Alabama Adds Preferred Walk-On QB from Hewitt-Trussville

Cade Ott Carruth announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Wednesday, flipping from Mississippi State. The pro-style quarterback is the nephew of former Alabama running back Paul Ott Carruth.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is adding a local legacy to its quarterback room. Hewitt-Trussville High School quarterback Cade Ott Carruth announced his commitment to Alabama on Wednesday morning, flipping to the Crimson Tide from Mississippi State. The Trussville, Ala. native is will join the team this season as a preferred walk-on.

Carruth is the nephew of Paul Ott Carruth, who played running back for Alabama from 1981-84. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound pro-style quarterback comes to the Crimson Tide after completing 60% of his passes for 1,891 yards and 16 touchdowns with three interceptions over 10 games for Hewitt-Trussville last season. He also added 103 yards and five more scores on the ground.

Carruth joins an Alabama quarterback room headlined by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who set single-season school records passing for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns last year. Outside of Young, the Crimson Tide doesn’t have much experience as it returns redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe while also bringing in SI99 member Ty Simspon as an early enrollee. Along with Carruth, Alabama also added Vanderbilt transfer Blake Jarrett as a walk-on at the quarterback position.

Alabama saw three quarterbacks enter the transfer portal this offseason in Paul Tyson as well as walk-ons Stone Hollenbach and Braxton Barker. Tyson transferred to Arizona State while Hollenback left for Western Michigan. Barker joined the Crimson Tide’s staff as a graduate assistant.

Alabama will begin its spring camp this week as it takes part in the first of 15 practices leading up to the annual A-Day game on April 16. 

Gallery: Cade Ott Carruth

