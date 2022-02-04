Alabama Basketball Sees Game Against No. 5 Kentucky as an Opportunity

The Crimson Tide will face the Wildcats on Saturday evening, marking the team's third-straight game against an opponent ranked in the top 5.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It hasn't exactly been a smooth road for Alabama basketball since late December, but the Crimson Tide is still hopeful to pick up another big win on Saturday against No. 5 Kentucky.

After beating No. 4 Baylor last Saturday in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama turned around and played No. 1 Auburn on the road, falling 100-81. While the loss signified a season sweep for the Tigers over their Crimson Tide rivals, Alabama still held its head high for the reason that the game still helped contribute to its NCAA Tournament resume.

It's no small secret what Alabama basketball has been able to accomplish so far this season. With just nine games left before the SEC Tournament, the Crimson Tide is tied with the Marquette Golden Eagles with the most top-25 wins in the country with five. Of those five wins, two were ranked in the top 5 in Gonzaga and Baylor, and the other three were No. 14 Houston, No. 14 Tennessee and No. 13 LSU.