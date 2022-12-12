Alabama Basketball Takes Down Another No. 1: Three-and-Out

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel talks about the reasons Alabama was victorious against the No. 1 overall team in the country, the Houston Cougars, even without Brandon Miller's usual effectiveness.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral, Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Austin Hannon: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Austin is a recent graduate of the University of Alabama, where he served as the sports editor for the schools newspaper, The Crimson White. Austin has also made an appearance on one of the staple shows of college sports, the Paul Finebaum Show.