Agiye Hall Commits to One of Alabama’s Opponents This Season

Former Crimson Tide wide receiver will see his old teammates again soon.

Former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has committed to a new school, and it’s one that has a strong Crimson Tide look to it already.

Hall announced he’s heading to future SEC school, Texas, where he’ll suit up for former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Alabama visits Texas this season as a non-conference game on Sept. 10.

Texas plays at Alabama on Sept. 9, 2023.

Hall was removed from Alabama's official roster this spring. That was followed by an update by Alabama head coach Nick Saban during a press conference.

"He is suspended from the team for violation of some team rules," Saban said. "Whether they're academic or whatever, it doesn't really matter. Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They're all there to help them be more successful. So to respect those and do those is always really helpful."

When asked what Hall would need to do to get back with the team, Saban said he does not know what the young receiver's status in Tuscaloosa will be moving forward.

"He already had that opportunity once, so I don't know what his plans are for the future," Saban said.

Hall came into Alabama as a consensus four star, top-75 prospect early enrollee. He had an impressive spring and was one of the main storylines coming out of the 2021 A-Day Game, but that spring success did not translate over into his freshman season.

"He has made significant improvement this spring and he's someone we think has a lot of potential," Saban said after last year's spring game. "He makes a lot of contested catches. He's got great size. He has some explosive speed. We are pleased with his progress and he had a great spring."

During his freshman campaign, Hall appeared in seven games with four catches for 72 yards and no touchdowns. He got his most extensive playing time in the CFP national championship game against Georgia after Alabama had lost John Metchie III and Jameson Williams at the receiver position. He finished the championship game with 52 yards and two catches but also had two crucial drops on passes from Bryce Young.