Alabama Basketball Moves Up to No. 6 in Latest AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide moved up three spots after its 83-82 victory over Houston last Saturday night in Coleman Coliseum.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After its 83-82 thriller win over No. 14 Houston on Saturday night, Alabama basketball moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Monday morning and No. 8 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide was previously ranked No. 9, but moved up three spots this week in the AP after back-to-back wins over teams ranked in the top-15.

Around the rest of the SEC, Auburn is the second-ranked team at No. 13. Tennessee and LSU are next at No. 18 and No. 19, respectively. Kentucky, who was ranked No. 10 last week, fell all the way down to No. 21 after losing to Notre Dame.

Arkansas is the lowest-ranked team in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 24.

In the Coaches Poll, Alabama is once again the highest-ranked SEC team at No. 8. Auburn is the second-ranked SEC team at No. 14 while Tennessee sits at No. 18. Arkansas, LSU and Kentucky finish the list of SEC teams in the Coaches Poll, coming in at Nos. 19, 20 and 21, respectively.

Here is a look at the full AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll for Week 6:

AP Top 25: Week 6

Ranking, team, conference, record, points, first-place votes

1. Baylor Big 12 9-0 1,525 (61)

2. Duke ACC 7-1 1,429

3. Purdue Big Ten 9-1 1,319

4. UCLA Pac-12 9-1 1,312

5. Gonzaga West Coast 8-2 1,291

6. Alabama SEC 8-1 1,202

7. Kansas Big 12 8-1 1,181

8. Arizona Pac-12 9-0 1,172

9. Villanova Big East 7-3 924

10. Southern California Pac-12 10-0 810

11. Iowa State Big 12 10-0 798

12. Michigan State Big Ten 9-2 707

13. Auburn SEC 8-1 693

14. Houston AAC 8-2 683

15. Ohio State Big Ten 8-2 656

16. Seton Hall Big East 9-1 635

17. Texas Big 12 6-2 583

18. Tennessee SEC 7-2 390

19. LSU SEC 9-0 376

20. Connecticut Big East 9-2 360

21. Kentucky SEC 7-2 345

22. Xavier Big East 9-1 301

23. Colorado State Mountain West 10-0 251

24. Arkansas SEC 9-1 241

25. Texas Tech Big 12 7-1 164

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll: Week 6

Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes

1. Baylor 9-0 797 (30)

2. Duke 7-1 747 (1)

3. UCLA 9-1 679

4. Purdue 9-1 663

4. Gonzaga 8-2 663

6. Arizona 9-0 658

7. Kansas 8-1 613

8. Alabama 8-1 612

9. Southern California 10-0 443

10. Villanova 7-3 415

11. Iowa State 10-0 398

12. Michigan St 9-2 376

13. Houston 8-2 369

14. Auburn 8-1 345

15. Ohio St. 8-2 338

16. Seton Hall 9-1 337

17. Texas 6-2 255

18. Tennessee 7-2 250

19. Arkansas 9-1 203

20. LSU 9-0 184

21. Kentucky 7-2 182

22. Connecticut 9-2 181

23. Colorado St. 10-0 153

24. Texas Tech 7-1 123

25. Xavier 9-1 117

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 110; Providence 41; San Francisco 36; North Carolina 31; Florida 17; Oklahoma 13; St. Bonaventure 11; Loyola-Chicago 10; Brigham Young 9; Minnesota 7; Illinois 6; West Virginia 5; Saint Mary's 2; Weber St. 1.