Alabama Catcher Graham Crawford Announces Transfer Destination

Crawford will be taking his talents back to his hometown of Hattiesburg, Miss.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball has its first transfer destination announcement of the 2022 offseason.

Crimson Tide catcher Graham Crawford, who announced that he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal back on May 24, will be taking his baseball talents to Southern Miss in his hometown of Hattiesburg, Miss..

Crawford made his decision public via social media on Monday afternoon.

Crawford played in seven games for Alabama in the 2022 season, serving in a reserve position at catcher. During those seven appearances, he recorded four at-bats and totaled no hits while he struck out three times. Prior to his time with the Crimson Tide, he spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Pearl River Community College.

At Pearl River, Crawford was named to the All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference first team and to the NJCAA Region 23 team following his sophomore season. He batted .323 with four doubles, a triple and 15 home runs in 2021, and added 49 RBI, 48 runs, 35 walks and 10 stolen bases.

Crawford also led the Wildcats in on-base percentage with .485 and was second in slugging percentage with .724.

With Crawford's departure, Alabama baseball still has five players remaining in the transfer portal. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jacob Eddington was the first player to enter the portal back on May 18, followed by infielder Jimmy Thies on May 23. Junior outfielder Owen Diodati remains in the portal along with junior infielder Davis Heller.

Third baseman Zane Denton is the most recent addition to the transfer portal, with the news breaking on Monday morning.

