Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Takes Down Another No. 1: Three-and-Out

The panel provides their takes on what helped the Crimson Tide take down Houston on the road.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel talks about the reasons Alabama was victorious against the No. 1 overall team in the country, the Houston Cougars, even without Brandon Miller's usual effectiveness.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral, Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Austin Hannon: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Austin is a recent graduate of the University of Alabama, where he served as the sports editor for the schools newspaper, The Crimson White. Austin has also made an appearance on one of the staple shows of college sports, the Paul Finebaum Show.

Mark Sears vs North Carolina
All Things Bama

2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Game of the Year

By Katie Windham
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) breaks a tackle as he plays against Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Traeshon Holden Transfers To Oregon

By Mason Smith
Linebacker Will Anderson wins the 2022 Lott Trophy
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Adds Lott Trophy To Long List Of Awards

By Mason Smith
Mark Ingram wins the Heisman Trophy in 2009
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 12, 2022

By Mason Smith
Brittany Davis vs Tulane
All Things Bama

After Tough Start, Alabama Shows Toughness in Southern Miss Win

By Joe Schatz
Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) reacts to his third touchdown reception of the game in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 14: Jerry Jeudy Scores Three Touchdowns

By Hunter De Siver and Kristi F. Patrick
RS_15736
All Things Bama

How To Watch: No. 8 Alabama Basketball vs. Memphis

By Mason Smith
Jada Rice gets a rebound against Georgia in the SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama beat Southern Miss. 56-47 to Earn Fifth Straight Win

By Joe Schatz