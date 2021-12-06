2021 Alabama Football Awards Week Tracker
It's awards week in college football, which means it's time to hand out some hardware and honors for the 2021 season.
The two main things Crimson Tide fans need to know is that the Home Depot Awards Show is Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN). The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).
Monday
Bronko Nagurski Award
Most outstanding defensive player; Charlotte Touchdown Club
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (LB) 6-4, 243, So., Hampton, Ga.
Jordan Davis, Georgia (DT) 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (DE) 6-5, 258, So., Los Angeles, Calif.
Thursday
Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year; Maxwell Club
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (LB), 6-4, 243, So., Hampton, Ga.
Jordan Davis, Georgia (DT), 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (S), 6-4, 220, Jr., Atlanta, Ga.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (DE), 6-5, 258, So., Los Angeles, Calif.
Biletnikoff Award
Nation's outstanding receiver; Tallahassee Quarterback Club
Jordan Addison, Pitt, 6-0, 175, So., Frederick, Md.
David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, Jr., Indianapolis, Ind.
Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Mo.
Davey O'Brien Award
Nation's best quarterback; Davey O'Brien Foundation
Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 6-3, 220, Sr., Oakhurst, N.J.
CJ Stroud, Ohio State, 6-3, 218, Fr., Inland, Empire, Calif.
Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, Calif.
Maxwell Award
College Player of the Year; Maxwell Club
Kenny Pickett, Pitt (QB), 6-3, 220, Sr., Oakhurst, N.J.
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (RB), 5-10, 210, Jr., Arlington, Tenn.
Bryce Young, Alabama (QB) 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, Calif.
Walter Camp
Nation's most outstanding player; Walter Camp Foundation
Jordan Davis, Georgia (DT), 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.
Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (DE), 6-6, 265, Sr., Plymouth, Mich.
Kenny Pickett, Pitt (QB), 6-3, 220, Sr., Oakhurst, N.J.
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (RB), 5-10, 210, Jr., Arlington, Tenn.
Bryce Young, Alabama (QB), 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, Calif.
Saturday
Heisman Trophy
Finalists to be named this week
January
Manning Award
Best quarterback (bowls included); Allstate Sugar Bowl
- Brennan Armstrong (Virginia)
- Matt Corral (Ole Miss)
- Sam Hartman (Wake Forest)
- Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)
- Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati)
- Will Rogers (Mississippi State)
- Carson Strong (Nevada)
- C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)
- Bryce Young (Alabama)
- Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky)
This story will be updated as necessary.