Skip to main content

Agiye Hall Commits to One of Alabama’s Opponents This Season

Former Crimson Tide wide receiver will see his old teammates again soon.

Former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has committed to a new school, and it’s one that has a strong Crimson Tide look to it already.

Hall announced he’s heading to future SEC school, Texas, where he’ll suit up for former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Alabama visits Texas this season as a non-conference game on Sept. 10. 

 Texas plays at Alabama on Sept. 9, 2023.

Hall  was removed from Alabama's official roster this spring. That was followed by an update by Alabama head coach Nick Saban during a press conference.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He is suspended from the team for violation of some team rules," Saban said. "Whether they're academic or whatever, it doesn't really matter. Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They're all there to help them be more successful. So to respect those and do those is always really helpful."

When asked what Hall would need to do to get back with the team, Saban said he does not know what the young receiver's status in Tuscaloosa will be moving forward.

"He already had that opportunity once, so I don't know what his plans are for the future," Saban said.

Hall came into Alabama as a consensus four star, top-75 prospect early enrollee. He had an impressive spring and was one of the main storylines coming out of the 2021 A-Day Game, but that spring success did not translate over into his freshman season.

"He has made significant improvement this spring and he's someone we think has a lot of potential," Saban said after last year's spring game. "He makes a lot of contested catches. He's got great size. He has some explosive speed. We are pleased with his progress and he had a great spring."

During his freshman campaign, Hall appeared in seven games with four catches for 72 yards and no touchdowns. He got his most extensive playing time in the CFP national championship game against Georgia after Alabama had lost John Metchie III and Jameson Williams at the receiver position. He finished the championship game with 52 yards and two catches but also had two crucial drops on passes from Bryce Young.

Alabama receiver Agiye Hall.
Agiye Hall
Agiye Hall
Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall, CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl postgame ceremony
Agiye Hall

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Ben Hess, April 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs UAB

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
KG_42735
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Softball Doubleheader vs. North Alabama, Alcorn State

By Katie Windham4 hours ago
Jalen Milroe
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Could Jalen Milroe be Alabama's Quarterback of the Future?

By Clay Miller4 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Wins SEC Pitcher of the Week

By Katie Windham4 hours ago
Alabama women's golfer Bendetta Moresco
All Things Bama

Benedetta Moresco Selected to 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup International

By University of Alabama sports information5 hours ago
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 30-24.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: What Alabama Would be Getting in WR transfer Tyler Harrell

By Tony Tsoukalas6 hours ago
Vic Knight: ASWA Hall of Honor
ASWA

Vic Knight named ASWA Hall of Honor recipient

By Christopher Walsh7 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis

By Christopher Walsh11 hours ago