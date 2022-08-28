2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Preseason

While Vanderbilt officially kicked off the 2022 SEC football season on Saturday night, it's Week 1 for the other 13 teams of the conference.

That's right, ladies and gentlemen: the 2022 college football season is upon us. To some, it seems like the national title game between Alabama and Georgia was just a few weeks ago. To others, it seems like an eternity. Regardless of how long ago it felt, the season is set to shift into gear next weekend.

Vanderbilt kicked off the season on Saturday night in Honolulu against Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors didn't stand a chance as the Commodores bulldozed over them in their home stadium by a final score of 63-10.

While at first glance it might seem like a strong showing for Vanderbilt, it might more so be a glimpse of just how disappointing Hawaii's 2022 season is set to be. Despite the victory, the Commodores remain on the bottom of the preseason power rankings — until they can prove that they deserve otherwise.

To no one's surprise, Alabama sits atop the preseason rankings. The Crimson Tide is not only the favorite to win the SEC Championship this season, but also the national title. After January's loss to Georgia in Indianapolis, Alabama looks to be out for revenge this season.

Georgia sits at second, poised to defend its national title. Texas A&M is in third, with much hype surrounding Jimbo Fisher and his Aggies this year. Arkansas at fourth and Tennessee at fifth might raise some eyebrows, but both programs quietly showed growth and success last season and could be quite surprising this year.

The remaining teams were difficult to rank due to multiple reasons. The immediate impact of Brian Kelly has yet to be gauged, and offseason turmoil in Auburn — including the upcoming exit of athletic director Allen Greene — potentially spells trouble for Bryan Harsin and the Tigers.

But that's what the regular season is for: separating the wheat from the chaff as each and every week's games commence. For now, speculation is all that we as college football fans can do, and that's what this week's list accomplishes.

Without further ado, here's the preseason edition of the 2022 SEC Football Power Rankings:

1) Alabama

2) Georgia

3) Texas A&M

4) Arkansas

5) Tennessee

6) Ole Miss

7) Kentucky

8) Florida

9) LSU

10) South Carolina

11) Mississippi State

12) Auburn

13) Missouri

14) Vanderbilt (1-0 overall, 0-0 SEC)

