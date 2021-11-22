Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama Basketball Moves Up to No. 9/10 in Latest Polls

The Crimson Tide is tied for 10th with the Kentucky Wildcats in the AP Top 25 while sitting in sole possession of No. 9 in the latest coaches poll.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After starting the season 4-0 for the first time since 2017, Alabama men's basketball moved up four spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and is now tied with Kentucky for No. 10 in the country.

The Crimson Tide and the Wildcats both finished with 880 points and are the two highest-ranked Southeastern Conference teams in the latest poll.

Around the rest of the SEC in the AP poll, Arkansas is the next team ranked at No. 13 while Tennessee comes in at No. 15 this week. Auburn is ranked No. 19 in the country while Florida is the lowest-ranked SEC team in the Top 25 at No. 23.

LSU received six votes while Mississippi State received four, neither of which were enough to get the two teams ranked this week.

Alabama also moved up to No. 9 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and is now the highest-ranked team of the SEC. Behind the Crimson Tide sits Arkansas at No. 12, then Kentucky at No. 13.

Tennessee is ranked No. 17 in the coaches poll while Auburn sits at No. 22. Florida is the lowest-ranked SEC team in the coaches poll at No. 24. LSU was the only SEC team to receive votes and not be ranked.

Here are the full AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after two full weeks of college basketball:

AP Top 25 - Week 2

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 4-0 1,515 (55)

2. UCLA 4-0 1,443 (5)

3. Purdue 5-0 1,391 (1)

4. Kansas 3-0 1,354

5. Duke 5-0 1,225

6. Baylor 4-0 1,154

7. Villanova 3-2 1,090

8. Texas 3-1 1,083

9. Memphis 4-0 1,002

T-10. Alabama 4-0 880

T-10. Kentucky 3-1 880

12. Houston 3-0 861

13. Arkansas 3-0 754

14. Illinois 2-1 624

15. Tennessee 3-1 558

16. St. Bonaventure 10 5-0 517

17. Arizona 5-0 474

18. Brigham Young 4-0 449

19. Auburn 3-0 374

20. Michigan 3-2 367

21. Seton Hall 3-0 363

22. Connecticut 4-0 342

Read More

23. Florida 3-0 294

24. Southern California 3-0 138

25. Xavier 4-0 102

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll - Week 2

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 4-0 797 (30)

2. UCLA 4-0 751 (2)

3. Kansas 3-0 725

4. Purdue 5-0 691

5. Baylor 4-0 635

6. Duke 5-0 624

7. Villanova 3-2 546

8. Texas 3-1 479

9. Alabama 4-0 472

10. Memphis 4-0 441

11. Houston 3-0 431

12. Arkansas 3-0 357

T-13. Michigan 3-2 356

T-13. Kentucky 3-1 356

15. Illinois 2-1 321

16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 261

17. Tennessee 3-1 226

18. Brigham Young 4-0 205

19. Arizona 5-0 204

20. Seton Hall 3-0 187

21. Connecticut 4-0 183

22. Auburn 3-0 174

23. Oregon 2-1 168

24. Florida 3-0 162

25. Southern California 3-0 92

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 83; Virginia Tech 68; Texas Tech 68; Michigan St 50; North Carolina 45; Xavier 38; Indiana 37; Maryland 33; Florida State 33; Iowa 27; Marquette 13; Loyola-Chicago 12; Louisiana State 12; Colorado St. 11; Utah St. 10; West Virginia 7; Notre Dame 3; Drake 3; San Francisco 2; Central Florida 1.

111921_MBB_BediakoCh_Oakland_CTP3795
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Moves Up to No. 9/10 in Latest Polls

27 minutes ago
Henry To'oTo'o vs. New Mexico State
All Things Bama

Bryce Young, Henry To'oTo'o Named SEC Players of the Week

50 minutes ago
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

1 hour ago
Bryce Young vs. Arkansas
All Things Bama

In Tight Game, Alabama Offense Bails Out Defense Against Arkansas

4 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Big Time Buddies
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Frienamies

5 hours ago
Blake Sims and Brian Volger, 2014 game program
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 22, 2021

12 hours ago
111921_MBB_EllisKe_BediakoCh_Oakland_CTP3624
All Things Bama

How to Watch: College Basketball Week 3 Schedule, TV Info

20 hours ago
Megan Abrams
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Done in by Duke During Final Seconds, 74-71

20 hours ago