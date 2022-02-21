Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Up to No. 24 in Latest AP Top 25

Despite a loss on the road at Kentucky, the Crimson Tide moved up one spot in the latest poll.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After beating Mississippi State and losing on the road at then-No. 4 Kentucky last week, Alabama basketball moved up to No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 on Monday morning.

The Crimson Tide received a total of 63 voting points, just four points higher than No. 25 Iowa and a substantial 85 votes less than No. 23 Saint Mary's.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Auburn slid a spot down to No. 3 this week after falling at Florida on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky also dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 after losing at Tennessee.

The Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks are back-to-back at Nos. 17 and 18, respectively. Alabama is the lowest-ranked SEC team at No. 24. While not ranked, LSU received 13 voting points — the eighth most out of teams ranked outside of the top 25.

Here is the full AP Top 25 for Feb. 21, 2022. This story will be updated with the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll upon its release on Monday.

AP Top 25 - Week 16

(Ranking, school, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga (23-2) West Coast 1,525 (61) 

2. Arizona (24-2) Pacific 12 1,461 

3. Auburn (24-3) Southeastern 1,313 

4. Purdue (24-4) Big Ten 1,299 

5. Kansas (22-4) Big 12 1,297 

6. Kentucky (22-5) Southeastern 1,248 

7. Duke (23-4) Atlantic Coast 1,146 

8. Villanova (21-6) Big East 1,071 

9. Texas Tech (21-6) Big 12 1,066 

10. Baylor (22-5) Big 12 984 

11. Providence (22-3) Big East 910 

12. UCLA (19-5) Pacific 12 802 

13. Wisconsin (21-5) Big Ten 735 

14. Houston (22-4) American Athletic 734 

15. Illinois (19-7) Big Ten 666 

16. USC (23-4) Pacific 12 586 

17. Tennessee (19-7) Southeastern 580 

18. Arkansas (21-6) Southeastern 502 

19. Murray State (26-2) Ohio Valley 371 

20. Texas (19-8) Big 12 349 

21. Connecticut (19-7) Big East 340 

22. Ohio State (16-7) Big Ten 320 

23. Saint Mary's (22-6) West Coast 148 

24. Alabama (17-10) Southeastern 63 

25. Iowa (18-8) Big Ten 59

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Wagner 1

Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) and teammates celebrate from the bench during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
