Award

Most outstanding defensive player; Charlotte Touchdown Club

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (LB) 6-4, 243, So., Hampton, Ga.

Jordan Davis, Georgia (DT) 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (DE) 6-5, 258, So., Los Angeles, Calif.

Thursday 

Bednarik Award

Defensive Player of the Year; Maxwell Club

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (LB), 6-4, 243, So., Hampton, Ga.

Jordan Davis, Georgia (DT), 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (S), 6-4, 220, Jr., Atlanta, Ga.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (DE), 6-5, 258, So., Los Angeles, Calif.

Biletnikoff Award

Nation's outstanding receiver; Tallahassee Quarterback Club

Jordan Addison, Pitt, 6-0, 175, So., Frederick, Md.

David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, Jr., Indianapolis, Ind.

Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Mo.

Davey O'Brien Award 

Nation's best quarterback; Davey O'Brien Foundation  

Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 6-3, 220, Sr., Oakhurst, N.J.

CJ Stroud, Ohio State, 6-3, 218, Fr., Inland, Empire, Calif.

Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, Calif.

Maxwell Award 

College Player of the Year; Maxwell Club

Kenny Pickett, Pitt (QB), 6-3, 220, Sr., Oakhurst, N.J.

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (RB), 5-10, 210, Jr., Arlington, Tenn.

Bryce Young, Alabama (QB) 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, Calif.

Walter Camp 

Nation's most outstanding player; Walter Camp Foundation 

Jordan Davis, Georgia (DT), 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (DE), 6-6, 265, Sr., Plymouth, Mich.

Kenny Pickett, Pitt (QB), 6-3, 220, Sr., Oakhurst, N.J.

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (RB), 5-10, 210, Jr., Arlington, Tenn.

Bryce Young, Alabama (QB), 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, Calif.

Saturday

Heisman Trophy

Finalists to be named this week 

January 

Manning Award

Best quarterback (bowls included); Allstate Sugar Bowl

  • Brennan Armstrong (Virginia)
  • Matt Corral (Ole Miss)
  • Sam Hartman (Wake Forest)
  • Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)
  • Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati)
  • Will Rogers (Mississippi State)
  • Carson Strong (Nevada)
  • C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) 
  • Bryce Young (Alabama) 
  • Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky) 

This story will be updated as necessary. 

