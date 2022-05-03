A Look at Alabama's Possible Early Selections in Next Year's NFL Draft

Bryce Young and Will Anderson could be the first two picks in next year's draft, but there are several other Crimson Tide players capable of coming off the board early.

After producing double-digit draft picks in four of the previous five NFL Drafts, Alabama settled for seven selections over the weekend. The Crimson Tide still managed to make NFL Draft history as it recorded a first-round selection for the 14th straight year, tying the record set by the Miami Hurricanes from 1995-2008. Barring a monumental surprise, Alabama will break that record next year as it figures to produce one of its best draft classes in program history.

Juniors Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are expected to leave for the NFL next offseason with several analysts projecting them as the first two picks off the board. Alabama hasn’t had a No. 1 overall selection since Washington picked Harry Gilmer with the first pick in 1948.

The last college to produce the first two picks of the draft was Penn State, which saw defensive end Courtney Brown and linebacker LaVar Arrington selected No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in 2000. Interestingly enough, Alabama offensive tackle Chris Samuels went No. 3 overall that year.

Alabama’s draft class next year is loaded beyond Anderson and Young as the Crimson Tide has several first-round candidates on its roster. Here’s a look at a few names that could be coming off the board early at this time next year.

Bryce Young, QB Alabama Athletics

Young’s size is bound to be brought up several times over the next year. However, there’s no arguing about what he can do from the quarterback position. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns with seven interceptions last season. Assuming he stays healthy, he should have the offense to put up similar numbers this year.

Young has been projected by many to be the top overall pick in next year’s draft. That might ultimately depend on which team ends up with that selection. As far as being the top quarterback off the board, his biggest competition comes in Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

BamaCentral prediction: Top-five overall

Will Anderson Jr., Edge Alabama Athletics

Anderson would have arguably been a top-five pick this year had he been eligible to leave for the draft. The reigning Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner led the nation with 17.5 sacks and 33.5 tackles for a loss last season and will be surrounded by one of the nation’s best defenses this year.

Alabama has yet to have an outside linebacker drafted in the first round during the Nick Saban era. However, that will undoubtedly change with Anderson next year.

If a team with a quarterback lands the No. 1 overall pick, the edge rusher could certainly be in play. On top of his production on the field, Anderson is also one of Alabama’s biggest leaders and has all the makings to be the face of his future franchise. As far as draft competition is concerned, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is another defender currently projected to come off the board in the top five picks.

BamaCentral prediction: Top-five overall

Jermaine Burton, WR Alabama Athletics

Over the past five NFL Drafts, Alabama has had six receivers taken in the first round. After transferring to the Crimson Tide from Georgia this offseason, Jermaine Burton figures to be Young’s top target this year. You do the math.

Last season, Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams led Alabama with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air en route to becoming the No. 12 overall pick in this year’s draft. Burton should be given the same opportunity during his first year with the Crimson Tide. While he doesn’t share Williams’ elite speed, he has shown the same big-play ability which could translate into a Day-1 selection.

BamaCentral prediction: First round

Jordan Battle, S T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Jordan Battle has started a combined 31 games over his three seasons at Alabama and is entering his second year as the leader of the Crimson Tide’s secondary. The playmaking safety tied for the team lead with three interceptions last season, returning two of them for touchdowns. He also had an interception returned for a score during the 2020 season.

Battle has the versatility to play either deep safety position and can even be called on to drop down to cover the slot. He figures to compete with Norte Dame’s Brandon Joseph and Georgia’s Tykee Smith to become the first safety selected next year.

BamaCentral prediction: First round

Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL Photo | Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has produced a first-round pick on the offensive line in each of the last four drafts. Don’t be surprised if that trend continues next year as Emil Ekiyor Jr. has everything NFL teams covet in an interior lineman. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound guard shows surprising athleticism for his size, allowing him to excel at pulling. He’s also shown the ability to play through pain, starting last season’s national championship game despite separating his shoulder less than two weeks earlier in the Cotton Bowl.

While interior linemen aren’t as celebrated as tackles, three guards were selected in the first round of this year’s draft. If Ekiyor can return to full health by the start of the season, he has the tools to come off the board early next year. Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. figure to be his biggest competition in next year’s guard class.

BamaCentral prediction: Late first/early second

Eli Ricks, CB

It’s been a bit of a rough offseason for Eli Ricks. The LSU transfer failed to lock down a starting cornerback role this spring as he was still learning Alabama’s defense along with continuing his rehab from a season-ending shoulder injury last year. Sunday, he was arrested and charged with speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana. Still, the five-star talent has all the tools to be an NFL cornerback.

Ricks earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2020, leading LSU with four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also recorded five pass deflections and 20 tackles over 10 games, including seven starts. According to Pro Football Focus, he had an 85.6 coverage grade that year.

Ricks will need to work his way out of the dog house and into Alabama’s first-team defense over the next few months. If he’s able to do that, he’ll have an opportunity to become Saban’s sixth first-round cornerback at Alabama.

BamaCentral prediction: Late first/early second

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs flashed his big-play potential during the A-Day game when he broke off a 75-yard touchdown run. The Georgia Tech transfer doesn’t fit Alabama’s typical mold of bigger backs and likely won’t see the same amount of carries per game as Brian Robinson Jr. or Najee Harris did the past three years. However, Gibbs’ ability to catch out of the backfield should see him featured heavily in the passing game.

Teams have recently shied away from taking running backs in the first round. This year, Iowa State’s Breece Hall was the first back off the board when he was selected No. 36 overall by the New York Jets in the second round. Still, Gibbs' ability to contribute both as a runner and a pass-catcher should increase his value. A big season at Alabama could see him shoot up draft boards.

BamaCentral prediction: Second round

Henry To’oTo’o, ILB Photo | Gary Cosby via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Despite leading Alabama with 122 tackles last season, Henry To’oTo’o elected to forgo this year’s draft and return for his senior year. That seems to be a wise decision as he likely wouldn’t have heard his name called until Day 3.

While To’oTo’o didn’t have a bad year last season, he struggled with consistency, putting in poor performances against Florida and Arkansas. If he is able to play to his potential throughout his final season at Alabama, he has the talent to rise into the second round.

BamaCentral prediction: Second round

Brian Branch, DB Photo | Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Branch hasn’t been mentioned in early mock drafts … yet. While the hard-hitting defensive back hasn’t been anointed as one of Alabama’s future stars by the national media, it shouldn’t be long until he becomes a household name across college football.

Branch led Alabama with nine pass breakups last season, more than twice as many as any other Crimson Tide defender. He also recorded 55 tackles, including five for a loss with one sack, and earned a team-high 92.0 tackling grade from PFF.

Branch is coming off a solid spring camp where he was one of Alabama’s top defenders. While he’s still battling with fellow junior Malachi Moore for the starting role at the Star position, it’s hard to imagine him not holding a big role in Alabama’s defense this season.

BamaCentral prediction: Second round

Tyler Harrell, WR Photo | Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Harrell is a bit of an unknown. The speedy Louisville transfer boasts a sub-4.3 time in the 40-yard dash and comes to Alabama after averaging 29.06 yards per catch last season. However, outside of last year’s breakout performance, the redshirt junior hasn’t done much in his college career.

While Harrell’s speed alone makes him an NFL prospect, he’ll need to prove he can be an all-around receiver to see his stock truly soar. Last season, Williams went from a seemingly unknown wide receiver transfer into a Biletnikoff finalist and ultimately a first-round pick. Harrell has the same skills and could see a similar rise this season as he projects to be Alabama’s biggest deep-ball threat.

BamaCentral prediction: Second round