Alabama Basketball Up to No. 24 in Latest AP Top 25
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After beating Mississippi State and losing on the road at then-No. 4 Kentucky last week, Alabama basketball moved up to No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 on Monday morning.
The Crimson Tide received a total of 63 voting points, just four points higher than No. 25 Iowa and a substantial 85 votes less than No. 23 Saint Mary's.
Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Auburn slid a spot down to No. 3 this week after falling at Florida on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky also dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 after losing at Tennessee.
The Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks are back-to-back at Nos. 17 and 18, respectively. Alabama is the lowest-ranked SEC team at No. 24. While not ranked, LSU received 13 voting points — the eighth most out of teams ranked outside of the top 25.
Here is the full AP Top 25 for Feb. 21, 2022. This story will be updated with the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll upon its release on Monday.
AP Top 25 - Week 16
(Ranking, school, record, conference, points, first-place votes)
1. Gonzaga (23-2) West Coast 1,525 (61)
2. Arizona (24-2) Pacific 12 1,461
3. Auburn (24-3) Southeastern 1,313
4. Purdue (24-4) Big Ten 1,299
5. Kansas (22-4) Big 12 1,297
6. Kentucky (22-5) Southeastern 1,248
7. Duke (23-4) Atlantic Coast 1,146
8. Villanova (21-6) Big East 1,071
9. Texas Tech (21-6) Big 12 1,066
10. Baylor (22-5) Big 12 984
11. Providence (22-3) Big East 910
12. UCLA (19-5) Pacific 12 802
13. Wisconsin (21-5) Big Ten 735
14. Houston (22-4) American Athletic 734
15. Illinois (19-7) Big Ten 666
16. USC (23-4) Pacific 12 586
17. Tennessee (19-7) Southeastern 580
18. Arkansas (21-6) Southeastern 502
19. Murray State (26-2) Ohio Valley 371
20. Texas (19-8) Big 12 349
21. Connecticut (19-7) Big East 340
22. Ohio State (16-7) Big Ten 320
23. Saint Mary's (22-6) West Coast 148
24. Alabama (17-10) Southeastern 63
25. Iowa (18-8) Big Ten 59
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Wagner 1