A reunion with Tagovailoa or Hurts? Either way is fine for DeVonta Smith

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith is a sure first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and the Heisman Trophy winner isn't picky about which team selects him

A reunion with DeVonta Smith and Tua Tagovailoa in Miami would be an Alabama football fan’s dream come true.

The possibility of Smith reuniting with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia would be pretty exciting, too.

It really doesn’t matter which team calls his name in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith just wants to play on Sunday.

“It will be a blessing just to hear any team call my name,” Smith said Monday during a media availability.

Smith, Alabama’s all-time leading receiver and the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, is among the top prospects for the draft on April 30 in Cleveland. He’s gotten a strong look by the Miami Dolphins, who have the No. 3 overall pick. He’s also gotten some attention from the Eagles, who have the No. 6 overall selection.

Smith caught passes from Tagovailoa and Hurts during his four-year Alabama career and fared well under both.

He also caught passes from Mac Jones, a top NFL prospect for the draft, this past season. Smith recently made headlines when he stated he preferred Jones over Tagovailoa. Despite that, Smith said he would feel comfortable playing for the Dolphins and coach Brian Flores, who was a coach at the Senior Bowl and got a good up-close look at Smith.

“It was a good experience just to see how the NFL is somewhat and how the playbook is,” Smith said of his experience in the Senior Bowl with Flores.

Smith has two big sources for how the NFL works with former Crimson Tide teammates and 2020 first-round picks Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III.

“We’ve talked about the things they do on a daily basis and I’ve been getting a feel for what it’s going to be like,” Smith said.

The Dolphins and Eagles aren’t the only teams taking a look at Smith. He’s been in and out of meetings with just about every team.

For Smith, that’s a good thing.

“It’s no different than being in a meeting room here at Alabama,” Smith said. “At the end of the day you are just talking football. That’s what I do.”