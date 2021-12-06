Alabama Coaching Staff Names 16 Players of the Week Following SEC Championship Victory

Among the 16 players selected, the entire offensive line was honored after it didn't allow a single sack of quarterback Bryce Young.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The coaching staff of Alabama football named 16 players of the week following the Crimson Tide's 41-24 victory over No. 1 Georgia last Saturday in the SEC Championship Game.

On offense, the entire offensive line was named after not allowing a single sack of quarterback Bryce Young. Young was also one of the players named alongside wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III.

On defense, linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o were named players of the week. Defensive backs DeMarcco Hellams and Jordan Battle were also named due to each making an interception in the game against the Bulldogs.

Punter James Burnip and place kicker Will Reichard represented special teams alongside Williams for his punt coverage and defensive back Khyree Jackson for his efforts defending the return game of Georgia.

Here is the full press release issued by Alabama Athletics:

OFFENSE

Offensive Line

Alabama’s starting group of Javion Cohen, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Seth McLaughlin, Evan Neal, Chris Owens and Kendall Randolph helped the offense rack up 536 yards against the nation’s top-ranked defense

The line opened holes for 115 rushing yards and provided time for 421 yards through the air to average a whopping 9.6 yards per play on the day

Kept Bryce Young upright, allowing the Tide signal-caller to throw for an SEC Championship Game-record 421 yards

John Metchie III

Saw his day come to an end just before halftime after suffering a game-ending injury

Caught six passes for 97 yards and a score during his time on the field

Found the end zone from 13 yards out and converted a pair of first downs across his six grabs

Jameson Williams

Posted his seventh 100-plus yard performance of the season with 184 yards on seven catches

Scored twice on the afternoon on a pair of explosive plays from 67 yards and 55 yards away

Has gone over 150 yards receiving four times in the last five games

Bryce Young

Finished 26-of-44 passing for 421 yards and three touchdowns through the air

Added three rushes for 40 yards with a score on the ground

Set an SEC Championship Game record for passing yards and total offense (461)

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

Dominated up front against Georgia’s highly regarded offensive line unit

Totaled six tackles in the game, including two for loss (-8 yards) and one sack (-6 yards)

Also added one quarterback pressure, part of the Tide’s five in the game

Jordan Battle

Recorded his second pick-six of the season, taking the interception into the end zone from 42 yards away

Contributed six tackles and a quarterback hurry to go with his interception

DeMarcco Hellams

Led the Crimson Tide defense in tackles with nine

Added his team-high tying third pick of the season to go with a pass breakup

Henry To’oTo’o

Directed a Tide defense that forced two UGA turnovers and help the Bulldogs to 24 points

Tallied seven tackles against the Bulldogs

SPECIAL TEAMS

James Burnip

Put together his best game as a member of the Crimson Tide

Accumulated 219 yards on five punts for a 43.8 yards per punt average

Boomed a 50-yarder for his longest punt of the season while dropping one kick inside the 20

Khyree Jackson

Continued his consistent play on special teams

Helped the Tide limit the Bulldogs from breaking a big return

Will Reichard

Contributed 10 points on the day thanks two a pair of field goals and four made PATs

Hit from 33 and 41 yards away on his pair of three-point tries

Also kicked off eight times for 520 yards to average a perfect 65.0 yards per kick average with six touchbacks

Jameson Williams