2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Outside Linebackers/Edge Rusher

When you talk Alabama defense for 2022, the conversation starts with Will Anderson Jr.

The junior linebacker is the unquestioned leader for the Crimson Tide, a potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, the reigning Bronko Nagurski Award winner and Heisman Trophy contender, and one of the most exciting players to watch in college football.

He’s so good that NFL.com analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah said Anderson reminds him of NFL star Von Miller. When looking for areas of improvement for Anderson, Jeremiah said, “There isn’t much to mention here.”

We’re not saying he’s going to be the best linebacker to ever suit up for the Crimson Tide—that title goes to Derrick Thomas. But Anderson can leave Alabama as the No. 2 Alabama sack leader behind Thomas (52) if he gets just four sacks this season. That would give him 28.5 for his career, just ahead of Jonathan Allen.

“I’m just going to be Will Anderson,” Anderson said at SEC Media Days in July. “I’m not going to do anything special or try to be some kind of hero. I’m just going to be myself, and the type of player I was when I first got here.”

So, the Jack linebacker position is in good hands. But then you look at the Sam linebacker spot and realize it’s pretty dang solid, too. Dallas Turner racked up 8.5 sacks as a freshman in 2021 and 10 total tackles for loss. When you add Anderson’s team-leading 17.5 sacks and 34.5 total tackles for loss, that translates to bad news for opposing offensive coordinators and a lot of bruising for quarterbacks.

Those sack numbers tend to get noticed and Alabama opponents will try to figure out a plan to limit Anderson and Turner. That’s the challenge Crimson Tide outside linebackers face this season.

Anderson and Turner have the starting jobs locked up, but there are some talented backups vying for playing time, too. They will get their chance after a few departures.

Christopher Allen missed all of 2021 with an injury in the season opener with Miami, ending what was considered to be a big season for him. Drew Sanders saw an increased role when Allen went down, but missed time with a wrist injury, which opened the door for Turner, who kept the starting role for the rest of the season. Sanders hit the transfer portal and is with Arkansas. King Mwikuta, who saw limited playing time, also transferred out, signing with Arkansas State.

That means there are opportunities for guys like Chris Braswell, who hasn’t seen the field much in his first two seasons, but has made progress during that time.

He’ll have competition from freshman Jeremiah Alexander, a five-star signee from Thompson High School, who had 10 sacks and 29 tackles for loss his senior season. He comes in with high expectations, and has the skillset to make an immediate impact.

There are two redshirt players that could make an impact in Quandarrius Robinson and Keanu Koht.

Robinson, a sophomore, made plays on special teams last season, playing in seven games. Koht didn’t see action in 2021. He was among a handful of players that missed spring drills due to injury.

“The linebacker corps that we have this year is something special,” Anderson said. “The young guys are so talented. I appreciate my group a lot because we all have the same mindset and same mentality. There are no knuckleheads in our room. They are alert and attentive to detail.”

Projected Depth Chart

End/Edge Linebacker (Jack)

Will Anderson Jr. (Jr.) Chris Braswell (Jr.) Jeremiah Alexander (Fr.)

Strongside Linebacker (Sam)

Dallas Turner (So.) Quandarrius Robinson (RFr.) Keanu Koht (RFr.)

Jeremiah Alexander

No. 35, 6-2, 258 pounds, freshman

The top-rated player from Alabama and one of the top edge rushers in his recruiting class. The early enrollee was a five-star prospect by Rivals.com, ESPN.com, PrepStar and on the 247Composite. He was the fourth-ranked player on the Rivals250 and the No. 1-ranked weakside defensive end by Rivals. The ESPN300 had him at No. 11 overall, and he was the top-ranked edge rusher and eighth-ranked prospect nationally on the 247Composite. He earned MaxPreps Alabama Football Player of the Year honors in 2021 after totaling 93 tackles, including 29 for loss, to go with 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries as a senior at Thompson High School. Signed with the Crimson Tide over Clemson and Georgia among a multitude of offers.

Will Anderson Jr.

No. 31, 6'4" 243 pounds, junior

Won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented annually to the nation's top defensive player as decided by the Football Writers Association of American. Was a unanimous first team All-American (AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, The Sporting News, Walter Camp), and also earned first-team honors from CBS Sports, ESPN.com, Pro Football Focus and USA Today.

Anderson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by both the AP and the conference coaches, along with All-SEC First Team honors from both groups. He led the nation in tackles for loss with 34.5, and with 17.5 sacks. Despite playing an outside linebacker position was credited with 102 total tackles, second most on the Crimson Tide. He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts against Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and Auburn, and was selected as one of the Crimson Tide's permanent team captains for the 2021 season.

Earned the starting job at jack linebacker during the fall of 2020, and ended up being selected as the Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year. Anderson picked up Freshman All-America honors from the FWAA, 247Sports and The Athletic, and was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team by the league coaches. He finished third in the SEC in sacks with seven, while also ranking third in tackles for loss at 10.5, to go with 52 tackles, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal.

Chris Braswell

No. 41, 6'3" 240 pounds, junior

Played on special teams and as a pass rusher while accumulating 13 total tackles, including one for loss. Also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown against Mercer. Did not see playing time for the Crimson Tide in 2020.

Jihaad Campbell

No. 30, 6-3, 225 pounds, freshman

The early enrollee is from New Jersey, but also at IMG Academy in Florida. Was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 23 player nationally in the Top247 while 247Sports ranked him as the third-best edge player in the country and the No. 4 player in Florida. Campbell was the 247Composite’s 78th player nationally, the No. 9 edge and No. 11 recruit in the state, while the ESPN300 had him at No. 120 overall and the No. 11 outside linebacker. Chose Alabama over Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Ian Jackson

No. 36, 6'1" 235 pounds, redshirt freshman

Did not get into a game during his first season.

Keanu Koht

No. 19, 6'4" 231 pounds, redshirt freshman

Did not get into a game during his first season.

Quandarrius Robinson

No. 34, 6'5" 224 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Saw his first playing time last season, and participated in a handful of games. Primarily contributed on special teams.

Dallas Turner

No. 15, 6'4" 240 pounds, sophomore

Quickly developed and earned his first career start at Texas A&M. Went on to earn Freshman All-America honors from 247Sports and the FWAA, in addition to the All-SEC Freshman Team by the conference coaches. Turner played in all 15 games with three starts. He notched 30 tackles, including 10 for loss and 8.5 sacks, and had a forced fumble.

This is part of a preseason position-by-position look at the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Running Backs

Defensive Backs

Interior Linebackers

Offensive Line

Quarterbacks

Defensive Line

Tight Ends