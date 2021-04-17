Alabama WR Agiye Hall's Performance at A-Day Begs the Question, Is He Next in Line at "WR-U"?

Hall dazzled in the 2021 A-Day Game with four receptions for 72 yards, showcasing his body control, athleticism and jump-ball ability

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — At each and every A-Day, Alabama football fans are met with a new budding star in the making.

Saturday's Most Valuable Player of the 2021 spring game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, and rightfully so, was quarterback Bryce Young, who captained the White Team to a 13-10 victory over the Crimson Team and threw for 333 yards and one touchdown on 26-of-44 passing.

However, one of the young play makers to turn heads and make the socially-distanced crowd of 47,281 ooh and aah was freshman wide out Agiye Hall.

The Valrico, Fla. product hauled in four receptions for 72 yards, which was second-most of anyone in the game and only behind Traeshon Holden's nine catches and 98 yards.

Hall was on the Crimson Team and had the duo of redshirt-sophomore quarterback Paul Tyson and redshirt-junior Braxton Barker throwing him the ball.

Midway in the second quarter, Barker hurled up a deep ball toward the far sideline and, somehow, Hall made a circus catch with defensive back Jacobi McBride draped all over him.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, Hall made two top-tap catches on the Crimson Team's opening drive of the second half, showing off his body control, focus, athleticism and steady hands.

Hall also had a 28-yard reception negated in the second half due to a false start.

"He's a young player and getting better every day," Alabama coach Nick Saban said postgame. "I think that he has a lot of ability. I think he's not 100 percent sure sometimes what he's doing so to get him to play fast all the time is something he wants to and something he does naturally but, like any player, when they aren't sure of what they are doing, they aren't playing fast.

"He has made significant improvement this spring and he's someone we think has a lot of potential. He makes a lot of contested catches. He's got great size. He has some explosive speed. We are pleased with his progress and he had a great spring."

Saban also added that the Crimson Tide needs pass catchers to compliment, junior John Metchie III, who sat out this spring with a previous injury and is the only receiver with tons of meaningful experience currently on the roster.

Needless to say, the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder earned the respect of his teammates with his dazzling A-Day performance. His outing also begs the question, is he the next in line of great Alabama wide receivers from South Florida, joining the likes of Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy?

"The thing about Agiye is he comes to practice every day and wants to work," Bolden said. "He has a will to learn. He always puts in the right effort at practice. I think putting in that right effort has helped him learn the concepts, knowing what to do. It was a lot easier concepts today so he could just go out and play confident.

"I thought he did a great job."